نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مصادر ومسؤولين في الإدارة الأمريكية قولها: إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب قاوم فكرة إرسال جنود للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية خشية وقوع خسائر، وتعمد استخدام لغة تبدو «استفزازية وغير متزنة» لدفع طهران إلى طاولة المفاوضات.
يذكر أن ترمب لوح بـاجتياح جزيرة خارك حال إقدام طهران على إغلاق مضيق هرمز .
مخاوف من تكرار أزمة الرهائن
وأفادت المصادر بأن ترمب يتعامل مع خوف شخصي من إصدار أوامر بإرسال قوات إلى مواضع قد يتعرض فيها جنود للإصابة، وقد لا يعود بعضهم إلى الولايات المتحدة، على غرار رؤساء أمريكيين آخرين خاضوا حروباً.
واعتبرت أن فشل السياسة الخارجية في فترة الرئيس السابق جيمي كارتر بخصوص أزمة الرهائن في إيران عام 1979، يسيطر بقوة على ذهن ترمب، إذ نقل عنه قوله في مارس الماضي: «إذا نظرتم إلى ما حدث مع جيمي كارتر.. مع المروحيات والرهائن، لقد كلفهم ذلك الانتخابات.. يا لها من فوضى».
وكشفت المصادر أن ترمب قاوم فكرة إرسال جنود أمريكيين للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك، رغم إبلاغه بأن المهمة ستنجح وأن الاستيلاء على الجزيرة سيمنح الولايات المتحدة وصولاً إلى المضيق. وذكرت أن ترمب خشي أن تكون الخسائر الأمريكية مرتفعة بشكل غير مقبول، قائلاً إن الجنود الأمريكيين سيكونون أهدافاً سهلة.
إغلاق هرمز مصدر إحباط
ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز كان مصدر إحباط كبير لترمب، الذي أصيب بصدمة هو وبعض مستشاريه من سرعة توقف حركة الناقلات بعد بدء القصف، مبدياً انزعاجه المتأخر من أن هذا الممر المائي الحيوي كان هشاً للغاية لدرجة أن «شخصاً يمتلك طائرة مسيرة يمكنه إغلاقه».
وعبّر ترمب عن غضب متكرر من رفض الدول الأوروبية وحلف شمال الأطلسي الانضمام لحملته العسكرية والمساعدة في فتح المضيق، وسخر من الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في اجتماعات البيت الأبيض، وانتقد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر لتباطئه في السماح باستخدام القواعد البريطانية.
إعادة تشكيل النظام العالمي
ونقلت الصحيفة الأمريكية عن مسؤولين كبار في الإدارة أن المنشور الذي أنذر فيه ترمب بـ«إنهاء الحضارة الإيرانية» كان مرتجلاً، وليس جزءاً من خطة الأمن القومي، مضيفين أن ما أراده ترمب حقاً هو تخويف الإيرانيين وإنهاء الصراع.
وقال مسؤولون رفيعو المستوى إن ترمب كان يعتقد أن الانتصار على إيران سيمنحه فرصة لإعادة تشكيل النظام العالمي بطريقة لم يتمكن من تحقيقها في ولايته الأولى، وهو ما جعله يعتقد في بداية العملية العسكرية أنه «ينقذ العالم». لكن مصادر مقربة منه كشفت أنه كان يتردد بين مناقشة المخاوف الاقتصادية في مكالمات مع مستشارين عند قلق قادة قطاع الطاقة من تأثير إغلاق المضيق الذي يمر عبره 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية في ارتفاع الأسعار بشكل يفوق تقديرات البيت الأبيض، والإصرار على استمرار الحرب.
The Wall Street Journal reported that sources and officials in the U.S. administration said that President Donald Trump resisted the idea of sending troops to take control of the Iranian island of Khark for fear of casualties, and deliberately used language that seemed "provocative and unbalanced" to push Tehran to the negotiating table.
It is noted that Trump threatened to invade Khark Island if Tehran proceeded to close the Strait of Hormuz.
Fears of a Repeat of the Hostage Crisis
Sources reported that Trump is dealing with a personal fear of issuing orders to send troops to positions where soldiers could be injured, and some may not return to the United States, similar to other American presidents who engaged in wars.
It was considered that the failure of foreign policy during former President Jimmy Carter's term regarding the hostage crisis in Iran in 1979 strongly occupies Trump's mind, as he was quoted in March saying: "If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter... with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election... what a mess."
Sources revealed that Trump resisted the idea of sending American soldiers to take control of Khark Island, despite being informed that the mission would succeed and that seizing the island would give the United States access to the strait. It was mentioned that Trump feared that American casualties would be unacceptably high, saying that American soldiers would be easy targets.
Closing of Hormuz a Source of Frustration
The newspaper pointed out that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a major source of frustration for Trump, who was shocked, along with some of his advisors, by the speed at which tanker traffic stopped after the bombing began, expressing his late annoyance that this vital waterway was so fragile that "someone with a drone could close it."
Trump expressed repeated anger at the refusal of European countries and NATO to join his military campaign and help open the strait, mocking French President Emmanuel Macron in White House meetings, and criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his delay in allowing the use of British bases.
Reshaping the Global Order
The American newspaper quoted senior officials in the administration that the statement in which Trump warned of "ending Iranian civilization" was improvised and not part of a national security plan, adding that what Trump really wanted was to intimidate the Iranians and end the conflict.
High-level officials said that Trump believed that a victory over Iran would give him the opportunity to reshape the global order in a way that he could not achieve during his first term, which led him to believe at the beginning of the military operation that he was "saving the world." However, sources close to him revealed that he was wavering between discussing economic concerns in calls with advisors when energy sector leaders were worried about the impact of closing the strait, through which 20% of global oil supplies pass, on prices exceeding White House estimates, and insisting on continuing the war.