Tomorrow (Sunday), more than 6 million students in general education across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom will return to their seats after enjoying a 9-day autumn break. The Ministry of Education confirmed that a student coming from outside the Kingdom after the end of a (study period - periods) and holding a success document that meets the equivalency requirements will have their grade calculated starting from the study period in which they were accepted.



The ministry indicated that a student is not allowed to retake the exam in the subject they passed for the purpose of improving their grade, nor to repeat the grade they passed, except for those benefiting from the regulation for reissuing the high school completion certificate. A student cannot retake an exam in any subject they have previously taken if they were a supplementary student, and only during the specified times. Special cases should be submitted in an official letter to the General Administration for the Evaluation of Cognitive and Skill Performance after studying their situation.



It was pointed out that the second round exams are the last opportunity for the student in the academic year, except in cases of absence, where they are given the chance to take the exam with the return of teachers before the start of the academic year, and the school principal explains this procedure to the students.

The ministry clarified that a supplementary student in the elementary and intermediate stages can transfer from one school to another within or outside the city according to their desire after taking the second round exam at their original school.

80% Requirement for Intellectual Education Students

According to the ministry, a student enrolled in or graduated from the preparatory program for intellectual education who wishes to re-enroll in general education classes is required to provide proof of achieving 80% or more in one of the approved intelligence measures, so that a level assessment test can be conducted for them. The level assessment test for students with disabilities will be conducted with the participation of the disability department when necessary. The student has the right (by a decision from the education director) to study the entire curriculum within one academic period. It was noted that the student guidance committee makes a decision to transfer cases of academic delay that have not responded to the remedial programs offered inside or outside the classroom to supportive programs, and to complete all procedures and requirements for the transfer after notifying the student's guardian.