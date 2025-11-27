كشفت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، أن عدد شكاوى المسافرين على الناقلات الجوية خلال أكتوبر 2025، بلغ 1,620 شكوى. وأوضحت، أنَّ «طيران ناس» جاء أقلّ شركات الطيران شكاوى بواقع 21 شكوى لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وبنسبة معالجة للشكوى بالوقت المحدد إلى 100%، بينما حلَّ طيران أديل ثانياً بواقع 30 شكوى لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وبنسبة معالجة للشكوى بالوقت المحدد إلى 99%، وجاءت ثالثاً الخطوط السعودية، إذ وصل عدد الشكاوى إلى 35 شكوى لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وبنسبة معالجة للشكوى بالوقت المحدد إلى 72%، وجاءت أكثر تصنيفات الشكاوى تداولاً لأكتوبر عن الرحلات أولاً، ثم خدمات الأمتعة، ثم التذاكر.

أقل الشكاوى

وأشارت الهيئة إلى حصول مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة على أقل المطارات من حيث الشكاوى المرفوعة للهيئة، بما نسبته 0.4% لكل 100 ألف مسافر، وذلك في المؤشر الخاص بالمطارات الدولية التي يزيد أعداد المسافرين فيها على 6 ملايين مسافر سنوياً، وبواقع 19 شكوى، وبنسبة معالجة للشكاوى بالوقت المحدد وصلت إلى 100%.

وحصل مطار الطائف الدولي على أقل المطارات من حيث الشكاوى المرفوعة للهيئة، وذلك في المؤشر الخاص بالمطارات الدولية التي يقل أعداد المسافرين فيها عن 6 ملايين مسافر سنوياً بما نسبته 1% لكل 100 ألف مسافر بواقع شكوى واحدة، وبنسبة معالجة للشكاوى بالوقت المحدد وصلت إلى 100%، وفي المؤشر الخاص بالمطارات الداخلية كان مطار بيشة هو أقل المطارات من حيث الشكاوى المرفوعة للهيئة بما نسبته 3% لكل 100 ألف مسافر بواقع شكوى واحدة، وبنسبة معالجة للشكاوى بالوقت المحدد وصلت إلى 100%.