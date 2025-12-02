• The first shopping center owned and operated by Sinomi Centers



Sinomi Centers, a leader in developing and operating lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, has officially announced the renaming of "Al Nakheel Mall Dammam" to "Westfield Dammam," in a move that enhances the shopping center's position as a comprehensive destination for retail and entertainment in the Kingdom, featuring 292 stores and spanning a leasing area of over 58,000 square meters.



This new identity represents a significant turning point that contributes to enhancing the integrated customer experience, based on the highest global standards in shopping, dining, and entertainment. This step is expected to attract several prominent international brands that are preparing to join Westfield Dammam or the Eastern Province for the first time in the coming months.



Sinomi Centers has begun to register positive engagement from current and potential tenants, reflected in a growing momentum in lease renewals and a noticeable increase in shopper interest in Dammam.



Westfield Dammam is the first asset of Sinomi Centers to carry the global Westfield brand, following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement for franchising with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in May of this year, which is the leading global group that owns and operates Westfield centers worldwide.



Under this partnership, Sinomi Centers has obtained exclusive rights to use the Westfield brand in the Kingdom, in addition to benefiting from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's global network, expertise, and advanced operational capabilities in leasing, marketing, and media services for retail, enabling it to provide sophisticated and modern experiences in retail and lifestyle across the Kingdom.



Commenting on this matter, the CEO of Sinomi Centers, Alison Raheel Erghofen, stated: "We are pleased to present Westfield Dammam, our first destination carrying the famous Westfield name. This achievement marks the beginning of a new and promising phase for the retail sector in the Kingdom, alongside our efforts to offer the best global brands and experiences to our customers. We are confident in our ability to set new standards for shopping and entertainment experiences in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, aligning with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030."



For her part, the CEO of Customer and Retail Affairs at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Anne-Sophie Sansir, said: "Providing vibrant and unique experiences for visitors is at the core of the Westfield brand, and we are delighted to collaborate with Sinomi Centers to bring these experiences to shoppers in Saudi Arabia, thereby contributing to the broad ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030. We look forward to working side by side to innovate advanced destinations that meet the aspirations of Saudi customers while simultaneously enhancing the presence of the brand's centers for retailers and global brands."



The renaming of Al Nakheel Mall Dammam is the first step in a series of planned transformations in Sinomi Centers' portfolio; the company is expected to launch two of its most prominent destinations under the global brand name in 2026, namely Westfield Jeddah and Westfield Riyadh, which will combine stunning architectural designs with a selection of the best global brands.



Sinomi Centers is the largest owner, developer, and operator of modern lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, and for over two decades, the company has successfully provided a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers designed to the highest global standards in the most attractive destinations in the Kingdom, meeting shopping needs and local market demands.



The company's asset portfolio currently includes 21 shopping centers with more than 4,200 stores, all located in strategic locations across 10 major cities in the Kingdom.