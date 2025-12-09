بناء على ما رفعته الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام، أصدرت لجان النظر في مخالفات نظام المطبوعات والنشر عدة قرارات ضد 9 أشخاص نشروا محتويات مخالفة لما نصت عليه المادة الـ15 من اللائحة التنفيذية لنشاط النشر الإلكتروني، التي تتضمن حظر نشر كل ما يدعو إلى الإخلال بالنظام العام أو المصلحة الوطنية، أو التحريض أو الإثارة، أو بث روح الشقاق.

وتضمنت القرارات الصادرة بحق المخالفين تغريمهم، وإلزامهم بحذف الحسابات التي صدرت منها تلك المخالفات.

وشددت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام أنها لن تتهاون في التعامل مع كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، وستتخذ كافة الإجراءات الرادعة بحق كل مخالف.