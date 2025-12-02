• أول مركز تسوّق تملكه وتديره سينومي سنترز
• يحمل علامة ويستفيلد العالمية في إطار شراكة إستراتيجية مع يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد
• مركز التسوق الذي يدير عملياته منذ عام 2019 سيحمل اسمه الجديد اعتباراً من 1 ديسمبر 2025
• يستعد لتقديم تجارب مميزة واستقبال علامات تجارية جديدة في مجالات التجزئة والمطاعم والترفيه
أعلنت سينومي سنترز، الرائدة في تطوير وتشغيل وجهات أسلوب الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية، تغيير اسم «النخيل مول الدمام» رسمياً ليصبح «ويستفيلد الدمام»، في خطوة تعزّز مكانة المركز التجاري بصفته وجهةً متكاملة لتجارة التجزئة والترفيه في المملكة، ويضم 292 متجراً وتمتد على مساحة تأجيرية تتجاوز 58 ألف متر مربع.
وتشكّل الهوية الجديدة نقطة تحوّل مهمة تسهم في الارتقاء بالتجربة المتكاملة للعملاء، بالاستناد إلى أعلى المعايير العالمية في مجالات التسوّق وتناول الطعام والترفيه، ويتوقع أن تستقطب هذه الخطوة عدداً من أبرز العلامات الدولية التي تستعد للانضمام إلى متاجر ويستفيلد الدمام أو المنطقة الشرقية للمرة الأولى خلال الأشهر القادمة.
وبدأت سينومي سنترز بتسجيل تفاعلٍ إيجابي من قِبل المستأجرين الحاليين والمحتملين، تمثّل بزخمٍ متنامٍ في تجديد عقود الإيجار وارتفاعٍ ملحوظٍ في اهتمام المتسوقين في الدمام.
ويُعدّ ويستفيلد الدمام أول أصول سينومي سنترز التي تحمل العلامة العالمية ويستفيلد، وذلك عقب توقيع اتفاقية الشراكة الإستراتيجية للامتياز مع يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد في مايو من هذا العام، وهي المجموعة العالمية الرائدة التي تمتلك وتدير مراكز ويستفيلد حول العالم.
وبموجب هذه الشراكة، حصلت سينومي سنترز على حقوق الاستخدام الحصرية لعلامة ويستفيلد في المملكة، إضافةً إلى الاستفادة من شبكة يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد العالمية وخبراتها وقدراتها التشغيلية المتقدمة في مجالات التأجير والتسويق والخدمات الإعلامية للبيع بالتجزئة، مما يتيح لها توفير تجارب متطورة وعصرية في مجال التجزئة ونمط الحياة على مستوى المملكة.
وتعليقاً على هذا الموضوع، قالت الرئيسة التنفيذية لدى سينومي سنترز أليسون ريهيل إرغوفين: «يسرنا تقديم ويستفيلد الدمام، أولى وجهاتنا التي تحمل اسم العلامة الشهيرة ويستفيلد، يمثل هذا الإنجاز بداية مرحلة جديدة وواعدة لقطاع التجزئة في المملكة، بالتوازي مع سعيِنا إلى تقديم أفضل العلامات والتجارب العالمية لعملائنا، ونثق بقدرتنا على إرساء معايير جديدة لتجارب التسوق والترفيه بالشراكة مع يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد، بما ينسجم مع تطلعات رؤية السعودية 2030».
من جانبها، قالت الرئيسة التنفيذية لشؤون العملاء وتجارة التجزئة في يونيباي رودامكو ويستفيلد آن صوفي سانسير: «إن تقديم تجارب حيوية وفريدة للزوار هو جوهر علامة ويستفيلد، ويسعدنا التعاون مع سينومي سنترز لتقديم هذه التجارب إلى المتسوقين في المملكة العربية السعودية، وبالتالي المساهمة في رفد الطموحات الواسعة لرؤية السعودية 2030. ونتطلع إلى العمل جنباً إلى جنب من أجل ابتكار وجهات متطورة تلبي تطلعات العملاء السعوديين، وتعزز في الوقت نفسه حضور مراكز العلامة بالنسبة للتجار والعلامات العالمية».
