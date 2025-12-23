أكد الفنان السعودي نواف الظفيري، بأن أكبر التحديات التي واجهته أثناء التحضير لفيلم «هجرة» هو إتقان اللغة الأوردية بلهجتها الخاصة، ما دفعه إلى الاستعانة بأحد أصدقائه الباكستانيين من مواليد المملكة لمساعدته على فهم اللغة بدقة، والعمل معه بشكل مكثَّف على النص؛ لضمان تقديم أداء صادق ومقنع.
تجاوز الصورة النمطية
و كشف الظفيري في تصريحات إعلامية عن الأسباب التي دفعته للمشاركة في فيلم هجرة، مؤكِّدًا بأن ما جذبه في المقام الأول إلى الفيلم هو واقعية شخصية «أحمد» وقربها الشديد من حياته وتجربته الإنسانية.
وقال: «شخصية أحمد لم تكن غريبة عني، بل شعرت منذ قراءتي الأولى للنص بأنها شخصية أعرفها جيدًا وتعاملت معها في الواقع، وهو ما جعلني أشعر بارتباط فوري بها»، مشيراً إلى أن الفيلم يقدِّم صورة مختلفة للسعودية، تتجاوز الصورة النمطية الشائعة فهو يُبرز تنوع البيئة السعودية، ويحتفي برمزية الحيوانات المرتبطة بالهوية الوطنية مثل الإبل والصقور والخيل العربية الأصيلة.
وأشار إلى أن وجود الفنانة السعودية القديرة خيرية نظمي ضمن فريق العمل شكَّل عاملًا مهمًا في تحمسه للمشاركة، إلى جانب مدير التصوير العالمي ميجيل ليتين مينز، موضحًا أنه اطلع على أعماله السابقة وأدرك منذ البداية أن التعاون معه سيكون تجربة فنية ثرية ومختلفة.
أصعب مشهد
وعن تحضيراته لتجسيد شخصية «أحمد»، أوضح الظفيري أنه ينتمي إلى جيل الثمانينات، وأن ذاكرته تحمل الكثير من المشاهد التي عاشها منذ طفولته، حيث كان يرافق والدته إلى مكة المكرمة، ويشاهد تفاصيل الحياة اليومية هناك، ما كوَّن لديه مخزونًا إنسانيًا بصريًا غنيًا. لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أنه لم يكتفِ بالاعتماد على الذاكرة فقط، بل حرص على التعمُّق أكثر في الشخصية من خلال جلسات بحث ونقاش مُطوَّلة مع المخرجة شهد أمين والمنتجة، قبل أن يسافر بنفسه إلى مكة ويتعايش مع البيئة الحقيقية للشخصية، ويلتقي أشخاصًا يشبهون «أحمد» في الملامح والتصرفات وطريقة العيش.
وأضاف: «شخصية أحمد تحمل صراعات داخلية عميقة، إلا أنني تعاملت معها بعفوية وطبيعية، ولم يكن التحضير مرهقًا كما يبدو؛ نظرًا للتقاطع الكبير بيني وبين الشخصية، سواء في الصراعات أو بعض السمات الإنسانية المشتركة».
وعن أكثر المشاهد التي اثرت عليه نفسياً، قال إن المشهد الأخير لشخصية «أحمد» داخل قسم الشرطة كان الأصعب والأكثر استنزافًا له من الناحية العاطفية؛ لما يحمله من ثقل نفسي ومشاعر متراكمة تطلبت منه تركيزًا عاليًا وجهدًا داخليًا كبيرًا.
انبهار بالسعودية
وعن تجربة التصوير،قال: الفيلم صُوِّر في 9 مناطق مختلفة داخل السعودية، والتنقل بين هذه المدن، رغم صعوبته، كان تجربة ممتعة وغنية، لافتًا إلى حالة الانبهار التي أبداها أعضاء الفريق الأجنبي عند مشاهدتهم للتنوع الجغرافي والطبيعي للمملكة، وهو ما شكَّل مفاجأة حقيقية لكثير منهم.
