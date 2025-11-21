اختتم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز زيارة تاريخية للولايات المتحدة أمس، بتحقيق مكاسب غير مسبوقة في جميع القطاعات التي ذهب إلى واشنطن للفوز بها، في ظل تعاون صادق من جانب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي أعرب عن شكره لـ «صديقي ولي العهد لقيادته الحكيمة، وعمله الؤوب من أجل شراكاتنا». ووصف ترمب زيارة ولي العهد للبيت الأبيض (الثلاثاء) بأنها «تاريخية». وقال إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان موضع احترام كبير. وقبيل حضور ولي العهد منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي، بمركز جون إف كينيدي بواشنطن، زار الكابيتول هل، حيث التقى عدداً من أعضاء مجلس النواب، بقيادة رئيسه مايكل جونسون. وأمام منتدى الاستثمار وصف ولي العهد توقيع اتفاق الدفاع الإستراتيجي بين البلدين بأنه خطوة تاريخية. وأضاف أن الاتفاقات التي تم توقيعها أمس (الأربعاء) ستسهم بتوفير فرص وظيفية في البلدين. وقال لترمب مخاطباً ولي العهد: سعدت بوجودكم معي البارحة (الثلاثاء). وقد أعلنت المملكة العربية السعودية أكبر حليف رئيسي لنا خارج منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي. وهذا قلما يحصل. وأهنئكم على الثقة. وقد وقّعنا اتفاق دفاع إستراتيجي وهو شيء نادر. وسنساعد المملكة العربية السعودية في الحصول على أفضل الأسلحة. ووصف الشراكة بين السعودية وأمريكا بأنها «في أفضل حالاتها». وقال ترمب إن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان «قائد جرئ وملتزم بالعلاقات بين بلدينا». وزاد: نملك أفضل الأنظمة العسكرية وسنزوّد السعودية بها. ومن جانبه، قال ولي العهد: وضعنا أسس تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وأمريكا. وندعو لاغتنام الفرص الجاذبة التي توفرها هذه الشراكة. وقال الرئيس ترمب: أنا والأمير محمد بن سلمان جعلنا التحالف الأمريكي السعودي أقوى من أي وقت مضى. وزاد أن السعودية ستكون شريكاً للولايات المتحدة في مجالات الطاقة. وحضر ترمب وولي العهد جلسات المنتدى الاستثماري السعودي الأمريكي. وكان حدثاً استثنائياً أمس عندما ظهر ترمب وولي العهد في قاعة مركز جون إف كينيدي، وسط حشد ضم عشرات من الرؤساء التنفيذيين والماليين لشركات التكنولوجيا، والمال، والطاقة الأمريكيين. وشهد المنتدى توقيع اتفاقات في قطاع الطاقة بلغت قيمتها 30 مليار دولار، بينها إنشاء مصفاة للمعادن الأرضية النادرة. وتوقع أن يكون لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان دورٌ كبيرٌ في العمل من أجل حل الأزمة السودانية. وأضاف: سنبدأ العمل بشأن السودان بعد أن طلب منّي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بذلك. وأوضح أن ولي العهد شرح له كل الجوانب المتعلقة بالسودان وتاريخه. وقال إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان أبلغه بذلك. وقال الرئيس الأمريكي إنه بدأ بعد نصف ساعة من شرح الأمير محمد بن سلمان للملف السوداني الاطلاع على أوضاع السودان. ودعا ترمب ولي العهد السعودي إلى الانضمام إلى مجلس السلام الذي سيتولى إدارة قطاع غزة خلال فترة انتقالية. وأكد ترمب أن مجلس السلام لن يقتصر على غزة، بل الشرق الأوسط كله.

وكان ترمب أقام مأدبة عشاء كبيرة لولي العهد في البيت الأبيض الليل قبل الماضي، حضرها عشرات المدعوين من المشاهير، ورجال المال والأعمال، والرؤساء التنفيذيين للشركات. وأشار ترمب الى أنه سيعمل على التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران. وحرصاً من المملكة على تعزيز نمو اقتصادها الذي يحتل مكانة مرموقة على المستوى العالمي، وانطلاقاً من مرتكزات رؤية 2030 التي حدّدت التوجهات الإستراتيجية المستقبلية، وفي مقدمتها التنويع الاقتصادي وتوسيع قاعدته، والاستفادة القصوى من فرص النمو في الاقتصاديات العالمية من خلال الاستثمارات في أفضل الفرص المتاحة في الاقتصادات المتينة على المستوى العالمي، وبما يحقق أهداف الرؤية من خلال تعزيز الاستدامة المالية للبرامج التنموية، وفي إطار خطط صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والمؤسسات المملوكة للدولة وشركات القطاع الخاص، التي توصلت إلى أهمية الاستفادة من الفرص الاقتصادية المتاحة في الولايات المتحدة لكونها أكبر اقتصاد عالمي. وتعمل المملكة والولايات المتحدة على زيادة فرص الشراكة الاقتصادية بينهما لتصل إلى تريليون دولار، تمثّل استثمارات القطاع الخاص النسبة الأكبر منها، وذلك بعد ما عمل البلدان معاً خلال الفترة الماضية على تطوير فرص شراكة بحجم 600 مليار دولار، من بينها اتفاقات ومذكرات تفاهم بقيمة تزيد على 300 مليار دولار، تم توقيعها خلال زيارة الرئيس ترمب للمملكة في مايو الماضي، إضافةً إلى اتفاقات ومذكرات تفاهم وعقود تقارب قيمتها 250 مليار دولار، خلال الزيارة الحالية في عدد من المجالات؛ في مقدمتها الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنيات المتقدّمة، والطاقة، وتأمين سلاسل الإمداد للمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة، والشراكة المالية الاقتصادية. وتشمل شراكة البلدين الاقتصادية والتجارية عدداً من القطاعات التنموية المحورية، والتي لها مردود إيجابي وتدعم جهود تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي، وتعظيم استفادته من الفرص المتاحة في القطاعات الاستراتيجية والواعدة في الاقتصاد الأمريكي على المدى الطويل، والإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وتلعب الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين دوراً محورياً في خلق الوظائف في المملكة ودعم المشروعات الصغيرة وروّاد الأعمال من خلال المشاركة في تنفيذ المشروعات المشتركة بين البلدين، إضافة إلى دعم خطط نقل المعرفة والتوطين. وستخدم الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين مُستهدفات المملكة في أن تكون مركزاً لوجستياً يخدم الاقتصاد العالمي، ما سيزيد فرص الاستثمار في المملكة ودخول الشركات العالمية للسوق السعودي ،وزيادة الوظائف ونقل المعرفة وبناء الكفاءات المحلية.