في لحظة عادية داخل منزل هادئ بحي إسبانيول وسط مدينة طنجة، تحوّل مشهد بسيط لإطعام الحيوانات إلى كارثة مروّعة انتهت بوفاة شاب في مقتبل العمر، بعد هجوم عنيف من كلاب شرسة لم يمنحه أي فرصة للنجاة.

وفي تفاصيل الحادثة أن شاباً من مواليد سنة 1996، كان داخل منزل أحد أصدقائه، يتولى إطعام أربعة كلاب كانت موجودة في المكان. ولم تكن هناك مؤشرات على خطر وشيك، لكن الأمور انقلبت بشكل مفاجئ وسريع.

وخلال ثوانٍ، تحولت الكلاب من سلوكها الطبيعي إلى هجوم جماعي عنيف، باغتت فيه الشاب بشكل مباشر، قبل أن تتمكن من عضّه على مستوى العنق، ما تسبب في إصابة خطيرة ونزيف حاد كان كافياً لإنهاء حياته قبل وصوله إلى المستشفى.

وفي حديث لوسائل إعلام محلية، أوضحت مصادر طبية أن الضحية فارق الحياة في الطريق إلى مستشفى محمد الخامس وسط المدينة، رغم محاولات إسعافه، في مشهد صادم أثار حالة من الذهول بين سكان الحي وأقارب الشاب.

وبحسب المعطيات المتداولة، فإن الكلاب التي نفذت الهجوم من سلالة «بيتبول» المعروفة بشراستها، وهو ما زاد من خطورة الموقف وسرعة تطوره بشكل مأساوي.

وفتحت الحادثة نقاشاً واسعاً في المدينة حول تربية الكلاب الشرسة داخل المنازل، وغياب الضوابط الصارمة التي تحدد كيفية التعامل مع هذا النوع من الحيوانات، خصوصاً في الأحياء السكنية.

وفي الوقت الذي باشرت فيه السلطات المختصة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة، تبقى الحادثة واحدة من أكثر الحوادث إثارة للصدمة في المنطقة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما تحوّل فعل يومي بسيط إلى مأساة قاتلة خلال دقائق.