يعتقد رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» جياني إنفانتينو أن النسخة القادمة من بطولة كأس العالم المقرر إقامتها في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، ستحقق نجاحاً كبيراً رغم التحديات الهائلة، قبل نحو 3 أشهر من الانطلاق.
وقال إنفانتينو في حوار مع صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية: «ستكون بطولة كأس العالم 2026 رائعة، بل استثنائية، هناك حماس غير مسبوق في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا».
إقبال تاريخي على التذاكر
وأضاف: «في غضون 4 أسابيع، تلقينا أكثر من 500 مليون طلب تذاكر، هذا أمر مذهل، لدينا ما يقارب7 ملايين تذكرة، لكن 500 مليون طلب رقم لم يسبق له مثيل في تاريخ فيفا أو أي مؤسسة أخرى.»
وتابع: «77 مباراة من أصل 104 مباريات شهدت أكثر من مليون طلب تذاكر، وبقية المباريات قريبة من هذا الرقم، سنحتفظ ببعض التذاكر لطرحها في وقت لاحق من البطولة وفي الأيام الأخيرة، ستمتلئ جميع الملاعب عن آخرها؛ ستكون احتفالية بامتياز، عندما كان يُقال إن كرة القدم لا تحظى بتقدير كبير في الولايات المتحدة، فقد تغير هذا الوضع».
وواصل: «ستكون البطولة ناجحة للغاية، ستكون أول بطولة كأس عالم تضم 48 منتخباً، و104 مباريات، و16 مدينة، و3 دول، نحن أمام حدث ضخم، إنها أكثر من مجرد بطولة، وأكثر من مجرد منافسة رياضية؛ إنها حدث اجتماعي سيتوقف العالم لمشاهدته».
توقعات بطل المونديال
وحول توقعه لبطل مونديال 2026، أجاب: «إسبانيا من بين المرشحين الأبرز، إلى جانب منتخبات أخرى بالطبع، نعلم مدى قوة إسبانيا، فالمنتخب المصنف الأول عالمياً هو المرشح الأبرز للفوز بكأس العالم».
The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, believes that the upcoming edition of the World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will achieve great success despite the enormous challenges, just about 3 months before the kickoff.
Infantino said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "AS": "The 2026 World Cup will be amazing, even exceptional; there is unprecedented excitement in the United States, Mexico, and Canada."
Historic Demand for Tickets
He added: "In just 4 weeks, we received over 500 million ticket requests, which is astonishing. We have about 7 million tickets available, but 500 million requests is an unprecedented number in FIFA's history or any other organization."
He continued: "77 out of 104 matches have seen more than a million ticket requests, and the rest of the matches are close to this number. We will hold back some tickets to release later in the tournament, and in the final days, all stadiums will be completely full; it will be a celebration par excellence. When it was said that football was not highly regarded in the United States, that situation has changed."
He went on: "The tournament will be extremely successful; it will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, and 3 countries. We are facing a massive event; it is more than just a tournament, and more than just a sporting competition; it is a social event that the world will stop to watch."
Predictions for the World Cup Champion
Regarding his prediction for the 2026 World Cup champion, he replied: "Spain is among the top contenders, along with other teams, of course. We know how strong Spain is; the world’s top-ranked team is the leading candidate to win the World Cup."