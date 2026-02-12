في أحدث ظهور لها، اختارت مريم حسين إطلالة اتسمت بالرومانسية الحالمة مع لمسة درامية واضحة، إذ ارتدت فستاناً طويلاً باللون الأبيض بتصميم متعدد الطبقات منحها حضوراً أنثوياً لافتاً. انسيابية القماش وتدرجات الطبقات أضفت حركة ناعمة على الإطلالة، بينما جاء التصميم مكشوف الكتفين ليبرز جمال العنق وعظمة الترقوة بأسلوب رقيق وغير متكلف.

اللون الأبيض عزز من طابع الصفاء والبساطة، لكنه في الوقت ذاته حمل جرأة ناعمة، خصوصاً مع اختيارها إكسسوار شعر مستوحى من الطابع الهندي، ما أضفى بعداً ثقافياً وزخرفياً غنياً على الإطلالة. هذا التفصيل تحديداً كسر تقليدية الفستان الأبيض، ومنح اللوك هوية مختلفة تجمع بين النعومة الشرقية والفخامة الاحتفالية.

أما تسريحة الكعكة المنخفضة فكانت خياراً موفقاً لإبراز الإكسسوار وإبقاء التركيز على تفاصيل الجزء العلوي من الفستان، كما منحت الإطلالة توازناً بين البساطة والزخرفة، دون ازدحام بصري. بهذه الخيارات، قدمت مريم حسين مزيجاً متناغماً بين الرومانسية الكلاسيكية والنفَس الشرقي الجريء، في إطلالة تعكس اهتماماً واضحاً بالتفاصيل.