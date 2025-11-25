«عكاظ» تنشر أبرز 9 توصيات عن الجلسات الحوارية للمؤتمر العدلي الدولي في نسخته الثانية:
1- الاستفادة من تجربة المملكة العدلية وتفوقها في مجال الرقمنة والتقاضي الإلكتروني.
2- التوسع في البدائل الحديثة لحل النزاعات.
3- التحول الرقمي لرفع مستوى القضائية.
4- مؤشرات لقياس جودة قضائية.
5- تعميق الرقمنة وربط المنصات القضائية.
6- تعزيز آليات العدالة الوقائية. وتسوية المنازعات البديلة (الوساطة والتحكيم).
7- تحديث تشريعات وإجراءات مرنة وعملية.
8- برامج تدريبية متقدمة للقضاة والكوادر العدلية والمحامين.
9- تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات.
"Okaz" publishes the top 9 recommendations from the dialogue sessions of the International Judicial Conference in its second edition:
1- Benefit from the Kingdom's judicial experience and its excellence in the field of digitization and electronic litigation.
2- Expand modern alternatives for dispute resolution.
3- Digital transformation to elevate the judiciary's standards.
4- Indicators to measure judicial quality.
5- Deepen digitization and connect judicial platforms.
6- Enhance preventive justice mechanisms and alternative dispute resolution (mediation and arbitration).
7- Update flexible and practical legislation and procedures.
8- Advanced training programs for judges, judicial staff, and lawyers.
9- Strengthen international cooperation and exchange of experiences.