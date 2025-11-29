The National Center of Meteorology issued a warning today indicating moderate rainfall in Al-Ardiyat Governorate and light rain in Amd and Maysan Governorates in the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.

The center clarified that the rainy condition will extend until 8 PM, with the possibility of water flow in valleys and channels, urging everyone to take precautions, follow safety guidelines, and stay updated through the official meteorological platforms.