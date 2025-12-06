شهد المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي خلال عام 2025م حراكًا تطوعيًا لافتًا أسهم في تعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدَّمة لضيوف الرحمن.


وأوضحت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي أن العمل التطوعي في الحرمين الشريفين يُجسّد قيمة إنسانية وعبادة رفيعة، ويمثل ثقافة حضارية تُسهم في الارتقاء بمنظومة الخدمات، لافتةً إلى أن العام الماضي شهد مشاركة فعّالة من مختلف فئات المتطوعين والمتطوعات.


ووفقًا للهيئة، بلغ إجمالي المهمات التطوعية المنفَّذة 39,996 مهمة، شارك فيها 18,907 متطوعين ومتطوعات، منهم 8,593 متطوعًا و10,380 متطوعة، في مؤشر يعكس اتساع دائرة المشاركة المجتمعية داخل الحرمين الشريفين.


أعلى مستويات الخدمة


وشملت الأعمال التطوعية مجالات التدريب والتأهيل، والخدمات الصحية والطبية، إضافة إلى برامج التوعية والإرشاد، ولا سيما خدمة التائهين، وتقديم الدعم لذوي الإعاقة وكبار السن، إلى جانب مبادرات مجتمعية ومساهمات تعليمية متنوعة.


وأسهمت منصة التطوع بالحرمين في حوكمة وتنظيم الأعمال التطوعية الميدانية عبر التصاريح الرقمية وإدارة المهمات لحظيًا، مما عزز جودة الخدمات التطوعية ورفع كفاءة توزيع المتطوعين داخل الحرمين الشريفين.


وأكدت الهيئة أن هذا الحراك التطوعي المتنامي يُعد أحد مسارات التطوير المستمر في خدمات الحرمين الشريفين، ودليلًا على الاهتمام الكبير بتمكين المتطوعين وتعزيز دورهم في تقديم أعلى مستويات الخدمة لقاصدي المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.