وفيما يتعلق بفوزه بجائزة أفضل ممثل في مهرجان أيام قرطاج السينمائية، ذكر «الظفيري» أنه كان موجودًا في السعودية وقت إعلان النتائج، بعدما اضطر لمغادرة المهرجان والعودة إلى عمل فني آخر.
وأضاف: استيقظت على عدد كبير من المكالمات والرسائل، قبل أن تتواصل معي خالتي وتبلغني بأن شقيقي المقيم في مصر يحاول الوصول إلي، ليخبرني لاحقًا بفوزي بالجائزة، وهو ما أدخل عليّ سعادة كبيرة لم أكن أتوقعها، مؤكِّدًا أن جميع الأفلام المشاركة كانت جديرة بالفوز.
The Saudi artist Nawaf Al-Dhafiri confirmed that the biggest challenge he faced while preparing for the film "Migration" was mastering the Urdu language in its specific dialect, which led him to seek help from one of his Pakistani friends born in the Kingdom to assist him in understanding the language accurately and to work intensively on the script to ensure a sincere and convincing performance.
Breaking the Stereotype
Al-Dhafiri revealed in media statements the reasons that drove him to participate in the film "Migration," confirming that what attracted him to the film in the first place was the realism of the character "Ahmed" and its close resemblance to his life and human experience.
He said: "The character of Ahmed was not strange to me; I felt from my first reading of the script that it was a character I knew well and had interacted with in reality, which made me feel an immediate connection to it," pointing out that the film presents a different image of Saudi Arabia, going beyond the common stereotype as it highlights the diversity of the Saudi environment and celebrates the symbolism of animals associated with national identity, such as camels, falcons, and purebred Arabian horses.
He noted that the presence of the esteemed Saudi artist Khairiya Nazmi in the cast was an important factor in his enthusiasm to participate, alongside the world-renowned cinematographer Miguel Litin Menes, explaining that he reviewed his previous works and realized from the beginning that collaborating with him would be a rich and different artistic experience.
The Most Challenging Scene
Regarding his preparations to portray the character "Ahmed," Al-Dhafiri explained that he belongs to the generation of the 1980s, and his memory holds many scenes he experienced since childhood, where he accompanied his mother to Mecca and observed the details of daily life there, which formed a rich visual human reservoir for him. However, he emphasized that he did not rely solely on memory; he made sure to delve deeper into the character through extensive research and discussion sessions with director Shahd Amin and the producer, before traveling to Mecca himself to immerse himself in the real environment of the character and meet people who resembled "Ahmed" in features, behaviors, and way of life.
He added: "The character of Ahmed carries deep internal conflicts, yet I dealt with it spontaneously and naturally, and the preparation was not as exhausting as it seems, due to the significant overlap between me and the character, whether in conflicts or some shared human traits."
As for the scenes that affected him psychologically the most, he said that the final scene of the character "Ahmed" inside the police station was the hardest and most emotionally draining for him, due to the psychological weight and accumulated feelings it carried, which required high concentration and significant internal effort from him.
Astonishment at Saudi Arabia
Regarding the filming experience, he said: The film was shot in 9 different locations within Saudi Arabia, and moving between these cities, despite its difficulties, was an enjoyable and enriching experience, noting the astonishment expressed by the foreign team members when they witnessed the geographical and natural diversity of the Kingdom, which was a real surprise for many of them.
Regarding his win for Best Actor at the Carthage Film Festival, Al-Dhafiri mentioned that he was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the announcement of the results, having had to leave the festival and return to another artistic work.
He added: I woke up to a large number of calls and messages before my aunt contacted me to inform me that my brother, who resides in Egypt, was trying to reach me to later tell me about my award win, which brought me immense joy that I did not expect, confirming that all the participating films were worthy of winning.