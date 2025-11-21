بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية شكر لرئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد جي ترمب، إثر مغادرته واشنطن، أعرب فيها عن امتنانه وتقديره لما لقاه والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

وأشار ولي العهد في البرقية الصادرة، إلى أن المباحثات الرسمية التي عقدها مع الرئيس الأمريكي، أكدت متانة العلاقات الإستراتيجية التاريخية الراسخة بين البلدين، وسعيهما المستمر بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين والرئيس الأمريكي لتعزيزها في جميع المجالات، مختتماً بتمنياته للرئيس الأمريكي موفور الصحة والسعادة، وللشعب الأمريكي الصديق دوام التقدم والازدهار.