

Yesterday, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz concluded a historic visit to the United States, achieving unprecedented gains across all sectors he aimed to win in Washington, thanks to the sincere cooperation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed his gratitude to "my friend the Crown Prince for his wise leadership and tireless work for our partnerships." Trump described the Crown Prince's visit to the White House (on Tuesday) as "historic." He stated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is held in great respect. Just before the Crown Prince attended the Saudi-American Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, he visited the Capitol Hill, where he met several members of the House of Representatives, led by its Speaker, Michael Johnson. At the investment forum, the Crown Prince described the signing of the strategic defense agreement between the two countries as a historic step. He added that the agreements signed yesterday (Wednesday) would contribute to providing job opportunities in both countries. He told Trump, addressing the Crown Prince: "I was pleased to have you with me yesterday (Tuesday). The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been declared our largest major ally outside of NATO. This is rare. And I congratulate you on the trust. We signed a strategic defense agreement, which is something unusual. We will help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acquire the best weapons." He described the partnership between Saudi Arabia and America as "at its best." Trump stated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "bold leader committed to the relations between our two countries." He added: "We have the best military systems, and we will provide them to Saudi Arabia." For his part, the Crown Prince said: "We have laid the foundations for enhancing the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and America. We call for seizing the attractive opportunities provided by this partnership." President Trump remarked: "I and Prince Mohammed bin Salman have made the Saudi-American alliance stronger than ever." He added that Saudi Arabia would be a partner to the United States in the energy sectors. Trump and the Crown Prince attended sessions of the Saudi-American investment forum. It was an exceptional event yesterday when Trump and the Crown Prince appeared in the hall of the John F. Kennedy Center, amidst a crowd of dozens of CEOs and financial leaders from American technology, finance, and energy companies. The forum witnessed the signing of agreements in the energy sector worth $30 billion, including the establishment of a rare earth metals refinery. It is expected that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will play a significant role in working towards resolving the Sudanese crisis. He added: "We will start working on Sudan after Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested me to do so." He explained that the Crown Prince had briefed him on all aspects related to Sudan and its history. The American President stated that he began reviewing the situation in Sudan half an hour after the Crown Prince explained the Sudanese file to him. Trump invited the Saudi Crown Prince to join the Peace Council, which will manage the Gaza Strip during a transitional period. Trump confirmed that the Peace Council would not be limited to Gaza but would encompass the entire Middle East.

Trump hosted a large dinner for the Crown Prince at the White House the night before last, attended by dozens of guests from celebrities, business leaders, and company executives. Trump noted that he would work towards reaching an agreement with Iran. In its efforts to enhance the growth of its economy, which holds a prestigious position globally, and based on the pillars of Vision 2030 that set the future strategic directions, foremost among them economic diversification and expanding its base, and maximizing the benefits from growth opportunities in global economies through investments in the best available opportunities in robust global economies, achieving the vision's goals through enhancing the financial sustainability of developmental programs, and within the framework of the plans of the Public Investment Fund and state-owned institutions and private sector companies, which have recognized the importance of capitalizing on available economic opportunities in the United States as it is the largest global economy. The Kingdom and the United States are working to increase economic partnership opportunities between them to reach one trillion dollars, with private sector investments representing the largest share of this, following the collaboration of the two countries in recent times to develop partnership opportunities worth $600 billion, including agreements and memoranda of understanding exceeding $300 billion, signed during President Trump's visit to the Kingdom last May, in addition to agreements, memoranda of understanding, and contracts approaching a value of $250 billion during the current visit in several fields; foremost among them artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, energy, securing supply chains for permanent magnets and critical minerals, and financial economic partnership. The economic and commercial partnership between the two countries includes several pivotal developmental sectors, which have a positive return and support efforts to diversify the Saudi economy, maximizing its benefit from available opportunities in strategic and promising sectors in the American economy in the long term, and contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The strategic partnership between the two countries plays a pivotal role in creating jobs in the Kingdom and supporting small projects and entrepreneurs through participation in implementing joint projects between the two countries, in addition to supporting knowledge transfer and localization plans. The strategic partnership between the two countries will serve the Kingdom's objectives to become a logistics hub serving the global economy, which will increase investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the entry of global companies into the Saudi market, increase jobs, transfer knowledge, and build local competencies.