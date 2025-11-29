أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تنبيهًا اليوم يشير إلى هطول أمطار متوسطة على محافظة العرضيات وأمطار خفيفة على محافظتي أضم وميسان بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تمتد حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً، مع إمكانية جريان المياه في الأودية والشعاب، داعيًا الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة واتباع إرشادات السلامة، ومتابعة المستجدات عبر منصات الأرصاد الرسمية.