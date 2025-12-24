The city of Jeddah has won the title of "Best New Organizer" in the history of the Formula 1 (F1H2O) powerboat racing, during the annual closing ceremony of the F1H2O World Championship for 2025, which took place in the city of Sharjah yesterday, following the conclusion of the Sharjah Grand Prix.



The special award presented to the representatives of the Jeddah 2025 season recognized the outstanding organization and new standards in the field of championship organization, marking a first event held on the Red Sea coast.



The founder and international organizer of the World Powerboat Racing Championship, Nicolo Di San Germano, praised the Jeddah season during the ceremony for achieving this massive event by adhering to the highest organizational standards of the championship, noting the excellence of the accompanying events of the Jeddah race, including the distinguished hospitality program, which enhanced the strong impression left by the Jeddah Grand Prix.



It is worth mentioning that the F1H2O World Powerboat Racing Championship; the Jeddah Grand Prix 2025, constituted one of the most prominent events of the Jeddah 2025 season; as it represented added value that contributed to the diversity of entertainment and sports experiences, providing quality content that combined enjoyment and entertainment, and solidifying Jeddah's presence as a comprehensive tourist destination that blends authenticity and modernity on the Red Sea coast.