نائب أمير نجران يتفقد مستشفى الملك خالد

نوَّه نائب أمير منطقة نجران الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز، بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية واهتمام بالقطاع الصحي، لتوفير أفضل الخدمات الصحية للمواطنين والمقيمين، مؤكدًا أن برنامج التحول الصحي الوطني يُعد أحد أهم برامج رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أعطت الأولوية لرفع كفاءة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين.
جاء ذلك خلال زيارته اليوم لمستشفى الملك خالد بنجران، حيث تفقد عددًا من الأقسام والوحدات بالمستشفى، مطلعًا على مركز خدمات المستفيدين، وقسم الأشعة التداخلية، ووحدة العلاج اليومي، وصالة خروج المرضى، حيث استعرض ما تُقدمه هذه الأقسام من خدمات صحية للمستفيدين.
وفي ختام جولته، ثمّن جهود العاملين في المستشفى، مؤكدًا أهمية مضاعفة الجهود وتقديم جميع الخدمات الصحية المتميزة للمواطنين والمقيمين في المنطقة.
The Deputy Emir of the Najran region, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, highlighted the attention and care that the wise leadership gives to the health sector, to provide the best health services for citizens and residents. He affirmed that the National Health Transformation Program is one of the most important programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which prioritizes improving the efficiency of health services provided to beneficiaries.
This came during his visit today to King Khalid Hospital in Najran, where he inspected several departments and units within the hospital, reviewing the Beneficiary Services Center, the Interventional Radiology Department, the Daily Treatment Unit, and the Patient Discharge Lounge, where he showcased the health services provided by these departments to beneficiaries.
At the end of his tour, he praised the efforts of the hospital staff, emphasizing the importance of doubling efforts and providing all distinguished health services to citizens and residents in the region.