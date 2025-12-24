The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal has risen today at the Central Bank of Egypt to 12.66 EGP for buying and 12.60 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, at Banque Misr it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling.



At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 12.5 EGP for buying and 12.6 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.5 EGP for buying and 12.6 EGP for selling.

Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's trading, the price of the Saudi riyal remained stable against the Egyptian pound, as the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.40 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling. At Banque Misr, it was 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling.