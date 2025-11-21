اختتم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز زيارة تاريخية للولايات المتحدة أمس، بتحقيق مكاسب غير مسبوقة في جميع القطاعات التي ذهب إلى واشنطن للفوز بها، في ظل تعاون صادق من جانب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي أعرب عن شكره لـ «صديقي ولي العهد لقيادته الحكيمة، وعمله الؤوب من أجل شراكاتنا». ووصف ترمب زيارة ولي العهد للبيت الأبيض (الثلاثاء) بأنها «تاريخية». وقال إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان موضع احترام كبير. وقبيل حضور ولي العهد منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي، بمركز جون إف كينيدي بواشنطن، زار الكابيتول هل، حيث التقى عدداً من أعضاء مجلس النواب، بقيادة رئيسه مايكل جونسون. وأمام منتدى الاستثمار وصف ولي العهد توقيع اتفاق الدفاع الإستراتيجي بين البلدين بأنه خطوة تاريخية. وأضاف أن الاتفاقات التي تم توقيعها أمس (الأربعاء) ستسهم بتوفير فرص وظيفية في البلدين. وقال لترمب مخاطباً ولي العهد: سعدت بوجودكم معي البارحة (الثلاثاء). وقد أعلنت المملكة العربية السعودية أكبر حليف رئيسي لنا خارج منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي. وهذا قلما يحصل. وأهنئكم على الثقة. وقد وقّعنا اتفاق دفاع إستراتيجي وهو شيء نادر. وسنساعد المملكة العربية السعودية في الحصول على أفضل الأسلحة. ووصف الشراكة بين السعودية وأمريكا بأنها «في أفضل حالاتها». وقال ترمب إن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان «قائد جرئ وملتزم بالعلاقات بين بلدينا». وزاد: نملك أفضل الأنظمة العسكرية وسنزوّد السعودية بها. ومن جانبه، قال ولي العهد: وضعنا أسس تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وأمريكا. وندعو لاغتنام الفرص الجاذبة التي توفرها هذه الشراكة. وقال الرئيس ترمب: أنا والأمير محمد بن سلمان جعلنا التحالف الأمريكي السعودي أقوى من أي وقت مضى. وزاد أن السعودية ستكون شريكاً للولايات المتحدة في مجالات الطاقة. وحضر ترمب وولي العهد جلسات المنتدى الاستثماري السعودي الأمريكي. وكان حدثاً استثنائياً أمس عندما ظهر ترمب وولي العهد في قاعة مركز جون إف كينيدي، وسط حشد ضم عشرات من الرؤساء التنفيذيين والماليين لشركات التكنولوجيا، والمال، والطاقة الأمريكيين. وشهد المنتدى توقيع اتفاقات في قطاع الطاقة بلغت قيمتها 30 مليار دولار، بينها إنشاء مصفاة للمعادن الأرضية النادرة. وتوقع أن يكون لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان دورٌ كبيرٌ في العمل من أجل حل الأزمة السودانية. وأضاف: سنبدأ العمل بشأن السودان بعد أن طلب منّي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بذلك. وأوضح أن ولي العهد شرح له كل الجوانب المتعلقة بالسودان وتاريخه. وقال إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان أبلغه بذلك. وقال الرئيس الأمريكي إنه بدأ بعد نصف ساعة من شرح الأمير محمد بن سلمان للملف السوداني الاطلاع على أوضاع السودان. ودعا ترمب ولي العهد السعودي إلى الانضمام إلى مجلس السلام الذي سيتولى إدارة قطاع غزة خلال فترة انتقالية. وأكد ترمب أن مجلس السلام لن يقتصر على غزة، بل الشرق الأوسط كله.
وكان ترمب أقام مأدبة عشاء كبيرة لولي العهد في البيت الأبيض الليل قبل الماضي، حضرها عشرات المدعوين من المشاهير، ورجال المال والأعمال، والرؤساء التنفيذيين للشركات. وأشار ترمب الى أنه سيعمل على التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران. وحرصاً من المملكة على تعزيز نمو اقتصادها الذي يحتل مكانة مرموقة على المستوى العالمي، وانطلاقاً من مرتكزات رؤية 2030 التي حدّدت التوجهات الإستراتيجية المستقبلية، وفي مقدمتها التنويع الاقتصادي وتوسيع قاعدته، والاستفادة القصوى من فرص النمو في الاقتصاديات العالمية من خلال الاستثمارات في أفضل الفرص المتاحة في الاقتصادات المتينة على المستوى العالمي، وبما يحقق أهداف الرؤية من خلال تعزيز الاستدامة المالية للبرامج التنموية، وفي إطار خطط صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والمؤسسات المملوكة للدولة وشركات القطاع الخاص، التي توصلت إلى أهمية الاستفادة من الفرص الاقتصادية المتاحة في الولايات المتحدة لكونها أكبر اقتصاد عالمي. وتعمل المملكة والولايات المتحدة على زيادة فرص الشراكة الاقتصادية بينهما لتصل إلى تريليون دولار، تمثّل استثمارات القطاع الخاص النسبة الأكبر منها، وذلك بعد ما عمل البلدان معاً خلال الفترة الماضية على تطوير فرص شراكة بحجم 600 مليار دولار، من بينها اتفاقات ومذكرات تفاهم بقيمة تزيد على 300 مليار دولار، تم توقيعها خلال زيارة الرئيس ترمب للمملكة في مايو الماضي، إضافةً إلى اتفاقات ومذكرات تفاهم وعقود تقارب قيمتها 250 مليار دولار، خلال الزيارة الحالية في عدد من المجالات؛ في مقدمتها الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنيات المتقدّمة، والطاقة، وتأمين سلاسل الإمداد للمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة، والشراكة المالية الاقتصادية. وتشمل شراكة البلدين الاقتصادية والتجارية عدداً من القطاعات التنموية المحورية، والتي لها مردود إيجابي وتدعم جهود تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي، وتعظيم استفادته من الفرص المتاحة في القطاعات الاستراتيجية والواعدة في الاقتصاد الأمريكي على المدى الطويل، والإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وتلعب الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين دوراً محورياً في خلق الوظائف في المملكة ودعم المشروعات الصغيرة وروّاد الأعمال من خلال المشاركة في تنفيذ المشروعات المشتركة بين البلدين، إضافة إلى دعم خطط نقل المعرفة والتوطين. وستخدم الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين مُستهدفات المملكة في أن تكون مركزاً لوجستياً يخدم الاقتصاد العالمي، ما سيزيد فرص الاستثمار في المملكة ودخول الشركات العالمية للسوق السعودي ،وزيادة الوظائف ونقل المعرفة وبناء الكفاءات المحلية.
Yesterday, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz concluded a historic visit to the United States, achieving unprecedented gains across all sectors he aimed to win in Washington, thanks to the sincere cooperation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed his gratitude to "my friend the Crown Prince for his wise leadership and tireless work for our partnerships." Trump described the Crown Prince's visit to the White House (on Tuesday) as "historic." He stated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is held in great respect. Just before the Crown Prince attended the Saudi-American Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, he visited the Capitol Hill, where he met several members of the House of Representatives, led by its Speaker, Michael Johnson. At the investment forum, the Crown Prince described the signing of the strategic defense agreement between the two countries as a historic step. He added that the agreements signed yesterday (Wednesday) would contribute to providing job opportunities in both countries. He told Trump, addressing the Crown Prince: "I was pleased to have you with me yesterday (Tuesday). The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been declared our largest major ally outside of NATO. This is rare. And I congratulate you on the trust. We signed a strategic defense agreement, which is something unusual. We will help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acquire the best weapons." He described the partnership between Saudi Arabia and America as "at its best." Trump stated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "bold leader committed to the relations between our two countries." He added: "We have the best military systems, and we will provide them to Saudi Arabia." For his part, the Crown Prince said: "We have laid the foundations for enhancing the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and America. We call for seizing the attractive opportunities provided by this partnership." President Trump remarked: "I and Prince Mohammed bin Salman have made the Saudi-American alliance stronger than ever." He added that Saudi Arabia would be a partner to the United States in the energy sectors. Trump and the Crown Prince attended sessions of the Saudi-American investment forum. It was an exceptional event yesterday when Trump and the Crown Prince appeared in the hall of the John F. Kennedy Center, amidst a crowd of dozens of CEOs and financial leaders from American technology, finance, and energy companies. The forum witnessed the signing of agreements in the energy sector worth $30 billion, including the establishment of a rare earth metals refinery. It is expected that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will play a significant role in working towards resolving the Sudanese crisis. He added: "We will start working on Sudan after Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested me to do so." He explained that the Crown Prince had briefed him on all aspects related to Sudan and its history. The American President stated that he began reviewing the situation in Sudan half an hour after the Crown Prince explained the Sudanese file to him. Trump invited the Saudi Crown Prince to join the Peace Council, which will manage the Gaza Strip during a transitional period. Trump confirmed that the Peace Council would not be limited to Gaza but would encompass the entire Middle East.
Trump hosted a large dinner for the Crown Prince at the White House the night before last, attended by dozens of guests from celebrities, business leaders, and company executives. Trump noted that he would work towards reaching an agreement with Iran. In its efforts to enhance the growth of its economy, which holds a prestigious position globally, and based on the pillars of Vision 2030 that set the future strategic directions, foremost among them economic diversification and expanding its base, and maximizing the benefits from growth opportunities in global economies through investments in the best available opportunities in robust global economies, achieving the vision's goals through enhancing the financial sustainability of developmental programs, and within the framework of the plans of the Public Investment Fund and state-owned institutions and private sector companies, which have recognized the importance of capitalizing on available economic opportunities in the United States as it is the largest global economy. The Kingdom and the United States are working to increase economic partnership opportunities between them to reach one trillion dollars, with private sector investments representing the largest share of this, following the collaboration of the two countries in recent times to develop partnership opportunities worth $600 billion, including agreements and memoranda of understanding exceeding $300 billion, signed during President Trump's visit to the Kingdom last May, in addition to agreements, memoranda of understanding, and contracts approaching a value of $250 billion during the current visit in several fields; foremost among them artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, energy, securing supply chains for permanent magnets and critical minerals, and financial economic partnership. The economic and commercial partnership between the two countries includes several pivotal developmental sectors, which have a positive return and support efforts to diversify the Saudi economy, maximizing its benefit from available opportunities in strategic and promising sectors in the American economy in the long term, and contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The strategic partnership between the two countries plays a pivotal role in creating jobs in the Kingdom and supporting small projects and entrepreneurs through participation in implementing joint projects between the two countries, in addition to supporting knowledge transfer and localization plans. The strategic partnership between the two countries will serve the Kingdom's objectives to become a logistics hub serving the global economy, which will increase investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the entry of global companies into the Saudi market, increase jobs, transfer knowledge, and build local competencies.