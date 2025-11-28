أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور أسامة بن عبدالله خياط المسلمينَ بتقوى الله، واجتناب أسباب سخطه والإنابةِ إليه.

وقال في خطبته التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: إنَّ في السير على خُطى سلف هذه الأمة وخيارها، خيرُ مسلكٍ لبلوغ الغاية من رضوان الله ونزول دار كرامته، إلى جوار أوليائه والصفوةِ من خلقه، وقد وجّه الله تعالى رسوله المصطفى- صلوات الله وسلامه عليه-، إلى انتهاج مناهج سلفه، من أنبياء الله ورسله والاقتداء بهم فيما هداهم الله إليه من الحق، وما أكرمهم به من البيّنات والهدى، فقال عزّ اسمه (أُوْلَئِكَ الَّذِينَ هَدَى اللَّهُ فَبِهُدَاهُمْ اقْتَدِهِ).

وأوضح فضيلته أن أجمل ما اتصف به الصفوةِ من أهل الإيمان، كمالُ الحرص على سلوك سبيل الإحسان في كل دروبه، والحذر من التردّي في وَهدَة الإيذاء للمؤمنين والمؤمنات، بأي لون من ألوانه وفي أي صورةٍ من صورِه، يحدوهم إلى ذلك ويحملهم عليه، وأن ذلك الأدب الرفيع، والخلق السامي الذي رباهم عليه ربهم الأعلى سبحانه، حين بيّن لهم أنّ الصلة بين المؤمنين، هي صلة أخوّة في الدين كما قال تعالى: (إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ).

وبيّن الشيخ أسامة خياط أن الأخوّةَ تعني التراحم والتوادَّ والتعاطف، والقيام بالحقوق كما جاء في الحديث الذي أخرجه الشيخان في صحيحيهما عن عبدالله بن عمر -رضي الله عنهما- عن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- أنه قال: «المسلم أخو المسلم؛ لا يظلمه ولا يسلمه، ومن كان في حاجة أخيه كان الله في حاجته، ومن فرج عن مسلم كربة فرج الله عنه بها كربة من من كرب يوم القيامة، ومن ستر مسلمًا ستره الله يوم القيامة».

وأضاف: إذا كان للإيذاء باللسان واليد، دروبٌ شتى، وألوانٌ متعددة، لا تكاد تُحصَر، فإن من أقبح صور الإيذاء، ما اجتمع فيه اللسان واليد معًا، كمن يصف المؤمن بما ليس فيه من صفاتِ السوء، يقول ذلك بلسانه ويخطه بيمينه، ليستحكم الأذى، وليشتد وقعه، وليصعب دفعه، ولذا جاء الوعيد الصارخ، والتهديد الشديد الزاجر، لكل من آذى مؤمنًا، فقال فيه ما ليس فيه، وذلك فيما أخرجه الإمام أحمد في مسنده وأبو داود في سننه والحاكم في مستدركه بإسناد صحيح، عن عبدالله بن عمر -رضي الله عنهما- عن رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- أنه قال: «ومن قال في مؤمن ما ليس فيه حبس في رَدَغة الخبال حتى يخرج مما قال»، ورَدَغة الخبال هي عُصارة أهل النار، وخُروجه مما قال هو بالتوبة عنه، وبأن يستحل ممن قال فيه تلك المقولة، وإنما جاءت هذه العقوبة، ليجتمع له العذابان: الاصطلاء بحرّ النار، والتأذي بعصارة أهلها.

وأشار فضيلته إلى سببٍ من أعظم أسباب الإيذاء المفضيةِ إليه، وهو اللّدَد في الخصومة، ولذا كان الألدُّ الخصٍم أبغضُ الرجال إلى الله، كما جاء في الحديث الصحيح عن رسول الهدى -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، وجاء التحذيرُ الشديد لمن خاصم في باطل وهو يعلم، وذلك في الحديث الذي أخرجه الإمام أحمد في مسنده وأبو داود في سننه بإسنادٍ صحيح عن عبدالله بن عمر -رضي الله عنهما- أن رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- قال فذكر الحديث وفيه قوله: «ومن خاصم في باطل وهو يعلم لم يزل في سخط الله حتى ينزع»، أي: حتى يترك ذلك الذي وقع فيه.

وفي ختام خطبته قال فضيلته: "إن القول الحسن والكَلِمُ الطيب، أدبٌ عالٍ أخذ الله به عباده جميعًا، كما أخبر عزّ وجل عن ذلك بقوله: (وَقُولُوا لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًا)، دلالةً على أن الكلام الطيب العذب يجمل مع الأصدقاء والأعداء جميعًا، وله ثماره الحلوة، فأما مع الأصدقاء؛ فهو يحفظ مودتهم، ويستديم صداقتهم، ويمنع كيد الشيطان أن يضعف حبالهم، ويُفسد ذاتَ بينهم: (وَقُلْ لِعِبَادِي يَقُولُوا الَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ إِنَّ الشَّيْطَانَ يَنزَغُ بَيْنَهُمْ)، وأمّا حُسنُ الكلام مع الأعداء؛ فهو إما أن يطفئ خصومتهم ويستجلب مودتهم، وإما أن يخفف عداوتهم ويدفع مكيدتهم: (ادْفَعْ بِالَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ فَإِذَا الَّذِي بَيْنَكَ وَبَيْنَهُ عَدَاوَةٌ كَأَنَّهُ وَلِيٌّ حَمِيمٌ).

