The National Center of Meteorology reported that forecasts indicate light to moderate rain in the Makkah region, including the governorates of Jeddah and Khulais, from the evening of Tuesday to the morning of Wednesday (November 25 – 26, 2025).

The Civil Defense urged all citizens and residents to exercise caution and adhere to the issued instructions and guidelines, asking God to make it rain of goodness and blessings, and to benefit the regions of the country.