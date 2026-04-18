بردية من الإلياذة داخل مومياء.. اكتشاف أثري لافت في المنيا

كشفت بعثة أثرية إسبانية تابعة لـجامعة برشلونة ومعهد الشرق الأدنى القديم، مقبرة تعود إلى العصر الروماني في منطقة البهنسا بمحافظة المنيا جنوب مصر، وذلك في إطار أعمال الحفائر التي تقودها الدكتورة مايته ماسكورت والدكتورة إستير بونس ميلادو.
وأسفرت أعمال التنقيب عن العثور على عدد من المومياوات التي تعود إلى العصر الروماني، إذ وُجد بعضها ملفوفاً بلفائف مزخرفة بزخارف هندسية، إلى جانب اكتشاف توابيت خشبية، وثلاثة ألسنة ذهبية وآخر من النحاس. كما كشفت الحفائر دلائل تشير إلى استخدام رقائق الذهب في تزيين بعض المومياوات.
وأكد وزير السياحة والآثار المصري شريف فتحي، أن هذا الاكتشاف يمثل إضافة جديدة إلى سلسلة الاكتشافات الأثرية المهمة التي تشهدها محافظة المنيا أخيراً، ويعكس ثراء وتنوع الحضارة المصرية عبر مختلف العصور.
من جانبه، أوضح الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور هشام الليثي، أن هذا الكشف يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لفهم الممارسات الجنائزية في مدينة البهنسا خلال العصرين اليوناني والروماني.
وأشار إلى نجاح البعثة في العثور على بردية نادرة داخل إحدى المومياوات، تتضمن نصاً من الكتاب الثاني من ملحمة الإلياذة للشاعر هوميروس، الذي يحتوي على وصف للمشاركين في الحملة اليونانية ضد طروادة، والمعروف باسم «فهرس السفن»، مؤكداً أن هذا الاكتشاف يضيف بُعداً أدبياً وتاريخياً مهماً للموقع.
بدوره، أوضح رئيس قطاع الآثار المصرية بالمجلس الأعلى للآثار محمد عبدالبديع أن أعمال الحفائر شرق المقبرة البطلمية رقم (67)، المكتشفة خلال موسم 2024، أسفرت عن فتح خندق يضم 3 غرف مشيدة من الحجر الجيري، لم يتبق منها سوى أجزاء محدودة.
وبيّن أنه في الغرفة الأولى، تم العثور على لوح حجري وجرة كبيرة تحتوي على بقايا بشرية محروقة تعود لشخص بالغ، إضافة إلى عظام طفل رضيع ورأس حيوان من فصيلة السنوريات، وجميعها كانت ملفوفة بقطع نسيج. أما الغرفة الثانية، فقد ضمت جرة مماثلة تحتوي على بقايا شخصين محروقين، إلى جانب عظام حيوان من الفصيلة نفسها.
كما تم العثور جنوب الموقع على مجموعة من التماثيل الصغيرة المصنوعة من التيراكوتا والبرونز، من بينها تماثيل تجسد المعبود حاربوقراط في هيئة فارس، وتمثال صغير للإله كيوبيد.
وفي السياق ذاته، أشار أستاذ الآثار بجامعة القاهرة ومدير حفائر البعثة الدكتور حسان عامر إلى أن أعمال التنقيب في المقبرة رقم (65) أسفرت عن كشف ألسنة ذهبية ونحاسية، إلى جانب عدد من المومياوات الرومانية، فضلاً عن توابيت خشبية ملونة داخل حجرة دفن تحت الأرض (هيبوجيوم)، إلا أنها تعاني من حالة تدهور نتيجة تعرضها للنهب في العصور القديمة.
A Spanish archaeological mission affiliated with the University of Barcelona and the Institute of the Ancient Near East has uncovered a tomb dating back to the Roman era in the Bahnasah area of Minya Governorate in southern Egypt, as part of the excavation work led by Dr. Maite Mascort and Dr. Esther Pons Milado.
The excavation work resulted in the discovery of several mummies from the Roman era, some of which were found wrapped in decorated linen with geometric patterns, alongside the discovery of wooden coffins, three golden tongues, and one made of copper. The excavations also revealed evidence suggesting the use of gold leaf to adorn some of the mummies.
Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, confirmed that this discovery represents a new addition to the series of significant archaeological discoveries recently witnessed in Minya Governorate, reflecting the richness and diversity of Egyptian civilization throughout various eras.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Hisham El-Leithy, explained that this discovery opens new horizons for understanding funerary practices in the city of Bahnasah during the Greek and Roman periods.
He pointed out the mission's success in finding a rare papyrus inside one of the mummies, which includes a text from the second book of the Iliad by the poet Homer, containing a description of the participants in the Greek campaign against Troy, known as the "Catalogue of Ships," emphasizing that this discovery adds an important literary and historical dimension to the site.
In turn, the head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Abd El-Badee, stated that excavation work east of the Ptolemaic tomb No. (67), discovered during the 2024 season, resulted in the opening of a trench containing three rooms built from limestone, of which only limited parts remain.
He indicated that in the first room, a stone slab and a large jar containing the charred remains of an adult, in addition to the bones of an infant and the head of an animal from the feline family, were found, all of which were wrapped in pieces of fabric. The second room contained a similar jar with the remains of two burned individuals, along with bones of an animal from the same family.
A collection of small statues made of terracotta and bronze was also found south of the site, including statues depicting the deity Harpocrates in the form of a knight, and a small statue of the god Cupid.
In this context, Dr. Hassan Amer, an archaeology professor at Cairo University and the director of the mission's excavations, noted that the excavation work in tomb No. (65) resulted in the discovery of golden and copper tongues, alongside several Roman mummies, as well as colored wooden coffins inside an underground burial chamber (hypogeum), although they are suffering from deterioration due to exposure to looting in ancient times.