كشف وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان تنازلات إيرانية بشأن البرنامج النووي، ومرونة أمريكية في المطالب، في أولى جولات المحادثات التي استضافتها سلطنة عمان، الأسبوع الماضي.
وقال فيدان في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز»، اليوم (الخميس)، إن واشنطن أبدت استعدادها للتعامل بمرونة بشأن مطلب رئيسي يقضي بوقف إيران لجميع أنشطة تخصيب اليورانيوم، وهو شرط شكل لفترة طويلة عقبة رئيسية أمام التوصل إلى اتفاق، إذ تُصر إيران على أن لها الحق في التخصيب بصفتها دولة موقعة على معاهدة حظر انتشار الأسلحة النووية، معرباً عن اعتقاده بأن طهران تريد بالفعل التوصل إلى اتفاق حقيقي، وستقبل قيوداً على مستويات تخصيب (اليورانيوم) ونظام تفتيش صارم.
وأضاف «إنه لأمر إيجابي أن الأمريكيين يبدون مستعدين لتقبل تخصيب إيران (لليورانيوم) ضمن حدود محددة بوضوح»، مبيناً أن الإيرانيين يدركون في الوقت الراهن أنهم بحاجة إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الأمريكيين، والأمريكيون يفهمون أن الإيرانيين لديهم حدود معينة، ولا جدوى من محاولة إجبارهم.
وحذّر وزير الخارجية التركي من أمريكا من الإصرار على معالجة جميع المسائل في وقت واحد، لافتاً إلى أن بلاده ودول أخرى في المنطقة كانت تحاول تطوير أفكار مبتكرة، لمعالجة مسألة برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية الإيراني ودعم طهران لجماعات مسلحة.
وأشار إلى أنها يمكن أن تلعب دوراً بناءً وفعالاً، موضحاً أن الأمريكيين يساورهم قلق بالغ إزاء القدرات النووية الإيرانية.
ولفت إلى أن المسائل الأخرى ترتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بدول المنطقة، لأن الصواريخ والوكلاء يؤثرون على الأمن الإقليمي؛ ولا يملكون تأثيراً عالمياً، معرباً عن قلقه من محاولة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو التأثير على الرئيس ترمب خلال زيارته للبيت الأبيض.
ورأى وزير الخارجية التركي أن الحفاظ على موقع التفوق العسكري في المنطقة يمثل إحدى الأولويات الأساسية بالنسبة لإسرائيل، ووجود الصواريخ الإيرانية يُعقد هذا الهدف، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تتجنب إدارة ترمب وإيران تكرار أخطاء الماضي، عندما شعرت دول المنطقة بأنها مستبعدة من المفاوضات، التي أفضت إلى توقيع قوى عالمية على الاتفاق النووي مع طهران.
