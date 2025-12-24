قدمت الفنانة المصرية نادية الجندي بلاغاً رسمياً إلى النيابة العامة اتهمت من خلاله الفنانة التونسية فريال يوسف بالسب والقذف والتجريح والتشهير، على خلفية خلافات سابقة، ورداً على بلاغ قدمته يوسف ضدها قبل أيام.

مستحقات مالية

وتعود الأزمة بين الجندي ويوسف إلى عام 2015، عندما شاركت الفنانة التونسية في مسلسل «أسرار» من بطولة وإنتاج الجندي، واتفقت على أجر قدره 400 ألف جنيه، لكنها لم تتسلم سوى 70 ألفاً، «حسب قولها».

وسعت فريال يوسف خلال السنوات الماضية لاسترداد مستحقاتها المالية دون جدوى، ما دفعها للكشف عن الأمر لوسائل الإعلام عند استضافتها في أحد البرامج التلفزيونية أخيراً، وكشفت أن من الأعمال التي ندمت على المشاركة فيها مسلسل «أسرار» لعدم حصولها على مستحقاتها.

فنانة فاشلة

من جانبها ردت الجندي على تصريحات فريال يوسف في لقاء تلفزيوني، واصفة إياها بـ«الفاشلة»، ونفت وجود أي مستحقات مالية لدى شركتها، ما اضطر يوسف لمقاضاتها بالسب والقذف.

وبعد أسبوع من بلاغ يوسف ضد الجندي، قررت الأخيرة مقاضاتها بتهمة التشهير والتجريح، وقدمت بلاغاً ضدها للنيابة العامة.

ومسلسل «أسرار» عُرض في 2015، وهو من بطولة نادية الجندي، عبير صبري، أحمد سعيد عبد الغني، فريال يوسف، وحسام فارس، وتأليف أحمد صبحي، وإخراج أحمد فهمي عبد الحميد.