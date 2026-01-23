صور مزيفة مخلة تدفعها للقضاء.. شيرين عبد الوهاب تقرر مقاضاة المسيئين

Egyptian lawyer Yasser Qantosh, the legal representative of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, announced urgent legal actions against several pages on social media platforms after they published fake and manipulated images of the artist in an inappropriate manner.

Qantosh stated that Sherine Abdel Wahab is currently going through a difficult crisis, and her condition has noticeably worsened after seeing one of the fake images that circulated widely, adding that the artist is determined not to let this matter pass quietly and will take all necessary legal actions against anyone who has wronged her.

Fake Images Affecting Sherine's Reputation

The lawyer confirmed that these manipulated images directly affect Sherine's reputation and have disturbed her entire family, noting that the legal team is currently working on gathering evidence and identifying the pages and accounts responsible for publishing these defamatory materials, in preparation for filing lawsuits against them.

This step by Sherine Abdel Wahab comes just hours after artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz announced her intention to sue some pages that published fake images of her, indicating a rise in the phenomenon of abuse through AI-generated manipulated images and an increasing awareness of the need to confront it legally to protect the privacy and dignity of artists and celebrities.

Recently, there has been a widespread emergence of manipulated images and videos (Deepfake), as well as AI-altered images on social media platforms, leading to the defamation of many artists and celebrities in Egypt and the Arab world.