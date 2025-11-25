أكدت محامية الملك في المملكة المتحدة هايدي ستونكليف، أن مشاركتها في المؤتمر الدولي العدلي شكّلت «امتيازاً مهنياً» لما وفره من منصّة عالمية جمعت خبراء العدالة من مختلف دول العالم، مشيرة إلى أن السعودية قدّمت «ضيافة استثنائية» أسهمت في نجاح التجربة وتعزيز البيئة الحوارية بين الوفود.

وقالت ستونكليف لـ«عكاظ»: إن حضورها المؤتمر أتاح لها اكتساب رؤى مهمة ستنقلها إلى المملكة المتحدة وتعمل على نشرها داخل منظومة العدالة البريطانية، مضيفة: «أكثر ما لفت انتباهي هو حالة التوافق الواسعة بين المشاركين حول الدور المحوري للتقنية الرقمية في العملية القضائية. فالجميع يتفق على أن الرقمنة باتت ضرورة لتعزيز كفاءة العمل، ورفع جودة القرارات، وتسهيل وصول الجميع إلى العدالة». ووصفت هذا الإجماع بأنه: «أحد أهم مخرجات المؤتمر».

وأوضحت، أن التطور التشريعي والقضائي أصبح توجهاً عالمياً لا يقتصر على دولة دون أخرى، لافتة إلى أن تبنّي الحلول التقنية داخل القطاعين القانوني والقضائي يشكل ركيزة لضمان وضوح الإجراءات وسرعتها وجودتها. وأضافت: «كان من المشجع الاطلاع على التجارب الدولية المتنوعة، وكيف طورت الدول إجراءاتها القانونية عبر إدماج الأدوات التقنية، وهذه من أبرز الدروس التي سأحملها معي إلى المملكة المتحدة».