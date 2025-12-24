إنفاذاً لأمر خادم الحرمين.. سفير المملكة لدى الإمارات يُقلّد الشيخ نهيان بن سيف آل نهيان وشاح الملك عبدالعزيز من الطبقة الثانية

In implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Al-Luhaidan Al-Anqari, awarded the second class King Abdulaziz Medal to the former Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Sif Al Nahyan, in recognition of his efforts in developing and strengthening the fraternal and historical relations between the two brotherly countries during his tenure in the Kingdom.



During the reception at the embassy, Ambassador Al-Anqari expressed his wishes for Sheikh Nahyan Al Nahyan's success and prosperity in his new duties as Deputy Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

The reception was attended by the Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saif Al-Shamsi, the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Balooshi, and a number of ambassadors from Gulf and Arab countries.

