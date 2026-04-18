كشفت بعثة أثرية إسبانية تابعة لـجامعة برشلونة ومعهد الشرق الأدنى القديم، مقبرة تعود إلى العصر الروماني في منطقة البهنسا بمحافظة المنيا جنوب مصر، وذلك في إطار أعمال الحفائر التي تقودها الدكتورة مايته ماسكورت والدكتورة إستير بونس ميلادو.

وأسفرت أعمال التنقيب عن العثور على عدد من المومياوات التي تعود إلى العصر الروماني، إذ وُجد بعضها ملفوفاً بلفائف مزخرفة بزخارف هندسية، إلى جانب اكتشاف توابيت خشبية، وثلاثة ألسنة ذهبية وآخر من النحاس. كما كشفت الحفائر دلائل تشير إلى استخدام رقائق الذهب في تزيين بعض المومياوات.

وأكد وزير السياحة والآثار المصري شريف فتحي، أن هذا الاكتشاف يمثل إضافة جديدة إلى سلسلة الاكتشافات الأثرية المهمة التي تشهدها محافظة المنيا أخيراً، ويعكس ثراء وتنوع الحضارة المصرية عبر مختلف العصور.

من جانبه، أوضح الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور هشام الليثي، أن هذا الكشف يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لفهم الممارسات الجنائزية في مدينة البهنسا خلال العصرين اليوناني والروماني.

وأشار إلى نجاح البعثة في العثور على بردية نادرة داخل إحدى المومياوات، تتضمن نصاً من الكتاب الثاني من ملحمة الإلياذة للشاعر هوميروس، الذي يحتوي على وصف للمشاركين في الحملة اليونانية ضد طروادة، والمعروف باسم «فهرس السفن»، مؤكداً أن هذا الاكتشاف يضيف بُعداً أدبياً وتاريخياً مهماً للموقع.

بدوره، أوضح رئيس قطاع الآثار المصرية بالمجلس الأعلى للآثار محمد عبدالبديع أن أعمال الحفائر شرق المقبرة البطلمية رقم (67)، المكتشفة خلال موسم 2024، أسفرت عن فتح خندق يضم 3 غرف مشيدة من الحجر الجيري، لم يتبق منها سوى أجزاء محدودة.

وبيّن أنه في الغرفة الأولى، تم العثور على لوح حجري وجرة كبيرة تحتوي على بقايا بشرية محروقة تعود لشخص بالغ، إضافة إلى عظام طفل رضيع ورأس حيوان من فصيلة السنوريات، وجميعها كانت ملفوفة بقطع نسيج. أما الغرفة الثانية، فقد ضمت جرة مماثلة تحتوي على بقايا شخصين محروقين، إلى جانب عظام حيوان من الفصيلة نفسها.

كما تم العثور جنوب الموقع على مجموعة من التماثيل الصغيرة المصنوعة من التيراكوتا والبرونز، من بينها تماثيل تجسد المعبود حاربوقراط في هيئة فارس، وتمثال صغير للإله كيوبيد.

بردية من الإلياذة داخل مومياء.. اكتشاف أثري لافت في المنيا

وفي السياق ذاته، أشار أستاذ الآثار بجامعة القاهرة ومدير حفائر البعثة الدكتور حسان عامر إلى أن أعمال التنقيب في المقبرة رقم (65) أسفرت عن كشف ألسنة ذهبية ونحاسية، إلى جانب عدد من المومياوات الرومانية، فضلاً عن توابيت خشبية ملونة داخل حجرة دفن تحت الأرض (هيبوجيوم)، إلا أنها تعاني من حالة تدهور نتيجة تعرضها للنهب في العصور القديمة.