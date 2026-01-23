بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، للرئيس يوويري كاجوتا موسيفيني رئيس جمهورية أوغندا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية أوغندا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وأشاد خادم الحرمين بتميز العلاقات التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية أوغندا بهذه المناسبة.

وعبّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية أوغندا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.