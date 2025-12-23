The Saudi artist Nawaf Al-Dhafiri confirmed that the biggest challenge he faced while preparing for the film "Migration" was mastering the Urdu language in its specific dialect, which led him to seek help from one of his Pakistani friends born in the Kingdom to assist him in understanding the language accurately and to work intensively on the script to ensure a sincere and convincing performance.

Breaking the Stereotype

Al-Dhafiri revealed in media statements the reasons that drove him to participate in the film "Migration," confirming that what attracted him to the film in the first place was the realism of the character "Ahmed" and its close resemblance to his life and human experience.

He said: "The character of Ahmed was not strange to me; I felt from my first reading of the script that it was a character I knew well and had interacted with in reality, which made me feel an immediate connection to it," pointing out that the film presents a different image of Saudi Arabia, going beyond the common stereotype as it highlights the diversity of the Saudi environment and celebrates the symbolism of animals associated with national identity, such as camels, falcons, and purebred Arabian horses.

He noted that the presence of the esteemed Saudi artist Khairiya Nazmi in the cast was an important factor in his enthusiasm to participate, alongside the world-renowned cinematographer Miguel Litin Menes, explaining that he reviewed his previous works and realized from the beginning that collaborating with him would be a rich and different artistic experience.

The Most Challenging Scene

Regarding his preparations to portray the character "Ahmed," Al-Dhafiri explained that he belongs to the generation of the 1980s, and his memory holds many scenes he experienced since childhood, where he accompanied his mother to Mecca and observed the details of daily life there, which formed a rich visual human reservoir for him. However, he emphasized that he did not rely solely on memory; he made sure to delve deeper into the character through extensive research and discussion sessions with director Shahd Amin and the producer, before traveling to Mecca himself to immerse himself in the real environment of the character and meet people who resembled "Ahmed" in features, behaviors, and way of life.

He added: "The character of Ahmed carries deep internal conflicts, yet I dealt with it spontaneously and naturally, and the preparation was not as exhausting as it seems, due to the significant overlap between me and the character, whether in conflicts or some shared human traits."

As for the scenes that affected him psychologically the most, he said that the final scene of the character "Ahmed" inside the police station was the hardest and most emotionally draining for him, due to the psychological weight and accumulated feelings it carried, which required high concentration and significant internal effort from him.

Astonishment at Saudi Arabia

Regarding the filming experience, he said: The film was shot in 9 different locations within Saudi Arabia, and moving between these cities, despite its difficulties, was an enjoyable and enriching experience, noting the astonishment expressed by the foreign team members when they witnessed the geographical and natural diversity of the Kingdom, which was a real surprise for many of them.

Regarding his win for Best Actor at the Carthage Film Festival, Al-Dhafiri mentioned that he was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the announcement of the results, having had to leave the festival and return to another artistic work.

He added: I woke up to a large number of calls and messages before my aunt contacted me to inform me that my brother, who resides in Egypt, was trying to reach me to later tell me about my award win, which brought me immense joy that I did not expect, confirming that all the participating films were worthy of winning.