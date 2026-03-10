يعتقد رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» جياني إنفانتينو أن النسخة القادمة من بطولة كأس العالم المقرر إقامتها في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، ستحقق نجاحاً كبيراً رغم التحديات الهائلة، قبل نحو 3 أشهر من الانطلاق.

وقال إنفانتينو في حوار مع صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية: «ستكون بطولة كأس العالم 2026 رائعة، بل استثنائية، هناك حماس غير مسبوق في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا».

إقبال تاريخي على التذاكر

وأضاف: «في غضون 4 أسابيع، تلقينا أكثر من 500 مليون طلب تذاكر، هذا أمر مذهل، لدينا ما يقارب7 ملايين تذكرة، لكن 500 مليون طلب رقم لم يسبق له مثيل في تاريخ فيفا أو أي مؤسسة أخرى.»

وتابع: «77 مباراة من أصل 104 مباريات شهدت أكثر من مليون طلب تذاكر، وبقية المباريات قريبة من هذا الرقم، سنحتفظ ببعض التذاكر لطرحها في وقت لاحق من البطولة وفي الأيام الأخيرة، ستمتلئ جميع الملاعب عن آخرها؛ ستكون احتفالية بامتياز، عندما كان يُقال إن كرة القدم لا تحظى بتقدير كبير في الولايات المتحدة، فقد تغير هذا الوضع».

وواصل: «ستكون البطولة ناجحة للغاية، ستكون أول بطولة كأس عالم تضم 48 منتخباً، و104 مباريات، و16 مدينة، و3 دول، نحن أمام حدث ضخم، إنها أكثر من مجرد بطولة، وأكثر من مجرد منافسة رياضية؛ إنها حدث اجتماعي سيتوقف العالم لمشاهدته».

توقعات بطل المونديال

وحول توقعه لبطل مونديال 2026، أجاب: «إسبانيا من بين المرشحين الأبرز، إلى جانب منتخبات أخرى بالطبع، نعلم مدى قوة إسبانيا، فالمنتخب المصنف الأول عالمياً هو المرشح الأبرز للفوز بكأس العالم».