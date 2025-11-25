"Okaz" publishes the top 9 recommendations from the dialogue sessions of the International Judicial Conference in its second edition:

1- Benefit from the Kingdom's judicial experience and its excellence in the field of digitization and electronic litigation.

2- Expand modern alternatives for dispute resolution.

3- Digital transformation to elevate the judiciary's standards.

4- Indicators to measure judicial quality.

5- Deepen digitization and connect judicial platforms.

6- Enhance preventive justice mechanisms and alternative dispute resolution (mediation and arbitration).

7- Update flexible and practical legislation and procedures.

8- Advanced training programs for judges, judicial staff, and lawyers.

9- Strengthen international cooperation and exchange of experiences.