بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، للرئيس يوويري كاجوتا موسيفيني رئيس جمهورية أوغندا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.
وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية أوغندا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
وأشاد خادم الحرمين بتميز العلاقات التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية أوغندا بهذه المناسبة.
وعبّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية أوغندا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory cable to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Uganda, wishing them further progress and prosperity.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques praised the distinguished relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Uganda on this occasion.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Uganda, wishing them further progress and advancement.