نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم، من هطول أمطار مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات الليث، والقنفذة، والكامل، وبحرة (الشعيبة)؛ تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج في المناطق الساحلية منها.

وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً.