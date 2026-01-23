أعلن المحامي المصري ياسر قنطوش، وكيل الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب القانوني، اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية عاجلة ضد عدد من الصفحات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد نشرها صوراً مزيفة ومفبركة ظهرت فيها الفنانة بشكل غير لائق.

وقال قنطوش إن شيرين عبد الوهاب تمر حالياً بأزمة صعبة، وإن حالتها ساءت بشكل ملحوظ بعد مشاهدتها إحدى الصور المزيفة التي تم تداولها على نطاق واسع، مضيفاً أن الفنانة عازمة على عدم تجاوز الأمر مرور الكرام، وستتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة كافة ضد كل من أساء إليها.

صور مزيفة مخلة تدفعها للقضاء.. شيرين عبد الوهاب تقرر مقاضاة المسيئين

صور مفبركة تمس سمعة شيرين

وأكد المحامي أن هذه الصور المفبركة تمس سمعة شيرين بشكل مباشر، وأزعجت أسرتها بأكملها، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق القانوني يعمل حالياً على جمع الأدلة وتحديد الصفحات والحسابات المسؤولة عن نشر هذه المواد المسيئة، تمهيداً لرفع دعاوى قضائية ضدها.

وتأتي خطوة شيرين عبد الوهاب بعد ساعات قليلة من إعلان الفنانة ياسمين عبد العزيز مقاضاة بعض الصفحات التي نشرت صوراً مزيفة لها، في مؤشر على تصاعد ظاهرة الإساءة عبر الصور المفبركة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وتزايد الوعي بضرورة مواجهتها قانونياً لحماية خصوصية وكرامة الفنانين والمشاهير.

وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة انتشاراً واسعاً لظاهرة الصور والفيديوهات المفبركة (Deepfake)، والصور المعدلة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ما أدى إلى إساءة للعديد من الفنانين والمشاهير في مصر والعالم العربي.