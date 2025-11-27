أظهرت نتائج المسح الصحي الوطني لعام 2025 أن الغالبية العظمى من سكان المملكة العربية السعودية البالغين 15 سنة فأكثر قيّموا حالتهم الصحية بأنها جيدة أو أفضل، إذ بلغت النسبة %99.2 وفق ما ورد في الإبلاغ الذاتي للمشاركين. ويعكس ذلك مستوى الوعي الصحي، إضافة إلى تحسن الخدمات الصحية المتاحة للسكان.
وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن نسبة البالغين الذين يعانون من اكتئاب شديد بلغت %0.1 فقط، في حين وصلت نسبة من يعانون من القلق الشديد إلى %0.2. وتظهر البيانات وجود تقارب بين الذكور والإناث في مؤشرات القلق الشديد، بينما تشير النتائج إلى نسبة أعلى قليلاً للاكتئاب متوسط الشدة بين الإناث بنسبة %0.2 مقارنة بالذكور بنسبة %0.1،
وفي جانب الفحوصات الدورية، أظهر الإبلاغ الذاتي أن %39.3 من السكان البالغين 15 سنة فأكثر أجروا فحوصات دورية للاطمئنان على صحتهم خلال الفترة المحددة، مع تسجيل نسبة أعلى لدى السعوديين بلغت %44.2 مقابل %35 لدى غير السعوديين.
كما بينت إحصاءات الحالة الصحية أن %11.0 من البالغين الذين تراوح أعمارهم بين 45 و74 سنة أجروا فحص سرطان القولون خلال الاثني عشر شهراً الماضية، ويعد هذا الفحص أحد أهم الفحوصات الوقائية المرتبطة بالكشف المبكر عن السرطان.
وفيما يتعلق بالتواصل الاجتماعي، أظهرت النتائج أن %71 من البالغين 50 سنة فأكثر لديهم قدر كافٍ من التواصل الاجتماعي مع الأشخاص الذين يحبونهم. كما أكدت البيانات أن النسب متقاربة بين الذكور والإناث في هذا المؤشر.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن هذه البيانات تعتمد على الإبلاغ الذاتي من المشاركين، ما يجعل دقة النتائج مرتبطة بمدى دقة استجابات الأفراد أو مقدمي الرعاية للأطفال. كما أن إحصاءات الحالة الصحية تستعرض مؤشرات صحية للبالغين والأطفال بناء على نتائج المسح الصحي الوطني ومسح صحة المرأة والطفل للعام 2025، إضافة إلى تقديرات السكان الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.
The results of the National Health Survey for 2025 showed that the vast majority of the adult population in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aged 15 and older, rated their health status as good or better, with a percentage of 99.2% according to the self-reporting of the participants. This reflects a level of health awareness, in addition to the improvement of health services available to the population.
Statistics indicated that the percentage of adults suffering from severe depression was only 0.1%, while the percentage of those experiencing severe anxiety reached 0.2%. The data shows a similarity between males and females in the indicators of severe anxiety, while the results indicate a slightly higher percentage of moderate depression among females at 0.2% compared to males at 0.1%.
Regarding regular check-ups, self-reporting showed that 39.3% of the adult population aged 15 and older had undergone regular check-ups to ensure their health during the specified period, with a higher percentage among Saudis reaching 44.2% compared to 35% among non-Saudis.
Health statistics also revealed that 11.0% of adults aged between 45 and 74 had undergone a colon cancer screening in the past twelve months, which is considered one of the most important preventive screenings related to early cancer detection.
In terms of social communication, the results showed that 71% of adults aged 50 and older have adequate social communication with people they love. The data also confirmed that the percentages are similar between males and females in this indicator.
The report noted that this data relies on self-reporting from participants, which makes the accuracy of the results dependent on the precision of individuals' responses or caregivers of children. Additionally, health statistics present health indicators for adults and children based on the results of the National Health Survey and the Women's and Children's Health Survey for the year 2025, along with population estimates issued by the General Authority for Statistics.