كما تحدّث فضيلة إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي، الشيخ الدكتور خالد المهنا، في خطبته عن رحمة الله تعالى بخلقه وما يغمرهم به من فضلٍ وإحسانٍ وهداية، مذكّرًا بعِظم منزلة الصبر على طاعة الله، ومؤكدًا أنه من سمات أهل الكرامة ومن الأخلاق العظيمة التي دعا إليها الإسلام، وتجمّل بها رسول الله ــ صلى الله عليه وسلم ــ، وتحلّى بها أولو العزم من الأنبياء.

وقال: «الصبر يا عباد الله، أصل كل طاعة، وبِذرُ كل خير يناله العبد في الدنيا والآخرة، الفلاح فيهما معلق عليه، والفوز بالجنة موقوف على تحقيقه، والنجاة من النار مشروطة بالتخلق به، عواقبه محمودة، وأحوال أهله سديدةٌ مسعودة»، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى (وَالْمَلَائِكَةُ يَدْخُلُونَ عَلَيْهِم مِّن كُلِّ بَابٍ (23) سَلَامٌ عَلَيْكُم بِمَا صَبَرْتُمْ ۚ فَنِعْمَ عُقْبَى الدَّارِ).

وأوضح فضيلته أن حكمة الله تعالى وأمره القدري والشرعي اقتضيا ألا يتحقق خيرٌ إلا بالصبر، وأن الإنسان مفطور على إدراك ذلك، وما سعيه في طلب رزقه ودفع ما يضرّه إلا شاهدٌ على ذلك، مشيرًا إلى أن القرآن الكريم قد علّمنا في قريبٍ من مئة موضع أن الصبر أمر الله، وأن العون عليه إنما يكون من الله جل في علاه.

وتابع فضيلته مبينًا أن الله عز وجل قد أخبر بفضل الصابرين وشرف منزلتهم، إذ أظهر معيته لهم بالنصر والحفظ والرعاية، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى (وَاصْبِرْ وَمَا صَبْرُكَ إِلَّا بِاللَّهِ)، فإذا التزم العبد أمر مولاه وتمسك به، تحقق له الفلاح، فنال المطلوب، ونجا من المرهوب.

وأكّد الدكتور المهنا، أن الدنيا دار ابتلاء وفتن، فمن نزل بها فلا بد له من الابتلاء بشدائدها، فلا حصن يقي العبد إلا حصن الصبر، يلجأ إليه ويحتمي فيه، فينجو ويفلح وينجح، ويسلو بما وعد الكريم سبحانه الصابرين من كمال الأجور في شدة يوم عسير.

وأضاف قائلًا: «والمتخلق بالصبر قد آتاه الله قوةً تتجلى في قمعه هواه، وقهره لنفسه، وحكمه عليها، وغلبته لها، ومتى حصل للعبد تلك القوة لم تطمع نفسه في أسره واسترقاقه، وإلقائه في المهالك»، مبينًا أن قوة الصبر لا تُدرك إلا بعزمٍ وثبات، يجاهد فيه العبد نفسه، ليكون الصبر له هاديًا، ونورًا يضيء له طريق الوصول إلى مولاه، ويوصله إليه.

وأوضح فضيلته أن الصبر حتمٌ على المؤمن لازمٌ له، مادام قلم التكليف جارياً عليه، مبينًا أن عبادة الله تعالى والقيام بما افترض جل ثناؤه على عباده من واجبات الإيمان وسننه، واجتناب ما نهى عنه، كل ذلك قائم على استعمال الصبر، والتحلي به، ولزومه، وتوطين النفس عليه، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى (رَّبُّ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فَاعْبُدْهُ وَاصْطَبِرْ لِعِبَادَتِهِ).

وأشار إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي إلى أن طريق الجنة محفوف بما يكره العباد، من الابتلاء بالخير والشر، والأمر والنهي، وأقدار الله الماضية المؤلمة التي لا صُنع للعبد فيها، وأن طريق النار محفوف بما يشتهي الإنسان، من التمادي مع نوازع النفس ونزغات الشيطان، مستشهدًا بقوله ــ صلى الله عليه وسلم ــ (حفت الجنة بالمكاره، وحفت النار بالشهوات).

واختتم فضيلته الخطبة مؤكدًا أن من أعطاه الله الصبر، فقد أعطاه خيرًا عظيمًا، فهو دواء النفس الهلوع، إذا تجرع العبد مرارته قليلًا استراح كثيرًا، فلم يجزع عند المصيبات، ولم يمنع عند النعم والخيرات.