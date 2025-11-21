Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a letter of thanks to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, upon his departure from Washington, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received.

The Crown Prince noted in the issued letter that the official discussions he held with the American president reaffirmed the strength of the historical strategic relations between the two countries, and their continuous efforts, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the American president, to enhance these relations in all fields, concluding with his wishes for the American president to enjoy good health and happiness, and for the friendly American people to continue to progress and prosper.