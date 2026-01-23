كشفت وكالة الأناضول التركية، الخميس، تفاصيل دقيقة وردت في التقرير الأولي الصادر ضمن ملف التحقيقات الجارية في حادثة تحطم الطائرة العسكرية التي كانت تقل رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة في الجيش الليبي الفريق أول محمد الحداد، وعدداً من كبار الضباط.

وأوضحت الوكالة، نقلاً عن مصادر مطلعة على التحقيقات، أن الطائرة ارتطمت بتضاريس جبلية وعرة وهي بكامل طاقتها الحركية، ما يشير إلى أن الحادثة كانت عنيفة للغاية، وأسفرت عن مقتل جميع من كانوا على متنها دون استثناء.

وأكد التقرير أن محركات الطائرة كانت لا تزال تعمل وتدور لحظة الاصطدام، الأمر الذي تسبب في انفجار هائل عند الارتطام، ما أدى إلى تناثر الحطام والشظايا على مساحة جغرافية واسعة قدرت بنحو 150 ألف متر مربع.

وفي ما يتعلق بالحالة الفنية للطائرة، أضافت الأناضول أن التحقيقات الأولية لم تسجل أي مؤشرات تدل على حدوث عطل فني مفاجئ قبل السقوط.

الجهات المختصة تواصل أعمال الفحص والتحليل

ولفت التقرير إلى مفارقة تزيد من غموض الحادثة؛ إذ كانت الطائرة قد خضعت لأعمال صيانة دورية شاملة من قبل الشركة المشغلة خلال الفترة ما بين 1 و9 ديسمبر 2025، وحصلت على «شهادة إنجاز الصيانة» قبل أيام قليلة فقط من وقوع الكارثة.

وأكدت الوكالة أن هذا التقرير الأولي قد تم إدراجه رسمياً ضمن ملف التحقيق، بينما تواصل الجهات المختصة أعمال الفحص والتحليل الفني الدقيق لتحديد الأسباب النهائية سواء كانت بشرية أو بيئية التي أدت إلى سقوط الطائرة، والوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة بدقة تامة.

وكانت الحادثة قد وقعت الثلاثاء 23 ديسمبر 2025، أثناء عودة فريق الحداد من زيارة رسمية إلى تركيا، حيث أبلغ طاقم الطائرة عن عطل كهربائي بعد 16 دقيقة من الإقلاع من مطار إسنبوغا في أنقرة، وطلب هبوطاً طارئاً، قبل أن يفقد الاتصال مع برج المراقبة ويختفي من الرادار.

وتواصل لجان التحقيق التركية والليبية، بدعم فني من جهات دولية، فحص حطام الطائرة وتحليل بيانات أجهزة التسجيل (الصندوق الأسود) لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة للحادثة، سواء كانت فنية أو تشغيلية أو عوامل أخرى.

ويُعد الفريق محمد علي أحمد الحداد من أبرز القادة العسكريين في ليبيا، حيث شغل منصب رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة في حكومة الوحدة الوطنية، وساهم بشكل كبير في عمليات مكافحة الإرهاب، وجهود توحيد المؤسسة العسكرية الليبية.