أكد الفنان السعودي نواف الظفيري، بأن أكبر التحديات التي واجهته أثناء التحضير لفيلم «هجرة» هو إتقان اللغة الأوردية بلهجتها الخاصة، ما دفعه إلى الاستعانة بأحد أصدقائه الباكستانيين من مواليد المملكة لمساعدته على فهم اللغة بدقة، والعمل معه بشكل مكثَّف على النص؛ لضمان تقديم أداء صادق ومقنع.

تجاوز الصورة النمطية

و كشف الظفيري في تصريحات إعلامية عن الأسباب التي دفعته للمشاركة في فيلم هجرة، مؤكِّدًا بأن ما جذبه في المقام الأول إلى الفيلم هو واقعية شخصية «أحمد» وقربها الشديد من حياته وتجربته الإنسانية.

وقال: «شخصية أحمد لم تكن غريبة عني، بل شعرت منذ قراءتي الأولى للنص بأنها شخصية أعرفها جيدًا وتعاملت معها في الواقع، وهو ما جعلني أشعر بارتباط فوري بها»، مشيراً إلى أن الفيلم يقدِّم صورة مختلفة للسعودية، تتجاوز الصورة النمطية الشائعة فهو يُبرز تنوع البيئة السعودية، ويحتفي برمزية الحيوانات المرتبطة بالهوية الوطنية مثل الإبل والصقور والخيل العربية الأصيلة.

وأشار إلى أن وجود الفنانة السعودية القديرة خيرية نظمي ضمن فريق العمل شكَّل عاملًا مهمًا في تحمسه للمشاركة، إلى جانب مدير التصوير العالمي ميجيل ليتين مينز، موضحًا أنه اطلع على أعماله السابقة وأدرك منذ البداية أن التعاون معه سيكون تجربة فنية ثرية ومختلفة.

أصعب مشهد

وعن تحضيراته لتجسيد شخصية «أحمد»، أوضح الظفيري أنه ينتمي إلى جيل الثمانينات، وأن ذاكرته تحمل الكثير من المشاهد التي عاشها منذ طفولته، حيث كان يرافق والدته إلى مكة المكرمة، ويشاهد تفاصيل الحياة اليومية هناك، ما كوَّن لديه مخزونًا إنسانيًا بصريًا غنيًا. لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أنه لم يكتفِ بالاعتماد على الذاكرة فقط، بل حرص على التعمُّق أكثر في الشخصية من خلال جلسات بحث ونقاش مُطوَّلة مع المخرجة شهد أمين والمنتجة، قبل أن يسافر بنفسه إلى مكة ويتعايش مع البيئة الحقيقية للشخصية، ويلتقي أشخاصًا يشبهون «أحمد» في الملامح والتصرفات وطريقة العيش.

وأضاف: «شخصية أحمد تحمل صراعات داخلية عميقة، إلا أنني تعاملت معها بعفوية وطبيعية، ولم يكن التحضير مرهقًا كما يبدو؛ نظرًا للتقاطع الكبير بيني وبين الشخصية، سواء في الصراعات أو بعض السمات الإنسانية المشتركة».

وعن أكثر المشاهد التي اثرت عليه نفسياً، قال إن المشهد الأخير لشخصية «أحمد» داخل قسم الشرطة كان الأصعب والأكثر استنزافًا له من الناحية العاطفية؛ لما يحمله من ثقل نفسي ومشاعر متراكمة تطلبت منه تركيزًا عاليًا وجهدًا داخليًا كبيرًا.

انبهار بالسعودية

وعن تجربة التصوير،قال: الفيلم صُوِّر في 9 مناطق مختلفة داخل السعودية، والتنقل بين هذه المدن، رغم صعوبته، كان تجربة ممتعة وغنية، لافتًا إلى حالة الانبهار التي أبداها أعضاء الفريق الأجنبي عند مشاهدتهم للتنوع الجغرافي والطبيعي للمملكة، وهو ما شكَّل مفاجأة حقيقية لكثير منهم.

وفيما يتعلق بفوزه بجائزة أفضل ممثل في مهرجان أيام قرطاج السينمائية، ذكر «الظفيري» أنه كان موجودًا في السعودية وقت إعلان النتائج، بعدما اضطر لمغادرة المهرجان والعودة إلى عمل فني آخر.

وأضاف: استيقظت على عدد كبير من المكالمات والرسائل، قبل أن تتواصل معي خالتي وتبلغني بأن شقيقي المقيم في مصر يحاول الوصول إلي، ليخبرني لاحقًا بفوزي بالجائزة، وهو ما أدخل عليّ سعادة كبيرة لم أكن أتوقعها، مؤكِّدًا أن جميع الأفلام المشاركة كانت جديرة بالفوز.