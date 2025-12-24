قررت المحكمة الاقتصادية بالقاهرة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، سجن فتاة 3 أشهر وتغريمها 20 ألف جنيه، لإدانتها بسبّ وقذف الفنان محمد نور، عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك».

عبارات مسيئة

تعود القضية إلى عدة أشهر ماضية، حين وجهت الفتاة عبارات مسيئة للفنان نور عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، ما دفعه للجوء إلى القضاء.

وأكدت تحقيقات النيابة أن المتهمة استخدمت حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك» لنشر منشورات تضمنت عبارات مسيئة للمطرب، مسببة له أضراراً نفسية وأدبية ومادية بالغة، وفقاً لأقواله وتحقيقات الجهات المختصة.

ورغم إنكار الفتاة الاتهامات، وتأكيدها بأن الحساب لا يخصها، إلا أن تحريات إدارة البحث الجنائي بالإدارة العامة لتكنولوجيا المعلومات أثبتت أن الحساب الإلكتروني محل الواقعة يعود إليها وأنها المستخدمة الفعلية له، وبناء عليه وجهت النيابة العامة بإحالة المتهمة إلى المحكمة الاقتصادية المختصة لمحاكمتها بتهم إساءة استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ونشر عبارات تمس بسمعة الغير.