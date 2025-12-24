The Egyptian artist Nadia El Gendy has filed an official complaint with the Public Prosecution, accusing the Tunisian artist Feryal Youssef of defamation, slander, and libel, following previous disputes and in response to a complaint Youssef filed against her a few days ago.

Financial Dues

The crisis between El Gendy and Youssef dates back to 2015, when the Tunisian artist participated in the series "Asrar," which was produced and starred by El Gendy. They agreed on a fee of 400,000 Egyptian pounds, but she only received 70,000, "according to her."

Over the past years, Feryal Youssef has sought to recover her financial dues without success, prompting her to reveal the matter to the media during her recent appearance on a television program. She disclosed that one of the works she regretted participating in was the series "Asrar" due to not receiving her dues.

Failed Artist

For her part, El Gendy responded to Feryal Youssef's statements in a television interview, describing her as "failed," and denied that there were any financial dues owed by her company, which led Youssef to sue her for defamation.

One week after Youssef's complaint against El Gendy, the latter decided to sue her for defamation and filed a complaint against her with the Public Prosecution.

The series "Asrar" aired in 2015 and starred Nadia El Gendy, Abeer Sabry, Ahmed Saeed Abdel Ghani, Feryal Youssef, and Hossam Fares, written by Ahmed Sobhi and directed by Ahmed Fahmy Abdel Hamid.