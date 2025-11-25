تمثل وحدة شؤون الطفل في النيابة العامة إحدى أبرز الأدوات المؤسسية التي تعزز حماية الأطفال في المنظومة العدلية، عبر إطار يعمل على تنظيم الإجراءات، وضمان سلامتها، وتنسيقها مع الجهات المعنية.

وكشفت النيابة العامة، أن الوحدة تستند إلى رؤية ترتكز على تمكين الطفل من التمتع بحقوقه النظامية كاملة، خصوصاً في القضايا التي يكون فيها عرضة لانتهاك أو خطر.

وتعمل الوحدة على تنظيم ومتابعة الإجراءات النظامية لضمان سيرها بما يخدم العدالة ويحفظ للطفل حقوقه خلال مراحل التحقيق والمعالجة القانونية.

كما تتحقق الوحدة من سلامة الإجراءات الاجتماعية والرعائية التي تُتخذ تجاه الأطفال، سواء في الإيواء أو الدعم الاجتماعي أو البرامج العلاجية، بما يعزز مبدأ العدالة الوقائية ويمنع تطور الضرر أو امتداده.

وتعزز وحدة شؤون الطفل كذلك التكامل والتنسيق مع الجهات الصحية والتعليمية والاجتماعية والأمنية، لتشكيل منظومة حماية شاملة تتعامل مع حالات الخطر وتتابع أوضاع الأطفال في القضايا، وتتيح لهم الوصول إلى حقوقهم وخدماتهم بوضوح ودقة.

عقوبات رادعة

وأكدت النيابة العامة، أن حماية الطفل ليست إجراء تنظيمياً فقط، بل تتضمن منظومة عقابية صارمة نص عليها نظام حماية الطفل.

فكل من يرتكب إساءة جسدية أو نفسية بحق الطفل يعاقب بالسجن مدة تصل إلى سنتين، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى 100 ألف ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين.

هذه العقوبات تمثل رسالة واضحة تجاه أي سلوك يهدد سلامة الطفل أو يعرضه للأذى، وتعكس جدية الدولة في حماية الفئات الأكثر حاجة للرعاية.

ويرى المحامي سلمان الرمالي، أن الجمع بين الإجراءات الوقائية الدقيقة والعقوبات الرادعة يشكل «منظومة حماية متكاملة» لا تترك مجالاً للثغرات. ويؤكد، أن تخصيص وحدة متخصصة داخل النيابة العامة، مقرونة بعقوبات واضحة في النظام، يضمن للطفل مساراً عادلاً وآمناً عند وقوع أي انتهاك. ويشير إلى أن التشدد في تطبيق العقوبات يعزز الوعي المجتمعي ويحد من الممارسات المسيئة، خصوصاً في المحيط الأسري الذي قد يصعب اكتشاف الانتهاكات فيه دون وجود منظومة متابعة قوية.