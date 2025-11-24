أفاد المركز الوطني للأرصاد بأن التوقعات تشير إلى هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة مكة المكرمة، وتشمل محافظتي جدة وخليص، وذلك من مساء يوم الثلاثاء حتى صباح الأربعاء (25 – 26 نوفمبر 2025).

ودعا الدفاع المدني جميع المواطنين والمقيمين إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بالتعليمات والإرشادات الصادرة، سائلاً الله أن يجعلها أمطار خير وبركة، وينفع بها أرجاء البلاد.