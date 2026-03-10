The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, believes that the upcoming edition of the World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will achieve great success despite the enormous challenges, just about 3 months before the kickoff.

Infantino said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "AS": "The 2026 World Cup will be amazing, even exceptional; there is unprecedented excitement in the United States, Mexico, and Canada."

Historic Demand for Tickets

He added: "In just 4 weeks, we received over 500 million ticket requests, which is astonishing. We have about 7 million tickets available, but 500 million requests is an unprecedented number in FIFA's history or any other organization."

He continued: "77 out of 104 matches have seen more than a million ticket requests, and the rest of the matches are close to this number. We will hold back some tickets to release later in the tournament, and in the final days, all stadiums will be completely full; it will be a celebration par excellence. When it was said that football was not highly regarded in the United States, that situation has changed."

He went on: "The tournament will be extremely successful; it will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, and 3 countries. We are facing a massive event; it is more than just a tournament, and more than just a sporting competition; it is a social event that the world will stop to watch."

Predictions for the World Cup Champion

Regarding his prediction for the 2026 World Cup champion, he replied: "Spain is among the top contenders, along with other teams, of course. We know how strong Spain is; the world’s top-ranked team is the leading candidate to win the World Cup."