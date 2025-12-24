نفّذت أمانة منطقة عسير فرضية انهيار صخري، نتيجة هطول الأمطار، بالشراكة مع فرع وزارة النقل، والتعاون مع إدارات الدفاع المدني، والمرور، والهلال الأحمر السعودي. وأوضحت الأمانة أن الفرضية تأتي ضمن خطة لرفع كفاءة التنسيق وتبادل المعلومات، وتعزيز الاستجابة السريعة للحوادث التي تنتج عنها مخاطر جيولوجية، وانزلاقات أرضية، وانهيارات صخرية خلال موسم الأمطار. وقالت بأن هذه التجارب الافتراضية تتم بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بناءً على نتائج الدراسات العلمية للاستفادة من مشاريع تطوير شبكات تصريف السيول، إذ تم من خلال هذه الفرضية تنفيذ مسح ميداني شامل لرصد المواقع الأكثر عرضة للخطر، وتحليل التحديات الجيولوجية والانحدارات، إضافة إلى تحديد مواقع تجمع مياه الأمطار. وأكدت الأمانة بأن تنفيذ مثل هذه الفرضيات يأتي ضمن جهودها لتعزيز السلامة العامة، وتهيئة بيئة حضرية آمنة لسكان وزائري المنطقة، في ظل التحديات الموسمية المتعلقة بالأمطار والسيول.