The General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that the number of passenger complaints against airlines during October 2025 reached 1,620 complaints. It clarified that "Flynas" had the lowest number of complaints among airlines, with 21 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint resolution rate on time of 100%. Meanwhile, Flyadeal ranked second with 30 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint resolution rate on time of 99%. Saudi Airlines came in third, with 35 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint resolution rate on time of 72%. The most common categories of complaints in October were related to flights first, followed by baggage services, and then tickets.

Least Complaints

The authority indicated that King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah had the lowest number of complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of 0.4% per 100,000 passengers, according to the index for international airports with more than 6 million passengers annually, totaling 19 complaints, with a complaint resolution rate on time reaching 100%.

Taif International Airport also had the lowest number of complaints submitted to the authority, according to the index for international airports with fewer than 6 million passengers annually, at a rate of 1% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a complaint resolution rate on time reaching 100%. In the index for domestic airports, Bisha Airport had the lowest number of complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of 3% per 100,000 passengers with one complaint, and a complaint resolution rate on time reaching 100%.