تطورت قضية اختطاف نانسي جاثري والدة المذيعة الأمريكية سافانا جاثري، لتكشف دوراً غير متوقع للعملة الرقمية الأشهر بيتكوين في كشف خيوط الجريمة. الواقعة التي صدمت الرأي العام الأمريكي بدأت في 31 يناير الماضي باختفاء نانسي البالغة من العمر 84 عاماً من منزلها قرب مدينة توسان بولاية أريزونا.
وطالبت رسالة فدية مجهولة بإرسال 6 ملايين دولار بعملة البيتكوين مقابل الإفراج عنها، لكن الخطوة الحاسمة جاءت عندما حوّل المحققون مبلغاً صغيراً يبلغ نحو 150 دولاراً إلى محفظة البيتكوين المرتبطة بطلب الفدية.
وشرح خبير التحقيقات الجنائية الرقمية في العملات المشفرة بيزاليل إيثان رافيف، أن هذه العملية تُعرف باسم «التحويل الاختباري»، وهي تكتيك يتيح تتبع نشاط المحفظة وتفعيل أدوات المراقبة عبر شبكة البلوك تشين. وأكد أن الاعتقاد الشائع بأن البيتكوين مجهول تماماً غير صحيح، لأن كل معاملة تترك أثراً رقمياً دائماً يمكن تتبعه حتى عند تحويل الأموال عبر عدة محافظ أو منصات تداول.
وأشار رافيف إلى أن أي تحويل للأموال يغيّر ديناميكيات السيطرة في العملية، حيث يتحول المختطفون من طرف يفرض الشروط إلى هدف يخضع للمراقبة الجنائية الرقمية، ما يزيد فرص القبض عليهم.
ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة وسط جهود مكثفة من مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي، بدعم مباشر من الرئيس الأمريكي، الذي أعلن تقديم كل الموارد اللازمة لمساندة العائلة والسلطات المحلية.
وحتى الآن، تؤكد السلطات أن نانسي جاثري «بخير لكنها خائفة»، في حين تواصل فرق التحقيق استخدام التحويلات الصغيرة ومراقبة حركة البيتكوين لاستدراج الجناة وكشف هويتهم.
وتثبت هذه الواقعة عملياً أن العملات الرقمية ليست مجرد وسيلة دفع حديثة، بل أداة يمكن أن تتحول إلى «أداة للعدالة» في يد المحققين، وأن أي أثر رقمي على شبكة البلوك تشين قد يكون الدليل الذي يقود إلى حل الجرائم الأكثر تعقيداً.
The case of the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has evolved to reveal an unexpected role for the most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in uncovering the threads of the crime. The incident, which shocked the American public, began on January 31 when Nancy, 84 years old, disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona.
A ransom note from an unknown sender demanded the payment of 6 million dollars in Bitcoin for her release, but the crucial step came when investigators transferred a small amount of about 150 dollars to the Bitcoin wallet linked to the ransom request.
Digital forensics expert in cryptocurrencies, Bezalel Ethan Raviv, explained that this process is known as a "test transfer," which is a tactic that allows tracking the wallet's activity and activating monitoring tools across the blockchain network. He confirmed that the common belief that Bitcoin is completely anonymous is incorrect, as every transaction leaves a permanent digital trace that can be tracked even when money is transferred through multiple wallets or trading platforms.
Raviv pointed out that any transfer of funds changes the dynamics of control in the operation, as the kidnappers shift from being the party imposing conditions to becoming a target subject to digital forensic monitoring, which increases the chances of their capture.
Investigations are still ongoing amid intensive efforts from the FBI, with direct support from the American president, who announced the provision of all necessary resources to assist the family and local authorities.
So far, authorities confirm that Nancy Guthrie is "safe but scared," while investigation teams continue to use small transfers and monitor Bitcoin movements to lure the perpetrators and uncover their identities.
This incident practically demonstrates that digital currencies are not just a modern payment method, but a tool that can turn into a "tool for justice" in the hands of investigators, and that any digital trace on the blockchain may be the evidence that leads to solving the most complex crimes.