نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مصادر ومسؤولين في الإدارة الأمريكية قولها: إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب قاوم فكرة إرسال جنود للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية خشية وقوع خسائر، وتعمد استخدام لغة تبدو «استفزازية وغير متزنة» لدفع طهران إلى طاولة المفاوضات.

يذكر أن ترمب لوح بـاجتياح جزيرة خارك حال إقدام طهران على إغلاق مضيق هرمز .


مخاوف من تكرار أزمة الرهائن


وأفادت المصادر بأن ترمب يتعامل مع خوف شخصي من إصدار أوامر بإرسال قوات إلى مواضع قد يتعرض فيها جنود للإصابة، وقد لا يعود بعضهم إلى الولايات المتحدة، على غرار رؤساء أمريكيين آخرين خاضوا حروباً.


واعتبرت أن فشل السياسة الخارجية في فترة الرئيس السابق جيمي كارتر بخصوص أزمة الرهائن في إيران عام 1979، يسيطر بقوة على ذهن ترمب، إذ نقل عنه قوله في مارس الماضي: «إذا نظرتم إلى ما حدث مع جيمي كارتر.. مع المروحيات والرهائن، لقد كلفهم ذلك الانتخابات.. يا لها من فوضى».


وكشفت المصادر أن ترمب قاوم فكرة إرسال جنود أمريكيين للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك، رغم إبلاغه بأن المهمة ستنجح وأن الاستيلاء على الجزيرة سيمنح الولايات المتحدة وصولاً إلى المضيق. وذكرت أن ترمب خشي أن تكون الخسائر الأمريكية مرتفعة بشكل غير مقبول، قائلاً إن الجنود الأمريكيين سيكونون أهدافاً سهلة.


إغلاق هرمز مصدر إحباط


ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز كان مصدر إحباط كبير لترمب، الذي أصيب بصدمة هو وبعض مستشاريه من سرعة توقف حركة الناقلات بعد بدء القصف، مبدياً انزعاجه المتأخر من أن هذا الممر المائي الحيوي كان هشاً للغاية لدرجة أن «شخصاً يمتلك طائرة مسيرة يمكنه إغلاقه».


وعبّر ترمب عن غضب متكرر من رفض الدول الأوروبية وحلف شمال الأطلسي الانضمام لحملته العسكرية والمساعدة في فتح المضيق، وسخر من الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في اجتماعات البيت الأبيض، وانتقد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر لتباطئه في السماح باستخدام القواعد البريطانية.


إعادة تشكيل النظام العالمي


ونقلت الصحيفة الأمريكية عن مسؤولين كبار في الإدارة أن المنشور الذي أنذر فيه ترمب بـ«إنهاء الحضارة الإيرانية» كان مرتجلاً، وليس جزءاً من خطة الأمن القومي، مضيفين أن ما أراده ترمب حقاً هو تخويف الإيرانيين وإنهاء الصراع.


وقال مسؤولون رفيعو المستوى إن ترمب كان يعتقد أن الانتصار على إيران سيمنحه فرصة لإعادة تشكيل النظام العالمي بطريقة لم يتمكن من تحقيقها في ولايته الأولى، وهو ما جعله يعتقد في بداية العملية العسكرية أنه «ينقذ العالم». لكن مصادر مقربة منه كشفت أنه كان يتردد بين مناقشة المخاوف الاقتصادية في مكالمات مع مستشارين عند قلق قادة قطاع الطاقة من تأثير إغلاق المضيق الذي يمر عبره 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية في ارتفاع الأسعار بشكل يفوق تقديرات البيت الأبيض، والإصرار على استمرار الحرب.