The Wall Street Journal reported that sources and officials in the U.S. administration said that President Donald Trump resisted the idea of sending troops to take control of the Iranian island of Khark for fear of casualties, and deliberately used language that seemed "provocative and unbalanced" to push Tehran to the negotiating table.

It is noted that Trump threatened to invade Khark Island if Tehran proceeded to close the Strait of Hormuz.



Fears of a Repeat of the Hostage Crisis



Sources reported that Trump is dealing with a personal fear of issuing orders to send troops to positions where soldiers could be injured, and some may not return to the United States, similar to other American presidents who engaged in wars.



It was considered that the failure of foreign policy during former President Jimmy Carter's term regarding the hostage crisis in Iran in 1979 strongly occupies Trump's mind, as he was quoted in March saying: "If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter... with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election... what a mess."



Sources revealed that Trump resisted the idea of sending American soldiers to take control of Khark Island, despite being informed that the mission would succeed and that seizing the island would give the United States access to the strait. It was mentioned that Trump feared that American casualties would be unacceptably high, saying that American soldiers would be easy targets.



Closing of Hormuz a Source of Frustration



The newspaper pointed out that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a major source of frustration for Trump, who was shocked, along with some of his advisors, by the speed at which tanker traffic stopped after the bombing began, expressing his late annoyance that this vital waterway was so fragile that "someone with a drone could close it."



Trump expressed repeated anger at the refusal of European countries and NATO to join his military campaign and help open the strait, mocking French President Emmanuel Macron in White House meetings, and criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his delay in allowing the use of British bases.



Reshaping the Global Order



The American newspaper quoted senior officials in the administration that the statement in which Trump warned of "ending Iranian civilization" was improvised and not part of a national security plan, adding that what Trump really wanted was to intimidate the Iranians and end the conflict.



High-level officials said that Trump believed that a victory over Iran would give him the opportunity to reshape the global order in a way that he could not achieve during his first term, which led him to believe at the beginning of the military operation that he was "saving the world." However, sources close to him revealed that he was wavering between discussing economic concerns in calls with advisors when energy sector leaders were worried about the impact of closing the strait, through which 20% of global oil supplies pass, on prices exceeding White House estimates, and insisting on continuing the war.