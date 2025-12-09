Based on what was submitted by the General Authority for Media Regulation, the committees reviewing violations of the Press and Publication Law issued several decisions against 9 individuals who published content that violates Article 15 of the Executive Regulation for Electronic Publishing Activities, which includes a ban on publishing anything that calls for disrupting public order or national interest, or incitement or provocation, or spreading discord.

The decisions issued against the violators included fines and requiring them to delete the accounts from which those violations originated.

The General Authority for Media Regulation emphasized that it will not tolerate any media content that violates media regulations and will take all necessary deterrent measures against every violator.