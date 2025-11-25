«عكاظ» تنشر أبرز 9 توصيات عن الجلسات الحوارية للمؤتمر العدلي الدولي في نسخته الثانية:

1- الاستفادة من تجربة المملكة العدلية وتفوقها في مجال الرقمنة والتقاضي الإلكتروني.

2- التوسع في البدائل الحديثة لحل النزاعات.

3- التحول الرقمي لرفع مستوى القضائية.

4- مؤشرات لقياس جودة قضائية.

5- تعميق الرقمنة وربط المنصات القضائية.

6- تعزيز آليات العدالة الوقائية. وتسوية المنازعات البديلة (الوساطة والتحكيم).

7- تحديث تشريعات وإجراءات مرنة وعملية.

8- برامج تدريبية متقدمة للقضاة والكوادر العدلية والمحامين.

9- تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات.