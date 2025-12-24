The Economic Court in Cairo decided today (Wednesday) to imprison a girl for 3 months and fine her 20,000 Egyptian pounds for defaming and slandering artist Mohamed Nour through the social media platform "Facebook."

Offensive Statements

The case dates back several months when the girl directed offensive statements at artist Nour through her personal account on "Facebook," prompting him to resort to legal action.

Investigations by the prosecution confirmed that the accused used her personal account on "Facebook" to publish posts that included offensive statements about the singer, causing him significant psychological, moral, and material harm, according to his statements and investigations by the relevant authorities.

Despite the girl denying the accusations and asserting that the account does not belong to her, investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department of the General Administration for Information Technology proved that the electronic account in question belongs to her and that she is the actual user of it. Consequently, the public prosecution directed the referral of the accused to the competent economic court to be tried on charges of misuse of social media and publishing statements that harm the reputation of others.