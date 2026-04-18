بردية من الإلياذة داخل مومياء.. اكتشاف أثري لافت في المنيا

A Spanish archaeological mission affiliated with the University of Barcelona and the Institute of the Ancient Near East has uncovered a tomb dating back to the Roman era in the Bahnasah area of Minya Governorate in southern Egypt, as part of the excavation work led by Dr. Maite Mascort and Dr. Esther Pons Milado.

The excavation work resulted in the discovery of several mummies from the Roman era, some of which were found wrapped in decorated linen with geometric patterns, alongside the discovery of wooden coffins, three golden tongues, and one made of copper. The excavations also revealed evidence suggesting the use of gold leaf to adorn some of the mummies.

Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, confirmed that this discovery represents a new addition to the series of significant archaeological discoveries recently witnessed in Minya Governorate, reflecting the richness and diversity of Egyptian civilization throughout various eras.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Hisham El-Leithy, explained that this discovery opens new horizons for understanding funerary practices in the city of Bahnasah during the Greek and Roman periods.

He pointed out the mission's success in finding a rare papyrus inside one of the mummies, which includes a text from the second book of the Iliad by the poet Homer, containing a description of the participants in the Greek campaign against Troy, known as the "Catalogue of Ships," emphasizing that this discovery adds an important literary and historical dimension to the site.

In turn, the head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Abd El-Badee, stated that excavation work east of the Ptolemaic tomb No. (67), discovered during the 2024 season, resulted in the opening of a trench containing three rooms built from limestone, of which only limited parts remain.

He indicated that in the first room, a stone slab and a large jar containing the charred remains of an adult, in addition to the bones of an infant and the head of an animal from the feline family, were found, all of which were wrapped in pieces of fabric. The second room contained a similar jar with the remains of two burned individuals, along with bones of an animal from the same family.

A collection of small statues made of terracotta and bronze was also found south of the site, including statues depicting the deity Harpocrates in the form of a knight, and a small statue of the god Cupid.

In this context, Dr. Hassan Amer, an archaeology professor at Cairo University and the director of the mission's excavations, noted that the excavation work in tomb No. (65) resulted in the discovery of golden and copper tongues, alongside several Roman mummies, as well as colored wooden coffins inside an underground burial chamber (hypogeum), although they are suffering from deterioration due to exposure to looting in ancient times.