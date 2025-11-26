نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم، من هطول أمطار مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات الليث، والقنفذة، والكامل، وبحرة (الشعيبة)؛ تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج في المناطق الساحلية منها.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in the provinces of Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Kamil, and Bahrah (Al-Shaibah); which will lead to almost zero visibility, flash floods, and rising waves in the coastal areas.
The center indicated that the condition will continue until 8:00 PM.