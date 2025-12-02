• أول مركز تسوّق تملكه وتديره سينومي سنترز


• يحمل علامة ويستفيلد العالمية في إطار شراكة إستراتيجية مع يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد


• مركز التسوق الذي يدير عملياته منذ عام 2019 سيحمل اسمه الجديد اعتباراً من 1 ديسمبر 2025


• يستعد لتقديم تجارب مميزة واستقبال علامات تجارية جديدة في مجالات التجزئة والمطاعم والترفيه

أعلنت سينومي سنترز، الرائدة في تطوير وتشغيل وجهات أسلوب الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية، تغيير اسم «النخيل مول الدمام» رسمياً ليصبح «ويستفيلد الدمام»، في خطوة تعزّز مكانة المركز التجاري بصفته وجهةً متكاملة لتجارة التجزئة والترفيه في المملكة، ويضم 292 متجراً وتمتد على مساحة تأجيرية تتجاوز 58 ألف متر مربع.


وتشكّل الهوية الجديدة نقطة تحوّل مهمة تسهم في الارتقاء بالتجربة المتكاملة للعملاء، بالاستناد إلى أعلى المعايير العالمية في مجالات التسوّق وتناول الطعام والترفيه، ويتوقع أن تستقطب هذه الخطوة عدداً من أبرز العلامات الدولية التي تستعد للانضمام إلى متاجر ويستفيلد الدمام أو المنطقة الشرقية للمرة الأولى خلال الأشهر القادمة.


وبدأت سينومي سنترز بتسجيل تفاعلٍ إيجابي من قِبل المستأجرين الحاليين والمحتملين، تمثّل بزخمٍ متنامٍ في تجديد عقود الإيجار وارتفاعٍ ملحوظٍ في اهتمام المتسوقين في الدمام.


ويُعدّ ويستفيلد الدمام أول أصول سينومي سنترز التي تحمل العلامة العالمية ويستفيلد، وذلك عقب توقيع اتفاقية الشراكة الإستراتيجية للامتياز مع يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد في مايو من هذا العام، وهي المجموعة العالمية الرائدة التي تمتلك وتدير مراكز ويستفيلد حول العالم.


وبموجب هذه الشراكة، حصلت سينومي سنترز على حقوق الاستخدام الحصرية لعلامة ويستفيلد في المملكة، إضافةً إلى الاستفادة من شبكة يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد العالمية وخبراتها وقدراتها التشغيلية المتقدمة في مجالات التأجير والتسويق والخدمات الإعلامية للبيع بالتجزئة، مما يتيح لها توفير تجارب متطورة وعصرية في مجال التجزئة ونمط الحياة على مستوى المملكة.


وتعليقاً على هذا الموضوع، قالت الرئيسة التنفيذية لدى سينومي سنترز أليسون ريهيل إرغوفين: «يسرنا تقديم ويستفيلد الدمام، أولى وجهاتنا التي تحمل اسم العلامة الشهيرة ويستفيلد، يمثل هذا الإنجاز بداية مرحلة جديدة وواعدة لقطاع التجزئة في المملكة، بالتوازي مع سعيِنا إلى تقديم أفضل العلامات والتجارب العالمية لعملائنا، ونثق بقدرتنا على إرساء معايير جديدة لتجارب التسوق والترفيه بالشراكة مع يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد، بما ينسجم مع تطلعات رؤية السعودية 2030».


من جانبها، قالت الرئيسة التنفيذية لشؤون العملاء وتجارة التجزئة في يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد آن صوفي سانسير: «إن تقديم تجارب حيوية وفريدة للزوار هو جوهر علامة ويستفيلد، ويسعدنا التعاون مع سينومي سنترز لتقديم هذه التجارب إلى المتسوقين في المملكة العربية السعودية، وبالتالي المساهمة في رفد الطموحات الواسعة لرؤية السعودية 2030. ونتطلع إلى العمل جنباً إلى جنب من أجل ابتكار وجهات متطورة تلبي تطلعات العملاء السعوديين، وتعزز في الوقت نفسه حضور مراكز العلامة بالنسبة للتجار والعلامات العالمية».


ويشكل تغيير اسم النخيل مول الدمام خطوةً أولى ضمن سلسلة من التحولات المقررة في محفظة سينومي سنترز؛ فمن المنتظر أن تدشن الشركة في عام 2026 اثنتين من أبرز وجهاتها تحت اسم العلامة العالمية، وهي ويستفيلد جدة وويستفيلد الرياض، ستجمعان بين التصاميم المعمارية المبهرة وباقة من أفضل العلامات التجارية العالمية.


وتُعد سينومي سنترز أكبر مالك ومطور ومشغل لمراكز نمط الحياة العصرية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وعلى مدار أكثر من عقدين من الزمان، نجحت الشركة في توفير مجموعة كاملة من مراكز نمط الحياة عالية الجودة والمصممة وفق أرقى المعايير العالمية في أكثر الوجهات جاذبية في المملكة بما يلبي احتياجات التسوق ومتطلبات السوق المحلية.


وتضم محفظة أصول الشركة حالياً 21 مركزاً تجارياً تضم أكثر من 4.200 متجر تقع جميعها في مواقع إستراتيجية ضمن 10 مدن رئيسية بالمملكة.