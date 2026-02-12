The legal academic Dr. Hassan Radeef clarified that the regulations of the AFC Champions League regarding player eligibility state that a player is not allowed to participate with two clubs in the same round of the tournament, in order to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure competitive integrity. Therefore, a player can participate in the next round of the tournament. Consequently, the French star Karim Benzema will be absent from Al Hilal's roster against Al Ahli of the UAE, with his participation for the French striker in the colors of the leader starting from the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.



It is worth mentioning that Karim Benzema scored crucial goals in the AFC Champions League while representing Al Ittihad, the most notable being the decisive goal against Nasaf of Uzbekistan, which ended in a victory for the club with a single goal, as well as a goal against Al Sharjah of the UAE.