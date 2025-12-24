The Asir Region Municipality conducted a simulation of a rockfall scenario due to rainfall, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, and in collaboration with the Civil Defense, Traffic, and Saudi Red Crescent authorities. The municipality explained that the simulation is part of a plan to enhance coordination and information exchange, and to improve rapid response to incidents that result in geological hazards, landslides, and rockfalls during the rainy season. They stated that these virtual exercises are carried out in coordination with relevant entities, based on the results of scientific studies to benefit from projects aimed at developing rainwater drainage networks. Through this simulation, a comprehensive field survey was conducted to monitor the most vulnerable sites, analyze geological challenges and slopes, as well as identify locations for rainwater accumulation. The municipality emphasized that implementing such simulations is part of its efforts to enhance public safety and create a safe urban environment for residents and visitors of the region, in light of seasonal challenges related to rain and floods.