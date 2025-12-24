نفّذت أمانة منطقة عسير فرضية انهيار صخري، نتيجة هطول الأمطار، بالشراكة مع فرع وزارة النقل، والتعاون مع إدارات الدفاع المدني، والمرور، والهلال الأحمر السعودي. وأوضحت الأمانة أن الفرضية تأتي ضمن خطة لرفع كفاءة التنسيق وتبادل المعلومات، وتعزيز الاستجابة السريعة للحوادث التي تنتج عنها مخاطر جيولوجية، وانزلاقات أرضية، وانهيارات صخرية خلال موسم الأمطار. وقالت بأن هذه التجارب الافتراضية تتم بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بناءً على نتائج الدراسات العلمية للاستفادة من مشاريع تطوير شبكات تصريف السيول، إذ تم من خلال هذه الفرضية تنفيذ مسح ميداني شامل لرصد المواقع الأكثر عرضة للخطر، وتحليل التحديات الجيولوجية والانحدارات، إضافة إلى تحديد مواقع تجمع مياه الأمطار. وأكدت الأمانة بأن تنفيذ مثل هذه الفرضيات يأتي ضمن جهودها لتعزيز السلامة العامة، وتهيئة بيئة حضرية آمنة لسكان وزائري المنطقة، في ظل التحديات الموسمية المتعلقة بالأمطار والسيول.
أمانة عسير تنفّذ فرضية «انهيار صخري» بشراكة وتعاون إدارات عدة
The Asir Region Municipality conducted a simulation of a rockfall scenario due to rainfall, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, and in collaboration with the Civil Defense, Traffic, and Saudi Red Crescent authorities. The municipality explained that the simulation is part of a plan to enhance coordination and information exchange, and to improve rapid response to incidents that result in geological hazards, landslides, and rockfalls during the rainy season. They stated that these virtual exercises are carried out in coordination with relevant entities, based on the results of scientific studies to benefit from projects aimed at developing rainwater drainage networks. Through this simulation, a comprehensive field survey was conducted to monitor the most vulnerable sites, analyze geological challenges and slopes, as well as identify locations for rainwater accumulation. The municipality emphasized that implementing such simulations is part of its efforts to enhance public safety and create a safe urban environment for residents and visitors of the region, in light of seasonal challenges related to rain and floods.