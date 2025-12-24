ارتفع متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، اليوم، في البنك المركزي المصري إلى 12.66 جنيه للشراء، و12.60 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.58 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.5 جنيه للشراء، و12.6 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.57 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.5 جنيه للشراء، و12.6 جنيه للبيع.

تعاملات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، استقر سعر الريال السعودي أمام الجنيه المصري، إذ سجل متوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري 12.40 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.42 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 12.42 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.42 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.42 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع.