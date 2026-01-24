تحولت قصة ديون واحتيال عاطفي عبر الإنترنت إلى واحدة من أبشع الجرائم في إسبانيا، بعدما قضت محكمة مدريد اليوم (الجمعة) بسجن رجل باكستاني 36 عامًا بتهمة قتل ثلاث مسنين بدم بارد.

لم يكن المتهم ديلاوار حسين غريبًا عن ضحاياه، بل عاش بينهم كمستأجر، وأقرضهم عشرات الآلاف من اليوروهات، قبل أن يتحول من دائن إلى قاتل، وينهي حياة امرأتين وشقيقهما المقعد داخل منزلهم في بلدة موراتا دي تاخونيا قرب العاصمة مدريد.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن الشقيقتين وقعتا ضحية عملية احتيال إلكتروني معقّدة، بعدما دخلتا في علاقات وهمية عبر الإنترنت مع شخصين انتحلا صفة عسكريين أمريكيين، مستخدمين صورًا مزيفة، من بينها صورة القائد السابق لحلف الناتو ويسلي كلارك.

وأقنع المحتالان الضحيتين بوجود ميراث ضخم بملايين الدولارات، مقابل تحويل أموال لتغطية إجراءات قانونية وهمية بعد أن زعما أن أحد المحتالين فارق الحياة موصيا بتركته لإحدى المسنتين، ما أدى إلى تراكم ديون خانقة أنهكتهما ماليًا ونفسيًا.

وفي خضم هذه الأزمة، أقرضهما المتهم أكثر من 50 ألف يورو. ومع عجزهما عن السداد، بدأ العنف يتصاعد، حيث سبق أن اعتدى على إحدى الشقيقتين عام 2023، وأُدين حينها بالسجن قبل الإفراج عنه بشروط.

لكن النهاية كانت أكثر دموية، إذ عاد لينفذ جريمة قتل ثلاثية صادمة، طالت الشقيقتين وشقيقهما، قبل أن يختفي لفترة قصيرة ثم يسلّم نفسه للشرطة.

لكن الصدمة لم تنتهِ عند هذا الحد، فخلال توقيفه على ذمة القضية، وُجهت إليه تهمة جديدة بقتل سجين بلغاري داخل زنزانته، ما فتح فصلاً آخر من العنف الدموي في سجل المتهم.

وفجّرت القضية موجة غضب واسعة في إسبانيا، وأعادت التحذير من خطر الاحتيال العاطفي عبر الإنترنت، الذي لا يدمّر الضحايا ماليًا فحسب، بل قد يقود إلى نهايات مأساوية لا يمكن تداركها.