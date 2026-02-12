أوضح الأكاديمي القانوني الدكتور حسن رديف أن لائحة بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة بشأن أهلية مشاركة اللاعبين نصا بأنه لا يحق للاعب المشاركة مع ناديين في نفس الدور من البطولة، وذلك لمنع تضارب المصالح وتثبيت النزاهة التنافسية، وعليه فيمكن للاعب المشاركة في الدور القادم من البطولة، وبالتالي غياب النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما عن قائمة فريق الهلال أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي على أن تكون مشاركة الهداف الفرنسي بشعار الزعيم بدءًا من دور ثمن النهائي للبطولة الآسيوية للأندية النخبة.


يذكر أن كريم بنزيما سجل أهدافاً حاسمة في دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة بشعار نادي الاتحاد وكان أبرزها هدف الحسم في شباك ناساف الأوزبكي وانتهت بفوز لعميد الأندية بهدف وحيد وهدف في شباك الشارقة الإماراتي.