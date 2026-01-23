The Turkish Anadolu Agency revealed on Thursday detailed information contained in the preliminary report issued as part of the ongoing investigations into the crash of the military aircraft that was carrying the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Haddad, along with several senior officers.

The agency explained, citing sources familiar with the investigations, that the aircraft collided with rugged mountainous terrain while at full speed, indicating that the incident was extremely violent and resulted in the death of everyone on board without exception.

The report confirmed that the aircraft's engines were still operational and running at the moment of impact, which caused a massive explosion upon collision, leading to debris and shrapnel scattering over a wide geographical area estimated at around 150,000 square meters.

Regarding the aircraft's technical condition, Anadolu added that the preliminary investigations did not record any indicators suggesting a sudden technical failure prior to the crash.

The relevant authorities continue examination and analysis work

The report highlighted a paradox that adds to the mystery of the incident; the aircraft had undergone comprehensive routine maintenance by the operating company between December 1 and 9, 2025, and had received a "maintenance completion certificate" just a few days before the disaster occurred.

The agency confirmed that this preliminary report has been officially included in the investigation file, while the relevant authorities continue their meticulous technical examination and analysis work to determine the final causes, whether human or environmental, that led to the aircraft's crash, and to fully understand the circumstances of the incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, during General Haddad's return from an official visit to Turkey, where the aircraft crew reported an electrical malfunction 16 minutes after takeoff from Esenboğa Airport in Ankara and requested an emergency landing, before losing contact with the control tower and disappearing from radar.

The Turkish and Libyan investigation committees, with technical support from international entities, continue to examine the aircraft wreckage and analyze the data from the recording devices (black box) to determine the precise causes of the incident, whether technical, operational, or other factors.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Haddad is considered one of the most prominent military leaders in Libya, having served as the Chief of Staff of the National Unity Government and significantly contributed to counter-terrorism operations and efforts to unify the Libyan military institution.