ويشكل تغيير اسم النخيل مول الدمام خطوةً أولى ضمن سلسلة من التحولات المقررة في محفظة سينومي سنترز؛ فمن المنتظر أن تدشن الشركة في عام 2026 اثنتين من أبرز وجهاتها تحت اسم العلامة العالمية، وهي ويستفيلد جدة وويستفيلد الرياض، ستجمعان بين التصاميم المعمارية المبهرة وباقة من أفضل العلامات التجارية العالمية.
وتُعد سينومي سنترز أكبر مالك ومطور ومشغل لمراكز نمط الحياة العصرية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وعلى مدار أكثر من عقدين من الزمان، نجحت الشركة في توفير مجموعة كاملة من مراكز نمط الحياة عالية الجودة والمصممة وفق أرقى المعايير العالمية في أكثر الوجهات جاذبية في المملكة بما يلبي احتياجات التسوق ومتطلبات السوق المحلية.
وتضم محفظة أصول الشركة حالياً 21 مركزاً تجارياً تضم أكثر من 4.200 متجر تقع جميعها في مواقع إستراتيجية ضمن 10 مدن رئيسية بالمملكة.
• The first shopping center owned and operated by Sinomi Centers
• Carries the global Westfield brand as part of a strategic partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
• The shopping center, which has been operating since 2019, will adopt its new name starting December 1, 2025
• It is preparing to offer unique experiences and welcome new brands in retail, dining, and entertainment
Sinomi Centers, a leader in developing and operating lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, has officially announced the renaming of "Al Nakheel Mall Dammam" to "Westfield Dammam," in a move that enhances the shopping center's position as a comprehensive destination for retail and entertainment in the Kingdom, featuring 292 stores and spanning a leasing area of over 58,000 square meters.
This new identity represents a significant turning point that contributes to enhancing the integrated customer experience, based on the highest global standards in shopping, dining, and entertainment. This step is expected to attract several prominent international brands that are preparing to join Westfield Dammam or the Eastern Province for the first time in the coming months.
Sinomi Centers has begun to register positive engagement from current and potential tenants, reflected in a growing momentum in lease renewals and a noticeable increase in shopper interest in Dammam.
Westfield Dammam is the first asset of Sinomi Centers to carry the global Westfield brand, following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement for franchising with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in May of this year, which is the leading global group that owns and operates Westfield centers worldwide.
Under this partnership, Sinomi Centers has obtained exclusive rights to use the Westfield brand in the Kingdom, in addition to benefiting from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's global network, expertise, and advanced operational capabilities in leasing, marketing, and media services for retail, enabling it to provide sophisticated and modern experiences in retail and lifestyle across the Kingdom.
Commenting on this matter, the CEO of Sinomi Centers, Alison Raheel Erghofen, stated: "We are pleased to present Westfield Dammam, our first destination carrying the famous Westfield name. This achievement marks the beginning of a new and promising phase for the retail sector in the Kingdom, alongside our efforts to offer the best global brands and experiences to our customers. We are confident in our ability to set new standards for shopping and entertainment experiences in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, aligning with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030."
For her part, the CEO of Customer and Retail Affairs at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Anne-Sophie Sansir, said: "Providing vibrant and unique experiences for visitors is at the core of the Westfield brand, and we are delighted to collaborate with Sinomi Centers to bring these experiences to shoppers in Saudi Arabia, thereby contributing to the broad ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030. We look forward to working side by side to innovate advanced destinations that meet the aspirations of Saudi customers while simultaneously enhancing the presence of the brand's centers for retailers and global brands."
The renaming of Al Nakheel Mall Dammam is the first step in a series of planned transformations in Sinomi Centers' portfolio; the company is expected to launch two of its most prominent destinations under the global brand name in 2026, namely Westfield Jeddah and Westfield Riyadh, which will combine stunning architectural designs with a selection of the best global brands.
Sinomi Centers is the largest owner, developer, and operator of modern lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, and for over two decades, the company has successfully provided a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers designed to the highest global standards in the most attractive destinations in the Kingdom, meeting shopping needs and local market demands.
The company's asset portfolio currently includes 21 shopping centers with more than 4,200 stores, all located in strategic locations across 10 major cities in the Kingdom.