حصدت مدينة جدة لقب «أفضل منظّم جديد» في تاريخ سباقات الزوارق السريعة الفورمولا 1 (F1H2O)، خلال الحفل السنوي الختامي لبطولة العالم F1H2O لعام 2025، الذي أقيم في مدينة الشارقة يوم أمس، وذلك بعد نهاية سباقات جائزة الشارقة الكبرى.


وقدَّمت الجائزة الخاصة لممثلي موسم جدة 2025 اعترافًا بالتنظيم المتميز والمعايير الجديدة في مجال تنظيم البطولة، وإنجازًا أولًا يُقام على ساحل البحر الأحمر.


وأشاد المؤسس والمنظم الدولي لبطولة العالم السباقات الزوارق السريعة نيكولو دي سان جيرمانو، خلال الحفل، بموسم جدة لإنجازه هذا الحدث الضخم من خلال مواكبة أعلى المعايير التنظيمية للبطولة، مشيرًا إلى تميز الفعاليات المصاحبة لسباق جدة، بما في ذلك برنامج الضيافة المميز، مما عزز الانطباع القوي الذي تركته جائزة جدة الكبرى.


يُذكر أن بطولة العالم لسباقات الزوارق السريعة الفورمولا 1 (F1H2O)؛ جائزة جدة الكبرى 2025، شكلّت واحدة من أبرز فعاليات موسم جدة 2025؛ لما مثلته من قيمة مضافة أسهمت في تنوع التجارب الترفيهية والرياضية، وقدمت محتوى نوعيًا جمع بين المتعة والترفيه، ورسخ حضور جدة وجهة سياحية متكاملة تجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة على ساحل البحر الأحمر.