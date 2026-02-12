دراسة: سكان الجزيرة العربية كانوا يتغذّون على أسماك القرش قبل 7 آلاف عام

A recent scientific study revealed that human communities living in the southern Arabian Peninsula during the fifth millennium BC were feeding on one of the most prominent marine predators, the shark.

The study, published recently in the journal Antiquity, focused on a massive archaeological cemetery at the Wadi Nafun site in the Sultanate of Oman, dating back approximately seven thousand years.

According to Fox News, a statement from the archaeological institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague (ARUP) indicated that this cemetery provides detailed evidence about the diet and mobility patterns of Neolithic communities in the region.

Archaeologists have been working at the site since 2020, amidst a harsh desert climate that contributed to the scarcity of organic remains. To overcome this, researchers collected samples from human teeth found at the site, which were transported to the Czech Republic for advanced laboratory analyses.

Anthropologist Jiří Šnebergr explained that the team used stable isotope analysis techniques to reconstruct the diet of ancient populations, and initial results suggest that they primarily relied on shark meat as a main source of food and energy.

For her part, Aljibita Danielisova, an archaeologist and leader of the research mission, confirmed that this study is the first of its kind, as researchers were able for the first time to document specialized hunting of marine predators based on natural scientific data directly derived from the analysis of the remains of the buried community at the site.

She added that the close association between this human group and sharks is a new discovery, not only for the prehistory of the Arabian Peninsula but also for all Neolithic cultures in arid regions, noting that the proteins consumed by these people were not ordinary but came from the top of the marine food chain.

The study's officials believe that its results may carry significant international implications, particularly regarding the understanding of how ancient humans adapted to diverse and harsh environments.

The statement confirmed that the current results reflect a highly flexible and adaptive living strategy, combining hunting, gathering, herding, and systematic exploitation of marine resources.

Researchers also concluded that the Wadi Nafun site was not merely a cemetery but played a central role as a ritual site for over three centuries, contributing to the unification of different human groups in the region.