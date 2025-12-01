The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work recently distributed 808 food baskets and 808 boxes of dates to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community in Beirut, Lebanon, benefiting 4,040 individuals, as part of the food aid distribution project to support the most needy families and the date distribution project in the Republic of Lebanon for the year 2025.



As part of the date aid distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025, and within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; to assist many countries and peoples in need and affected around the world, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work recently distributed 3,450 boxes of dates in Aden Governorate, benefiting 20,700 individuals from the most needy groups, the displaced, and persons with disabilities.



Specialized Programs



The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work has recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in Mukalla, Hadhramaut Governorate, as part of the project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.



The project includes a variety of training courses, covering food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery production, hairdressing and beauty arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.



The Most Needy



The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work recently distributed 900 boxes of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Dhahirah District and the Al-Rida and Qusayr Districts in Hadhramaut Governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date aid distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.



This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; to assist the needy and affected groups wherever they are.