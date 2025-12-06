شهد المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي خلال عام 2025م حراكًا تطوعيًا لافتًا أسهم في تعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدَّمة لضيوف الرحمن.
وأوضحت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي أن العمل التطوعي في الحرمين الشريفين يُجسّد قيمة إنسانية وعبادة رفيعة، ويمثل ثقافة حضارية تُسهم في الارتقاء بمنظومة الخدمات، لافتةً إلى أن العام الماضي شهد مشاركة فعّالة من مختلف فئات المتطوعين والمتطوعات.
ووفقًا للهيئة، بلغ إجمالي المهمات التطوعية المنفَّذة 39,996 مهمة، شارك فيها 18,907 متطوعين ومتطوعات، منهم 8,593 متطوعًا و10,380 متطوعة، في مؤشر يعكس اتساع دائرة المشاركة المجتمعية داخل الحرمين الشريفين.
أعلى مستويات الخدمة
وشملت الأعمال التطوعية مجالات التدريب والتأهيل، والخدمات الصحية والطبية، إضافة إلى برامج التوعية والإرشاد، ولا سيما خدمة التائهين، وتقديم الدعم لذوي الإعاقة وكبار السن، إلى جانب مبادرات مجتمعية ومساهمات تعليمية متنوعة.
وأسهمت منصة التطوع بالحرمين في حوكمة وتنظيم الأعمال التطوعية الميدانية عبر التصاريح الرقمية وإدارة المهمات لحظيًا، مما عزز جودة الخدمات التطوعية ورفع كفاءة توزيع المتطوعين داخل الحرمين الشريفين.
وأكدت الهيئة أن هذا الحراك التطوعي المتنامي يُعد أحد مسارات التطوير المستمر في خدمات الحرمين الشريفين، ودليلًا على الاهتمام الكبير بتمكين المتطوعين وتعزيز دورهم في تقديم أعلى مستويات الخدمة لقاصدي المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.
The Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque witnessed notable volunteer activity in 2025 that contributed to enhancing the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques clarified that volunteer work in the Two Holy Mosques embodies a noble human value and worship, representing a cultural ethos that contributes to elevating the service system. It pointed out that last year saw active participation from various categories of volunteers.
According to the authority, the total number of executed volunteer tasks reached 39,996, with the participation of 18,907 volunteers, including 8,593 men and 10,380 women, reflecting the expanding scope of community participation within the Two Holy Mosques.
Highest Levels of Service
The volunteer activities included training and qualification fields, health and medical services, in addition to awareness and guidance programs, especially for lost individuals, and providing support for people with disabilities and the elderly, along with various community initiatives and educational contributions.
The volunteer platform at the Two Holy Mosques contributed to governing and organizing field volunteer work through digital permits and real-time task management, which enhanced the quality of volunteer services and improved the efficiency of volunteer distribution within the Two Holy Mosques.
The authority confirmed that this growing volunteer movement is one of the pathways for continuous development in the services of the Two Holy Mosques and a testament to the significant interest in empowering volunteers and enhancing their role in providing the highest levels of service to those visiting the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.