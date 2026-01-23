Today (Friday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026, in the Swiss city of Davos.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation and ways to enhance it.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, and the Minister's advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.