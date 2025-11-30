The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries discussed, in Bahrain today (Sunday), the regional and international developments in the region and the world, just ahead of the 46th Gulf Summit hosted by Bahrain next Wednesday.



Enhancing Gulf Cooperation



The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, explained that the agenda of the 166th ministerial meeting included a number of topics that embody the dimensions of Gulf integration and enhance the axes of Gulf-regional and international cooperation, affirming the continued efforts of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council and all its members to diligently implement the high directives and move forward in the path of joint Gulf action, achieving the desired Gulf integration.



Decisions of the Gulf Cooperation Council



This was stated in his speech during the 166th preparatory ministerial meeting for the 46th Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, today, in the Bahraini capital (Manama), chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, and attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries.



Al-Budaiwi pointed out that the GCC ministerial council will review during its meeting a set of reports related to following up on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council of the GCC issued at the 45th summit held in Kuwait City. It will also discuss the memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, in addition to issues related to dialogue and strategic relations between the GCC countries and global countries and blocs, as well as discussing and examining the latest regional and international developments in the region and the world.



Manama will host the 46th Gulf Summit for the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries on December 3, marking the eighth time Bahrain has hosted the Gulf summits since the establishment of the Council in 1981.



Gulf Summits in Bahrain



The Kingdom of Bahrain has hosted 7 Gulf summits that contributed to advancing joint action, including the summit in 1982, which came just one year after the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council; it also hosted the third session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Manama from November 9 to 11, 1982, which formed an important framework for consolidating the foundations of joint Gulf action, in addition to the second Gulf summit in 1988.



Bahrain hosted the 15th summit in 1994, as well as the 21st Gulf summit in 2000, which witnessed a significant event with the Supreme Council approving the joint defense agreement among the member states and adopting the long-term strategy for relations and negotiations of the member states with regional countries and blocs and international organizations, among other important decisions. Bahrain also hosted the 25th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 2004, the 33rd summit in 2012, and the 37th summit in 2016.