The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed Iranian concessions regarding the nuclear program, and American flexibility in demands, during the first rounds of talks hosted by Oman last week.



Fidan stated in an interview with the Financial Times today (Thursday) that Washington has shown a willingness to be flexible regarding a key demand that Iran halt all uranium enrichment activities, a condition that has long been a major obstacle to reaching an agreement, as Iran insists it has the right to enrich as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. He expressed his belief that Tehran genuinely wants to reach a real agreement and will accept restrictions on enrichment levels and a strict inspection regime.



He added, "It is positive that the Americans seem willing to accept Iran's enrichment (of uranium) within clearly defined limits," noting that the Iranians currently realize they need to reach an agreement with the Americans, and the Americans understand that the Iranians have certain limits, and there is no point in trying to force them.



The Turkish Foreign Minister warned the U.S. against insisting on addressing all issues at once, pointing out that his country and other regional states have been trying to develop innovative ideas to address the issue of Iran's ballistic missile program and Tehran's support for armed groups.



He indicated that they could play a constructive and effective role, explaining that the Americans are extremely concerned about Iran's nuclear capabilities.



He noted that other issues are closely related to regional countries, as missiles and proxies affect regional security; they do not have a global impact, expressing his concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to influence President Trump during his visit to the White House.



The Turkish Foreign Minister viewed maintaining military superiority in the region as one of Israel's core priorities, and the presence of Iranian missiles complicates this goal, emphasizing the necessity for the Trump administration and Iran to avoid repeating past mistakes when regional countries felt excluded from negotiations that led to global powers signing the nuclear agreement with Tehran.