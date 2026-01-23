The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory cable to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Uganda, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques praised the distinguished relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Uganda on this occasion.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Uganda, wishing them further progress and advancement.