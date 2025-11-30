ناقش وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، في البحرين، اليوم (الأحد)، المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية في المنطقة والعالم، وذلك قبيل انعقاد القمة الخليجية الـ46 التي تستضيفها البحرين، الأربعاء القادم. شعار القمة


تعزيز التعاون الخليجي


وأوضح الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي أن جدول أعمال الاجتماع الوزاري الـ166، تضمن جملة من الموضوعات التي تجسد أبعاد التكامل الخليجي وتعزز محاور التعاون الخليجي-الإقليمي والدولي، مؤكدا استمرار الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية بكل منسوبيها في العمل بجد لتنفيذ التوجيهات السامية، والمضي قدما في مسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك، تحقيقا للتكامل الخليجي المأمول. اجتماع وزراء الخارجية لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في المنامة


قرارات مجلس التعاون الخليجي


جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال الاجتماع الوزاري الـ166 التحضيري لمقام المجلس الأعلى الـ46 لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، اليوم، في العاصمة البحرينية (المنامة)، برئاسة وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف الزياني، وحضور وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون.


وأشار البديوي إلى أن المجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون الخليجي سيستعرض خلال اجتماعه مجموعة من التقارير المتعلقة بمتابعة تنفيذ قرارات المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون الصادرة عن القمة الـ45 التي عقدت في مدينة الكويت، كما سيبحث المذكرات والتقارير المرفوعة من اللجان الوزارية والفنية والأمانة العامة، إلى جانب القضايا المتعلقة بالحوار والعلاقات الإستراتيجية بين دول مجلس التعاون والدول والتكتلات العالمية، إضافة إلى مناقشة وبحث آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية في المنطقة والعالم. البديوي


وتستضيف المنامة في الثالث من شهر ديسمبر، أعمال القمة الخليجية الـ46 لقادة دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وهي المرة الثامنة التي تستضيف فيها البحرين أعمال القمم الخليجية، منذ تأسيس مجلس التعاون في عام 1981.


القمم الخليجية في البحرين


واحتضنت مملكة البحرين 7 قمم خليجية أسهمت في دفع عجلة العمل المشترك، هي قمة عام 1982 التي جاءت بعد عام واحد فقط من تأسيس مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ كما استضافت العاصمة المنامة أعمال الدورة الثالثة للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في الفترة من 9 إلى 11 نوفمبر 1982، وهي القمة التي شكلت إطارا مهما في ترسيخ لبنات مسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك، إضافة إلى القمة الخليجية الثانية في عام 1988. اجتماع وزراء الخارجية


واستضافت البحرين القمة الـ15 عام 1994، إضافة إلى القمة الخليجية الـ21، عام 2000 التي شهدت حدثا بارزا بإقرار المجلس الأعلى اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك بين دول المجلس واعتماد الإستراتيجية طويلة المدى لعلاقات ومفاوضات دول المجلس مع الدول والتكتلات الإقليمية والمنظمات الدولية، وغيرها من القرارات المهمة، كما استضافت الدورة الـ25 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية عام 2004، والقمة الـ33 عام 2012 والقمة الـ37 عام 2016.