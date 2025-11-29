أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تنبيهًا اليوم يشير إلى هطول أمطار متوسطة على محافظة العرضيات وأمطار خفيفة على محافظتي أضم وميسان بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تمتد حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً، مع إمكانية جريان المياه في الأودية والشعاب، داعيًا الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة واتباع إرشادات السلامة، ومتابعة المستجدات عبر منصات الأرصاد الرسمية.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a warning today indicating moderate rainfall in Al-Ardiyat Governorate and light rain in Amd and Maysan Governorates in the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.
The center clarified that the rainy condition will extend until 8 PM, with the possibility of water flow in valleys and channels, urging everyone to take precautions, follow safety guidelines, and stay updated through the official meteorological platforms.