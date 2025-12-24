إنفاذاً لأمر خادم الحرمين.. سفير المملكة لدى الإمارات يُقلّد الشيخ نهيان بن سيف آل نهيان وشاح الملك عبدالعزيز من الطبقة الثانية

إنفاذًا لأمر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، قلّد سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الإمارات سلطان اللويحان العنقري، سفير دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة السابق لدى المملكة الشيخ نهيان بن سيف آل نهيان، وشاح الملك عبدالعزيز من الطبقة الثانية؛ نظير ما قام به من جهود في تطوير وتعزيز العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية الراسخة بين البلدين الشقيقين خلال فترة عمله في المملكة.
وعبّر السفير العنقري، خلال استقباله بمقر السفارة، الشيخ نهيان آل نهيان، عن تمنياته له بالتوفيق والسداد في مهماته الجديدة نائباً لوزير الدولة في وزارة الخارجية بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.

حضر الاستقبال، الوكيل المساعد لشؤون المراسم بوزارة الخارجية الإماراتية سيف الشامسي، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية السفير أحمد البلوشي، وعددٌ من سفراء الدول الخليجية والعربية.
