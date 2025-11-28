The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Osama bin Abdullah Al-Khayyat, urged Muslims to fear Allah, avoid the causes of His wrath, and turn to Him in repentance.

In his sermon delivered today at the Grand Mosque, he said: "Following the footsteps of the predecessors of this nation and its best ones is the best path to attain the pleasure of Allah and to enter His abode of honor, alongside His allies and the elite of His creation. Allah, the Almighty, directed His chosen Messenger - peace and blessings be upon him - to adopt the methods of His predecessors, the prophets and messengers of Allah, and to emulate them in what Allah guided them to of the truth and what He honored them with of clear signs and guidance. He, exalted be His name, said: (Those are the ones whom Allah has guided, so by their guidance, be guided.)"

He clarified that one of the most beautiful traits of the elite among the believers is their utmost eagerness to follow the path of goodness in all its ways, and their caution against falling into the pit of harming the believing men and women, in any form or manner, which drives them to do so and compels them to act. This noble etiquette and lofty character is what their Lord, the Most High, instilled in them when He made it clear that the bond between the believers is a bond of brotherhood in faith, as He said: (The believers are but brothers.)

Sheikh Osama Al-Khayyat explained that brotherhood means compassion, love, and empathy, and fulfilling rights, as mentioned in the hadith narrated by the two Shaykhs in their authentic collections from Abdullah bin Umar - may Allah be pleased with them - that the Prophet - peace be upon him - said: "The Muslim is the brother of another Muslim; he does not wrong him nor forsake him. Whoever fulfills the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfill his needs. Whoever alleviates the distress of a Muslim, Allah will alleviate his distress on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever conceals the faults of a Muslim, Allah will conceal his faults on the Day of Resurrection."

He added: "If there are various ways and multiple forms of harming with the tongue and hand that are almost countless, then one of the ugliest forms of harm is when both the tongue and hand are combined, such as when someone describes a believer with attributes that do not belong to him, saying it with his tongue and writing it with his hand, to intensify the harm, to make its impact severe, and to make it difficult to repel. Hence, there came the loud warning and the severe threat to everyone who harms a believer by saying something about him that is not true, as narrated by Imam Ahmad in his Musnad, Abu Dawood in his Sunan, and Al-Hakim in his Mustadrak with a sound chain of narration, from Abdullah bin Umar - may Allah be pleased with them - that the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - said: "Whoever says about a believer what is not true will be detained in the mud of the Hellfire until he comes out of what he said." The mud of the Hellfire is the essence of the people of the Fire, and his coming out of what he said is through repentance and seeking forgiveness from the one he spoke ill of. This punishment was prescribed so that he may experience both torments: the burning of the Fire and the suffering from its essence."

He pointed out that one of the greatest causes of harm leading to it is obstinacy in disputes, and thus the most obstinate opponent is the most despised of men to Allah, as mentioned in the authentic hadith from the Messenger of Guidance - peace be upon him. There is a severe warning for anyone who disputes in falsehood while knowing it, as mentioned in the hadith narrated by Imam Ahmad in his Musnad and Abu Dawood in his Sunan with a sound chain of narration from Abdullah bin Umar - may Allah be pleased with them - that the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - said, mentioning the hadith in which he said: "Whoever disputes in falsehood while knowing it will remain in the wrath of Allah until he withdraws from it," meaning: until he leaves that in which he has engaged.

In conclusion of his sermon, he said: "Indeed, kind words and good speech are high manners that Allah has commanded all His servants, as He, the Exalted, informed us with His saying: (And speak to people good [words]), indicating that sweet and pleasant speech is fitting with both friends and enemies, and it has its sweet fruits. As for with friends, it preserves their affection, maintains their friendship, and prevents the devil's schemes from weakening their bonds and corrupting their relations: (And tell My servants to say that which is best. Indeed, Satan induces discord among them.) And as for good speech with enemies, it either extinguishes their hostility and wins their affection, or it alleviates their enmity and repels their schemes: (Repel by that [deed] which is best; then indeed, the one between you and him will be like an intimate friend.)"

The esteemed Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna, also spoke in his sermon about Allah's mercy towards His creation and the grace, kindness, and guidance He bestows upon them, reminding of the great status of patience in obedience to Allah, affirming that it is one of the traits of the honorable and one of the great morals that Islam calls for, which the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - adorned himself with, and which the resolute among the prophets embodied.

He said: "Patience, O servants of Allah, is the root of every obedience and the seed of every good that a servant attains in this world and the Hereafter. Success in both is contingent upon it, and winning Paradise is dependent on achieving it, and salvation from the Fire is conditional upon embodying it. Its consequences are praiseworthy, and the conditions of its people are sound and happy," citing Allah's saying: (And the angels enter upon them from every gate, [saying], "Peace be upon you for what you endured. And excellent is the final home.")

He clarified that Allah's wisdom and His divine and legislative command necessitate that no good is achieved except through patience, and that man is inherently aware of this, as his striving for sustenance and repelling harm is a testament to that. He pointed out that the Holy Quran has taught us in nearly a hundred places that patience is Allah's command, and that assistance in it is only from Allah, the Most High.

He continued, explaining that Allah, the Exalted, has informed us of the virtue of the patient and the honor of their status, as He has shown His companionship with them through victory, protection, and care, citing His saying: (And be patient, and your patience is not but through Allah.) If the servant adheres to the command of his Lord and holds fast to it, he will achieve success, attain what he seeks, and be saved from what he fears.

Dr. Al-Muhanna emphasized that this world is a place of trials and tribulations, and whoever descends into it must inevitably be tested by its hardships. There is no fortress that protects the servant except the fortress of patience, to which he resorts and takes refuge, so he may escape, succeed, and thrive, and he should be consoled by what the Generous One has promised the patient of complete rewards on a difficult day.

He added: "The one who embodies patience has been granted a strength that manifests in suppressing his desires, conquering himself, and ruling over it, overpowering it. Whenever the servant possesses that strength, his soul will not dare to enslave and subjugate him or throw him into peril," explaining that the strength of patience can only be attained through determination and steadfastness, in which the servant struggles against himself, so that patience becomes his guide and a light illuminating his path to his Lord, leading him to Him.

He clarified that patience is an obligation upon the believer, as long as the pen of obligation is still writing upon him, indicating that worshiping Allah and fulfilling what He has ordained upon His servants in terms of the duties of faith and its traditions, and avoiding what He has prohibited, all of this is based on exercising patience, embodying it, adhering to it, and training oneself to it, citing His saying: (Lord of the heavens and the earth and whatever is between them, so worship Him and be steadfast in His worship.)

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque pointed out that the path to Paradise is surrounded by what the servants dislike, from trials of good and evil, commands and prohibitions, and painful divine decrees in which the servant has no control, and that the path to Hell is surrounded by what the human desires, from indulging in the inclinations of the soul and the whispers of the devil, citing the saying of the Prophet - peace be upon him - (Paradise is surrounded by hardships, and Hell is surrounded by desires.)

He concluded his sermon by affirming that whoever has been granted patience by Allah has been given a great blessing, for it is the remedy for the anxious soul. If the servant tastes its bitterness a little, he will find much relief, so he does not despair in the face of calamities, nor does he withhold in times of blessings and goodness.