أوضحت الهيئة العامة للعقار، أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تعديل بعض مواد نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار تأتي ضمن جهود تطوير منظومة التسجيل العقاري في المملكة وتعزيز موثوقية ودقة بيانات الملكية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في رفع مستوى الشفافية وتحسين البيئة التنظيمية للقطاع العقاري.

وأفادت، أن هذه التعديلات تسهم في تحديث الإجراءات المرتبطة بحصر العقارات وتسجيلها، وتحسين آليات العمل بما يكفل حماية حقوق الملاك، إضافة إلى رفع كفاءة عمليات الحصر وإعلان المناطق العقارية، بما يعزز موثوقية السجل العقاري ويرتقي بجودة البيانات.

رفع الموثوقية

وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن التعديلات تضمنت تحديثاً للبيانات التي تُنشر ضمن إجراءات التسجيل العيني للعقار، بما يعزز حماية الخصوصية ويرفع مستوى الدقة والموثوقية في المعلومات المتاحة، وشملت تعديل مدة اكتساب الحجية المطلقة لتصبح «لا تزيد على سنة» من تاريخ نشر القوائم، وتحدد المدة وفق ما يرد في قرار إعلان كل منطقة عقارية، وبما يوفر مرونة تتناسب مع طبيعة كل منطقة وحجم الأعمال فيها.

حماية الخصوصية

وبينت الهيئة، أن التعديلات تضمنت عدم نشر البيانات الشخصية للملاك ضمن القوائم المعلنة، التزاماً بمعايير حماية الخصوصية والبيانات الشخصية، وتماشياً مع أفضل الممارسات التنظيمية المعمول بها في هذا المجال، مؤكدة، أن تحديث هذه المواد يأتي لتعزيز حوكمة عمليات التسجيل العيني للعقار، ورفع كفاءة السوق العقارية، ودعم جهود التنمية العمرانية والاقتصادية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.