The story of debt and online emotional fraud has turned into one of the most heinous crimes in Spain, after a Madrid court today (Friday) sentenced a Pakistani man to 36 years in prison for the cold-blooded murder of three elderly people.

The defendant, Dilawar Hussain, was not a stranger to his victims; he lived among them as a tenant and lent them tens of thousands of euros, before transforming from a creditor to a killer, ending the lives of two women and their disabled brother inside their home in the town of Morata de Tajuña near the capital Madrid.

Investigations revealed that the two sisters fell victim to a complex online fraud scheme, after they entered into fake relationships with two individuals impersonating American military personnel, using fake photos, including a picture of former NATO commander Wesley Clark.

The fraudsters convinced the victims of a massive inheritance worth millions of dollars, in exchange for transferring money to cover fictitious legal procedures after they claimed that one of the fraudsters had died, bequeathing his estate to one of the elderly women, which led to a suffocating debt that drained them financially and psychologically.

In the midst of this crisis, the defendant lent them more than 50,000 euros. As they struggled to repay, violence began to escalate, as he had previously assaulted one of the sisters in 2023 and was convicted at that time, only to be released under conditions.

But the end was more bloody, as he returned to commit a shocking triple murder, targeting the two sisters and their brother, before disappearing for a short time and then surrendering to the police.

However, the shock did not end there; during his detention in connection with the case, he was charged with a new crime of killing a Bulgarian inmate inside his cell, opening another chapter of bloody violence in the defendant's record.

The case has sparked widespread outrage in Spain and has renewed warnings about the dangers of online emotional fraud, which not only devastates victims financially but can also lead to tragic and irreparable endings.