بعد أكثر من 35 عامًا على شرائها جديدة تمامًا، عادت Renault Fuego GTA Max السيارة الكوبيه الكلاسيكية التي اشتراها أسطورة كرة القدم دييجو أرماندو مارادونا في عام 1991 إلى دائرة الضوء مرة أخرى، حيث أُعلن عن عرضها للبيع في الأرجنتين بحالة حفظ استثنائية تجعلها واحدة من أبرز المقتنيات المرتبطة بـ«الـ10» الأسطوري.

السيارة، التي تحمل رقم لوحة 553Z8063، اشتراها مارادونا صفر كيلومتر في تلك الفترة الانتقالية الصعبة بعد مغادرته نادي نابولي الإيطالي بسبب قضية مخدرات، وقبل توقيعه مع إشبيلية الإسباني.

وكانت الـFuego GTA Max في ذلك الوقت أسرع سيارة منتجة محليًا في الأرجنتين، بفضل محركها سعة 2.2 لتر رباعي الأسطوانات بقوة 123 حصانًا، وقدرتها على الوصول إلى سرعات قريبة من 200 كم/ساعة، مع تصميم أيروديناميكي جريء ومظهر رياضي مميز من جناح خلفي، عجلات سبائكية، خطوط جانبية.

واستخدم مارادونا السيارة لفترة قصيرة جدًا تصل بضعة أشهر فقط، ثم باعها سريعًا، لكن السيارة بقيت محفوظة بعناية فائقة عبر عقود، حيث حافظ مالكوها المتعاقبون على حالتها الأصلية تقريبًا: لونها الأبيض الناصع، العجلات الأصلية، المقصورة الداخلية النظيفة.

وأعيد طرح السيارة التي لا تزال تحتفظ بحالتها الاستثنائية، وتتولى الترويج لها الآن الطيارة الشهيرة أيكسا فرانكي، التي اشتهرت بمشاركتها في سباقات مثل Top Race وFórmula Nacional، بعد أن تواصل معها المالك الحالي لعرضها كقطعة تاريخية فريدة.

وأشارت صحيفة انفوباى الأرجنتينية إلى أن السيارة بحالة ممتازة جدًا ولم تُستخدم في المشاوير اليومية، حيث يظهر العداد أن السيارة قطعت حوالى 67,622 كيلومترًا فقط منذ تصنيعها، ما يبرر حفاظها على رونقها رغم مرور العقود، حيث يُقدر سعر البيع الحالي بحوالى 65,000 دولار أمريكي.

السيارة اليوم في حوزة مالك خاص، وقد استخدمت مؤخرًا بشكل رئيسي للعروض والمعارض فقط، حيث تثبت الوثائق الرسمية ملكية مارادونا السابقة بشكل قاطع، مما يجعلها قطعة تاريخية نادرة تجمع بين عالم السيارات الكلاسيكية وعالم كرة القدم.