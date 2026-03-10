After more than 35 years since it was purchased brand new, the Renault Fuego GTA Max, the classic coupe bought by football legend Diego Armando Maradona in 1991, has returned to the spotlight, as it has been announced for sale in Argentina in exceptional condition, making it one of the most prominent collectibles associated with the legendary "10".

2

The car, bearing the license plate number 553Z8063, was bought by Maradona zero kilometers during that difficult transitional period after leaving the Italian club Napoli due to a drug case, and before signing with the Spanish club Sevilla.

At that time, the Fuego GTA Max was the fastest locally produced car in Argentina, thanks to its 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine with 123 horsepower, capable of reaching speeds close to 200 km/h, with a bold aerodynamic design and a distinctive sporty look featuring a rear wing, alloy wheels, and side lines.

11

Maradona used the car for a very short period of just a few months, then quickly sold it, but the car has been meticulously preserved over the decades, with its successive owners maintaining its original condition: its bright white color, original wheels, and clean interior.

The car, which still retains its exceptional condition, is now being promoted by the famous pilot Aixa Franqui, known for her participation in races such as Top Race and Fórmula Nacional, after the current owner contacted her to present it as a unique historical piece.

The Argentine newspaper Infobae reported that the car is in very excellent condition and has not been used for daily commutes, as the odometer shows that the car has only traveled about 67,622 kilometers since its manufacture, which justifies its maintained allure despite the passing decades, with the current sale price estimated at around 65,000 US dollars.

The car is now in the possession of a private owner and has recently been used mainly for exhibitions and displays only, with official documents conclusively proving Maradona's previous ownership, making it a rare historical piece that bridges the world of classic cars and the world of football.