The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that the opportunity remains favorable for light rain in the regions of Al-Baha, Makkah, Hail, and the Northern Borders, while the formation of fog in those areas, as well as in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, cannot be ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two and a half meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at speeds of 15-35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves.