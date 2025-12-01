وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 808 سلال غذائية و808 كراتين تمر للاجئين السوريين والفلسطينيين والمجتمع المستضيف في مدينة بيروت بجمهورية لبنان، استفاد منها 4,040 فرداً، ضمن مشروعي توزيع المساعدات الغذائية لدعم الأسر الأكثر حاجة، وتوزيع التمور في الجمهورية اللبنانية للعام 2025.
وضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025، وفي إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة العديد من الدول والشعوب المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم، وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، 3,450 كرتون تمر في محافظة عدن، استفاد منها 20,700 فرد من الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً، والنازحين، وذوي الإعاقة.
برامج متخصصة
وكان مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية قد دشن أخيراً حزمة من البرامج التدريبية المخصصة للنساء وأسرهن في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، وذلك ضمن مشروع إعادة إدماج النساء المفرج عنهن وأسرهن في المجتمع.
ويشتمل المشروع على مجموعة متنوعة من الدورات التدريبية، تشمل الصناعات الغذائية، وصناعة البخور والعطور، وصناعة الحلويات، وفنون الكوافير والتجميل، ونقش الحناء، والخياطة والتفصيل، وصيانة الهواتف الذكية، إضافة إلى دورات نوعية في ريادة الأعمال لجميع المتدربات لتمكينهن من إدارة مشاريعهن التجارية بكفاءة واستقلالية، تستفيد منها 72 متدربة.
الأكثر احتياجاً
ووزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 900 كرتون تمر للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية الديس الشرقية ومديرية الريدة وقصيعر بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 5,400 فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work recently distributed 808 food baskets and 808 boxes of dates to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community in Beirut, Lebanon, benefiting 4,040 individuals, as part of the food aid distribution project to support the most needy families and the date distribution project in the Republic of Lebanon for the year 2025.
As part of the date aid distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025, and within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; to assist many countries and peoples in need and affected around the world, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work recently distributed 3,450 boxes of dates in Aden Governorate, benefiting 20,700 individuals from the most needy groups, the displaced, and persons with disabilities.
Specialized Programs
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work has recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in Mukalla, Hadhramaut Governorate, as part of the project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.
The project includes a variety of training courses, covering food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery production, hairdressing and beauty arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.
The Most Needy
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work recently distributed 900 boxes of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Dhahirah District and the Al-Rida and Qusayr Districts in Hadhramaut Governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date aid distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.
This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; to assist the needy and affected groups wherever they are.