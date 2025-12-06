The Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque witnessed notable volunteer activity in 2025 that contributed to enhancing the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.



The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques clarified that volunteer work in the Two Holy Mosques embodies a noble human value and worship, representing a cultural ethos that contributes to elevating the service system. It pointed out that last year saw active participation from various categories of volunteers.



According to the authority, the total number of executed volunteer tasks reached 39,996, with the participation of 18,907 volunteers, including 8,593 men and 10,380 women, reflecting the expanding scope of community participation within the Two Holy Mosques.



Highest Levels of Service



The volunteer activities included training and qualification fields, health and medical services, in addition to awareness and guidance programs, especially for lost individuals, and providing support for people with disabilities and the elderly, along with various community initiatives and educational contributions.



The volunteer platform at the Two Holy Mosques contributed to governing and organizing field volunteer work through digital permits and real-time task management, which enhanced the quality of volunteer services and improved the efficiency of volunteer distribution within the Two Holy Mosques.



The authority confirmed that this growing volunteer movement is one of the pathways for continuous development in the services of the Two Holy Mosques and a testament to the significant interest in empowering volunteers and enhancing their role in providing the highest levels of service to those visiting the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.