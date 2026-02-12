كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن مجتمعات بشرية عاشت في جنوب الجزيرة العربية خلال الألفية الخامسة قبل الميلاد كانت تتغذى على أحد أبرز المفترسات البحرية، وهو سمك القرش.

دراسة: سكان الجزيرة العربية كانوا يتغذّون على أسماك القرش قبل 7 آلاف عام

الدراسة، التي نُشرت أخيرا في مجلة Antiquity العلمية، ركزت على مقبرة أثرية ضخمة في موقع وادي نفون بسلطنة عُمان، يعود تاريخها إلى نحو سبعة آلاف عام.

وبحسب موقع فوكس نيوز، أفاد بيان صادر عن المعهد الأثري التابع للأكاديمية التشيكية للعلوم في براغ (ARUP) بأن هذه المقبرة توفر أدلة تفصيلية حول النظام الغذائي وأنماط التنقل لمجتمعات العصر الحجري الحديث في المنطقة.

ويعمل علماء الآثار في الموقع منذ عام 2020، وسط مناخ صحراوي قاسٍ أسهم في ندرة بقاء البقايا العضوية، وللتغلب على ذلك، جمع الباحثون عينات من أسنان بشرية عُثر عليها في الموقع، ونُقلت إلى جمهورية التشيك لإخضاعها لتحليلات مخبرية متقدمة.

وأوضح عالم الأنثروبولوجيا ييري شنيبيرغر أن الفريق استخدم تقنية تحليل النظائر المستقرة لإعادة بناء النظام الغذائي للسكان القدماء، وأظهرت النتائج الأولية احتمال اعتمادهم بشكل رئيسي على لحم القرش كمصدر أساسي للغذاء والطاقة.

من جهتها، أكدت ألجبِيتا دانيلِسوفا، عالمة الآثار وقائدة البعثة البحثية، أن هذه الدراسة تُعد الأولى من نوعها، إذ تمكن الباحثون للمرة الأولى من توثيق صيدٍ متخصص لمفترسات بحرية اعتمادًا على بيانات علمية طبيعية مستخلصة مباشرة من تحليل بقايا المجتمع المدفون في الموقع.

وأضافت أن الارتباط الوثيق بين هذه الجماعة البشرية وأسماك القرش يُعد اكتشافًا جديدًا، ليس فقط بالنسبة لتاريخ شبه الجزيرة العربية قبل التاريخ، بل أيضًا لكافة ثقافات العصر الحجري الحديث في المناطق القاحلة، وأشارت إلى أن البروتينات التي كان يتناولها هؤلاء لم تكن عادية، بل جاءت من قمة السلسلة الغذائية البحرية.

ويرى المسؤولون عن الدراسة أن نتائجها قد تحمل أبعادًا دولية مهمة، خصوصا في ما يتعلق بفهم إستراتيجيات تكيف الإنسان القديم مع البيئات المتنوعة والقاسية.

وأكد البيان أن النتائج الحالية تعكس إستراتيجية معيشية مرنة ومتكيّفة للغاية، جمعت بين الصيد وجمع الثمار والرعي والاستغلال المنهجي للموارد البحرية.

كما خلص الباحثون إلى أن موقع وادي نفون لم يكن مجرد مقبرة، بل أدّى دورًا مركزيًا كموقع طقوسي على مدى أكثر من ثلاثة قرون، وأسهم في توحيد مجموعات بشرية مختلفة في المنطقة.