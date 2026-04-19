In an ordinary moment inside a quiet house in the Spanish neighborhood of Tangier, a simple scene of feeding animals turned into a horrific disaster that ended with the death of a young man in the prime of his life, after a violent attack by ferocious dogs that gave him no chance to survive.

In the details of the incident, a young man born in 1996 was inside the home of a friend, taking care of feeding four dogs that were present in the place. There were no signs of imminent danger, but things turned suddenly and quickly.

Within seconds, the dogs changed from their normal behavior to a violent group attack, directly ambushing the young man before managing to bite him on the neck, causing a serious injury and severe bleeding that was enough to end his life before he reached the hospital.

In a statement to local media, medical sources indicated that the victim passed away on the way to Mohammed V Hospital in the city center, despite attempts to rescue him, in a shocking scene that caused a state of disbelief among the neighborhood residents and the young man's relatives.

According to circulating information, the dogs that carried out the attack were of the "Pitbull" breed, known for their ferocity, which increased the danger of the situation and the speed of its tragic development.

The incident sparked a wide discussion in the city about the raising of aggressive dogs within homes and the lack of strict regulations that define how to deal with this type of animal, especially in residential neighborhoods.

While the relevant authorities have begun their investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident, it remains one of the most shocking incidents in the area in recent times, as a simple daily act turned into a deadly tragedy within minutes.