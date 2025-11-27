The results of the National Health Survey for 2025 showed that the vast majority of the adult population in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aged 15 and older, rated their health status as good or better, with a percentage of 99.2% according to the self-reporting of the participants. This reflects a level of health awareness, in addition to the improvement of health services available to the population.

Statistics indicated that the percentage of adults suffering from severe depression was only 0.1%, while the percentage of those experiencing severe anxiety reached 0.2%. The data shows a similarity between males and females in the indicators of severe anxiety, while the results indicate a slightly higher percentage of moderate depression among females at 0.2% compared to males at 0.1%.

Regarding regular check-ups, self-reporting showed that 39.3% of the adult population aged 15 and older had undergone regular check-ups to ensure their health during the specified period, with a higher percentage among Saudis reaching 44.2% compared to 35% among non-Saudis.

Health statistics also revealed that 11.0% of adults aged between 45 and 74 had undergone a colon cancer screening in the past twelve months, which is considered one of the most important preventive screenings related to early cancer detection.

In terms of social communication, the results showed that 71% of adults aged 50 and older have adequate social communication with people they love. The data also confirmed that the percentages are similar between males and females in this indicator.

The report noted that this data relies on self-reporting from participants, which makes the accuracy of the results dependent on the precision of individuals' responses or caregivers of children. Additionally, health statistics present health indicators for adults and children based on the results of the National Health Survey and the Women's and Children's Health Survey for the year 2025, along with population estimates issued by the General Authority for Statistics.