قتل 15 شخصاً على الأقل أمس (الأربعاء) جراء انقلاب عبارة ركاب في نهر النيل بالسودان، بحسب ما أعلنته «شبكة أطباء السودان».


وأوضحت الشبكة أن العبارة التي كان على متنها 27 شخصاً على الأقل، بينهم نساء وأطفال، غرقت في ولاية نهر النيل الواقعة شمالي البلاد، مبينة أنه تم انتشال 15 جثة على الأقل، بينما لا يزال السكان وفرق الإنقاذ يبحثون عن ستة ضحايا آخرين على الأقل. وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن ستة أشخاص نجوا من الكارثة، مطالبة بنشر فرق إنقاذ ومعدات متخصصة لتسريع جهود البحث.


وتزايدت الكوارث المتعلقة بالعبارات المحملة فوق طاقتها في الممرات المائية في السودان.


من جهة أخرى، تسبب حريق ضخم في ترشيد أكثر من 500 أسرة، وقتل شخص على الأقل وإصابة آخرين.


وأوضح نائب رئيس «لجنة إدارة مخيم العمدة» أبو بكر هارون، أن الحريق أسفر عن مقتل طفل عمره ثلاث سنوات وإصابة 13 شخصاً آخرين بالإضافة إلى تدمير 548 منزلاً بشكل كامل، ونفوق أعداد كبيرة من الحيوانات.


وكانت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة التابعة للأمم المتحدة قد قالت إن حريقاً في موقع تجمع النازحين في العمدة، أسفر عن نزوح 514 أسرة إلى مناطق مفتوحة داخل طويلة.


وتظهر صور من داخل المخيم أكواماً من الرماد لخيام كانت تنتصب للنازحين.