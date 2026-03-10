بعد أكثر من 35 عامًا على شرائها جديدة تمامًا، عادت Renault Fuego GTA Max السيارة الكوبيه الكلاسيكية التي اشتراها أسطورة كرة القدم دييجو أرماندو مارادونا في عام 1991 إلى دائرة الضوء مرة أخرى، حيث أُعلن عن عرضها للبيع في الأرجنتين بحالة حفظ استثنائية تجعلها واحدة من أبرز المقتنيات المرتبطة بـ«الـ10» الأسطوري.
2
السيارة، التي تحمل رقم لوحة 553Z8063، اشتراها مارادونا صفر كيلومتر في تلك الفترة الانتقالية الصعبة بعد مغادرته نادي نابولي الإيطالي بسبب قضية مخدرات، وقبل توقيعه مع إشبيلية الإسباني.
وكانت الـFuego GTA Max في ذلك الوقت أسرع سيارة منتجة محليًا في الأرجنتين، بفضل محركها سعة 2.2 لتر رباعي الأسطوانات بقوة 123 حصانًا، وقدرتها على الوصول إلى سرعات قريبة من 200 كم/ساعة، مع تصميم أيروديناميكي جريء ومظهر رياضي مميز من جناح خلفي، عجلات سبائكية، خطوط جانبية.
11
واستخدم مارادونا السيارة لفترة قصيرة جدًا تصل بضعة أشهر فقط، ثم باعها سريعًا، لكن السيارة بقيت محفوظة بعناية فائقة عبر عقود، حيث حافظ مالكوها المتعاقبون على حالتها الأصلية تقريبًا: لونها الأبيض الناصع، العجلات الأصلية، المقصورة الداخلية النظيفة.
وأعيد طرح السيارة التي لا تزال تحتفظ بحالتها الاستثنائية، وتتولى الترويج لها الآن الطيارة الشهيرة أيكسا فرانكي، التي اشتهرت بمشاركتها في سباقات مثل Top Race وFórmula Nacional، بعد أن تواصل معها المالك الحالي لعرضها كقطعة تاريخية فريدة.
وأشارت صحيفة انفوباى الأرجنتينية إلى أن السيارة بحالة ممتازة جدًا ولم تُستخدم في المشاوير اليومية، حيث يظهر العداد أن السيارة قطعت حوالى 67,622 كيلومترًا فقط منذ تصنيعها، ما يبرر حفاظها على رونقها رغم مرور العقود، حيث يُقدر سعر البيع الحالي بحوالى 65,000 دولار أمريكي.
السيارة اليوم في حوزة مالك خاص، وقد استخدمت مؤخرًا بشكل رئيسي للعروض والمعارض فقط، حيث تثبت الوثائق الرسمية ملكية مارادونا السابقة بشكل قاطع، مما يجعلها قطعة تاريخية نادرة تجمع بين عالم السيارات الكلاسيكية وعالم كرة القدم.
After more than 35 years since it was purchased brand new, the Renault Fuego GTA Max, the classic coupe bought by football legend Diego Armando Maradona in 1991, has returned to the spotlight, as it has been announced for sale in Argentina in exceptional condition, making it one of the most prominent collectibles associated with the legendary "10".
2
The car, bearing the license plate number 553Z8063, was bought by Maradona zero kilometers during that difficult transitional period after leaving the Italian club Napoli due to a drug case, and before signing with the Spanish club Sevilla.
At that time, the Fuego GTA Max was the fastest locally produced car in Argentina, thanks to its 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine with 123 horsepower, capable of reaching speeds close to 200 km/h, with a bold aerodynamic design and a distinctive sporty look featuring a rear wing, alloy wheels, and side lines.
11
Maradona used the car for a very short period of just a few months, then quickly sold it, but the car has been meticulously preserved over the decades, with its successive owners maintaining its original condition: its bright white color, original wheels, and clean interior.
The car, which still retains its exceptional condition, is now being promoted by the famous pilot Aixa Franqui, known for her participation in races such as Top Race and Fórmula Nacional, after the current owner contacted her to present it as a unique historical piece.
The Argentine newspaper Infobae reported that the car is in very excellent condition and has not been used for daily commutes, as the odometer shows that the car has only traveled about 67,622 kilometers since its manufacture, which justifies its maintained allure despite the passing decades, with the current sale price estimated at around 65,000 US dollars.
The car is now in the possession of a private owner and has recently been used mainly for exhibitions and displays only, with official documents conclusively proving Maradona's previous ownership, making it a rare historical piece that bridges the world of classic cars and the world of football.