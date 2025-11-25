The Child Affairs Unit in the Public Prosecution represents one of the most prominent institutional tools that enhance the protection of children within the judicial system, through a framework that organizes procedures, ensures their safety, and coordinates them with relevant authorities.

The Public Prosecution revealed that the unit is based on a vision focused on empowering the child to fully enjoy their legal rights, especially in cases where they are at risk of violation or danger.

The unit works on organizing and monitoring legal procedures to ensure their progress serves justice and preserves the child's rights during the stages of investigation and legal processing.

The unit also verifies the safety of social and care procedures taken towards children, whether in shelter, social support, or therapeutic programs, thereby enhancing the principle of preventive justice and preventing the development or extension of harm.

The Child Affairs Unit also strengthens integration and coordination with health, educational, social, and security entities to form a comprehensive protection system that addresses cases of danger and monitors the situations of children in cases, allowing them to access their rights and services clearly and accurately.

Deterrent Penalties

The Public Prosecution emphasized that protecting the child is not just an organizational procedure, but includes a strict punitive system stipulated by the Child Protection Law.

Anyone who commits physical or psychological abuse against a child is punished with imprisonment for up to two years, and a financial fine of up to 100,000 riyals, or one of these penalties.

These penalties represent a clear message against any behavior that threatens the child's safety or exposes them to harm, reflecting the state's seriousness in protecting the most vulnerable groups in need of care.

Lawyer Salman Al-Ramali believes that combining precise preventive measures with deterrent penalties forms a "comprehensive protection system" that leaves no room for loopholes. He asserts that dedicating a specialized unit within the Public Prosecution, coupled with clear penalties in the system, guarantees the child a fair and safe path in the event of any violation. He points out that strict enforcement of penalties enhances community awareness and limits abusive practices, especially in the family environment where violations may be difficult to detect without a strong monitoring system.