أظهرت نتائج المسح الصحي الوطني لعام 2025 أن الغالبية العظمى من سكان المملكة العربية السعودية البالغين 15 سنة فأكثر قيّموا حالتهم الصحية بأنها جيدة أو أفضل، إذ بلغت النسبة %99.2 وفق ما ورد في الإبلاغ الذاتي للمشاركين. ويعكس ذلك مستوى الوعي الصحي، إضافة إلى تحسن الخدمات الصحية المتاحة للسكان.

وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن نسبة البالغين الذين يعانون من اكتئاب شديد بلغت %0.1 فقط، في حين وصلت نسبة من يعانون من القلق الشديد إلى %0.2. وتظهر البيانات وجود تقارب بين الذكور والإناث في مؤشرات القلق الشديد، بينما تشير النتائج إلى نسبة أعلى قليلاً للاكتئاب متوسط الشدة بين الإناث بنسبة %0.2 مقارنة بالذكور بنسبة %0.1،

وفي جانب الفحوصات الدورية، أظهر الإبلاغ الذاتي أن %39.3 من السكان البالغين 15 سنة فأكثر أجروا فحوصات دورية للاطمئنان على صحتهم خلال الفترة المحددة، مع تسجيل نسبة أعلى لدى السعوديين بلغت %44.2 مقابل %35 لدى غير السعوديين.

كما بينت إحصاءات الحالة الصحية أن %11.0 من البالغين الذين تراوح أعمارهم بين 45 و74 سنة أجروا فحص سرطان القولون خلال الاثني عشر شهراً الماضية، ويعد هذا الفحص أحد أهم الفحوصات الوقائية المرتبطة بالكشف المبكر عن السرطان.

وفيما يتعلق بالتواصل الاجتماعي، أظهرت النتائج أن %71 من البالغين 50 سنة فأكثر لديهم قدر كافٍ من التواصل الاجتماعي مع الأشخاص الذين يحبونهم. كما أكدت البيانات أن النسب متقاربة بين الذكور والإناث في هذا المؤشر.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن هذه البيانات تعتمد على الإبلاغ الذاتي من المشاركين، ما يجعل دقة النتائج مرتبطة بمدى دقة استجابات الأفراد أو مقدمي الرعاية للأطفال. كما أن إحصاءات الحالة الصحية تستعرض مؤشرات صحية للبالغين والأطفال بناء على نتائج المسح الصحي الوطني ومسح صحة المرأة والطفل للعام 2025، إضافة إلى تقديرات السكان الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.