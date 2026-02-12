تطورت قضية اختطاف نانسي جاثري والدة المذيعة الأمريكية سافانا جاثري، لتكشف دوراً غير متوقع للعملة الرقمية الأشهر بيتكوين في كشف خيوط الجريمة. الواقعة التي صدمت الرأي العام الأمريكي بدأت في 31 يناير الماضي باختفاء نانسي البالغة من العمر 84 عاماً من منزلها قرب مدينة توسان بولاية أريزونا.

وطالبت رسالة فدية مجهولة بإرسال 6 ملايين دولار بعملة البيتكوين مقابل الإفراج عنها، لكن الخطوة الحاسمة جاءت عندما حوّل المحققون مبلغاً صغيراً يبلغ نحو 150 دولاراً إلى محفظة البيتكوين المرتبطة بطلب الفدية.

وشرح خبير التحقيقات الجنائية الرقمية في العملات المشفرة بيزاليل إيثان رافيف، أن هذه العملية تُعرف باسم «التحويل الاختباري»، وهي تكتيك يتيح تتبع نشاط المحفظة وتفعيل أدوات المراقبة عبر شبكة البلوك تشين. وأكد أن الاعتقاد الشائع بأن البيتكوين مجهول تماماً غير صحيح، لأن كل معاملة تترك أثراً رقمياً دائماً يمكن تتبعه حتى عند تحويل الأموال عبر عدة محافظ أو منصات تداول.

وأشار رافيف إلى أن أي تحويل للأموال يغيّر ديناميكيات السيطرة في العملية، حيث يتحول المختطفون من طرف يفرض الشروط إلى هدف يخضع للمراقبة الجنائية الرقمية، ما يزيد فرص القبض عليهم.

ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة وسط جهود مكثفة من مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي، بدعم مباشر من الرئيس الأمريكي، الذي أعلن تقديم كل الموارد اللازمة لمساندة العائلة والسلطات المحلية.

وحتى الآن، تؤكد السلطات أن نانسي جاثري «بخير لكنها خائفة»، في حين تواصل فرق التحقيق استخدام التحويلات الصغيرة ومراقبة حركة البيتكوين لاستدراج الجناة وكشف هويتهم.

وتثبت هذه الواقعة عملياً أن العملات الرقمية ليست مجرد وسيلة دفع حديثة، بل أداة يمكن أن تتحول إلى «أداة للعدالة» في يد المحققين، وأن أي أثر رقمي على شبكة البلوك تشين قد يكون الدليل الذي يقود إلى حل الجرائم الأكثر تعقيداً.