The General Authority for Real Estate has clarified that the approval of the Council of Ministers to amend some provisions of the Real Estate Registration System comes as part of efforts to develop the real estate registration system in the Kingdom and enhance the reliability and accuracy of ownership data, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to raise the level of transparency and improve the regulatory environment for the real estate sector.

It stated that these amendments contribute to updating the procedures related to the inventory and registration of properties, improving work mechanisms to ensure the protection of owners' rights, in addition to enhancing the efficiency of inventory operations and announcing real estate areas, which strengthens the reliability of the real estate register and elevates the quality of data.

Enhancing Reliability

The authority indicated that the amendments included an update to the data published as part of the procedures for real estate registration, which enhances privacy protection and raises the level of accuracy and reliability of the available information. This included amending the duration for acquiring absolute validity to be "no more than one year" from the date of publishing the lists, and the duration is determined according to what is stated in the announcement decision for each real estate area, providing flexibility that corresponds to the nature of each area and the volume of business within it.

Privacy Protection

The authority explained that the amendments included not publishing personal data of owners in the announced lists, in compliance with privacy and personal data protection standards, and in line with the best regulatory practices in this field. It emphasized that updating these provisions aims to enhance the governance of real estate registration processes, improve the efficiency of the real estate market, and support urban and economic development efforts in various regions of the Kingdom.