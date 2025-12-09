نوَّه نائب أمير منطقة نجران الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز، بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية واهتمام بالقطاع الصحي، لتوفير أفضل الخدمات الصحية للمواطنين والمقيمين، مؤكدًا أن برنامج التحول الصحي الوطني يُعد أحد أهم برامج رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أعطت الأولوية لرفع كفاءة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين.

نائب أمير نجران يتفقد مستشفى الملك خالد

جاء ذلك خلال زيارته اليوم لمستشفى الملك خالد بنجران، حيث تفقد عددًا من الأقسام والوحدات بالمستشفى، مطلعًا على مركز خدمات المستفيدين، وقسم الأشعة التداخلية، ووحدة العلاج اليومي، وصالة خروج المرضى، حيث استعرض ما تُقدمه هذه الأقسام من خدمات صحية للمستفيدين.

وفي ختام جولته، ثمّن جهود العاملين في المستشفى، مؤكدًا أهمية مضاعفة الجهود وتقديم جميع الخدمات الصحية المتميزة للمواطنين والمقيمين في المنطقة.