توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على مناطق الباحة، مكة المكرمة، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، في حين لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق، كذلك على مناطق جازان، عسير، الرياض، الشرقية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that the opportunity remains favorable for light rain in the regions of Al-Baha, Makkah, Hail, and the Northern Borders, while the formation of fog in those areas, as well as in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, cannot be ruled out.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two and a half meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at speeds of 15-35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves.