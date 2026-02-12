At least 15 people were killed yesterday (Wednesday) due to the capsizing of a passenger ferry in the Nile River in Sudan, according to the "Sudan Doctors Network."



The network explained that the ferry, which had at least 27 people on board, including women and children, sank in the Nile River state located in the northern part of the country, noting that at least 15 bodies have been recovered, while residents and rescue teams are still searching for at least six other victims. The network indicated that six people survived the disaster, calling for the deployment of rescue teams and specialized equipment to expedite search efforts.



Disasters related to overloaded ferries in waterways in Sudan have increased.



On another note, a massive fire has displaced more than 500 families, killing at least one person and injuring others.



Abu Bakr Haroun, the deputy head of the "Al-Omda Camp Management Committee," explained that the fire resulted in the death of a three-year-old child and injured 13 other people, in addition to completely destroying 548 homes and killing a large number of animals.



The International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, stated that a fire at the displaced persons gathering site in Al-Omda led to the displacement of 514 families to open areas within Tola.



Images from inside the camp show piles of ash where tents once stood for the displaced.