The case of the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has evolved to reveal an unexpected role for the most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in uncovering the threads of the crime. The incident, which shocked the American public, began on January 31 when Nancy, 84 years old, disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

A ransom note from an unknown sender demanded the payment of 6 million dollars in Bitcoin for her release, but the crucial step came when investigators transferred a small amount of about 150 dollars to the Bitcoin wallet linked to the ransom request.

Digital forensics expert in cryptocurrencies, Bezalel Ethan Raviv, explained that this process is known as a "test transfer," which is a tactic that allows tracking the wallet's activity and activating monitoring tools across the blockchain network. He confirmed that the common belief that Bitcoin is completely anonymous is incorrect, as every transaction leaves a permanent digital trace that can be tracked even when money is transferred through multiple wallets or trading platforms.

Raviv pointed out that any transfer of funds changes the dynamics of control in the operation, as the kidnappers shift from being the party imposing conditions to becoming a target subject to digital forensic monitoring, which increases the chances of their capture.

Investigations are still ongoing amid intensive efforts from the FBI, with direct support from the American president, who announced the provision of all necessary resources to assist the family and local authorities.

So far, authorities confirm that Nancy Guthrie is "safe but scared," while investigation teams continue to use small transfers and monitor Bitcoin movements to lure the perpetrators and uncover their identities.

This incident practically demonstrates that digital currencies are not just a modern payment method, but a tool that can turn into a "tool for justice" in the hands of investigators, and that any digital trace on the blockchain may be the evidence that leads to solving the most complex crimes.