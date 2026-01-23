التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الجمعة)، وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية منسق الإغاثة في حالات الطوارئ توم فليتشر، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، في مدينة دافوس السويسرية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة مجالات التعاون المشترك وسُبل تعزيزه.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد السويسري وإمارة ليختنشتاين عبدالرحمن الداود، ومستشار الوزير محمد اليحيى.