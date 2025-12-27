أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أن المملكة العربية السعودية تعاملت مع القضية الجنوبية في اليمن بوصفها قضية سياسية عادلة لا يمكن تجاهلها أو اختزالها في أشخاص أو توظيفها في صراعات لا تخدم جوهرها ولا مستقبلها، مشدداً على أن حلها يجب أن يكون عبر التوافق والحوار، لا من خلال القوة أو المغامرات غير المحسوبة.
وأوضح الأمير خالد بن سلمان، في منشور له عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن المملكة استجابت لطلب الشرعية اليمنية وجمعت الدول الشقيقة للمشاركة في تحالف دعم الشرعية، ضمن عمليتي «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، بجهود كبيرة هدفت إلى استعادة سيطرة الدولة اليمنية على كامل أراضيها، مشيراً إلى أن تحرير المحافظات الجنوبية كان له دور محوري في تحقيق ذلك.
وأشار وزير الدفاع إلى أن المملكة حرصت منذ البداية على جمع مختلف المكونات اليمنية في مؤتمر الرياض لوضع مسار واضح للحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، بما في ذلك معالجة القضية الجنوبية، مبيناً أن اتفاق الرياض كفل مشاركة الجنوبيين في السلطة، وفتح الطريق أمام حل عادل لقضيتهم يتوافق عليه الجميع من خلال الحوار.
ولفت وزير الدفاع إلى أن المملكة باركت قرار نقل السلطة الذي أتاح للجنوبيين حضوراً فاعلاً في مؤسسات الدولة، ورسخ مبدأ الشراكة بديلاً عن الإقصاء أو فرض الأمر الواقع بالقوة، إلى جانب ما قدمته من دعم اقتصادي ومشاريع ومبادرات تنموية وإنسانية أسهمت في تخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني وتعزيز صموده في مواجهة الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة.
وأكد الأمير خالد بن سلمان أن السعودية وأشقاءها في التحالف قدموا تضحيات كبيرة بأبنائهم وإمكاناتهم، جنباً إلى جنب مع أبناء اليمن، لتحرير عدن وعدد من المحافظات اليمنية الأخرى، مشدداً على أن هذه التضحيات كانت من أجل استعادة الأرض والدولة، لا مدخلاً لصراعات جديدة أو لتحقيق مكاسب ضيقة.
وأوضح أن الأحداث المؤسفة التي شهدتها محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر 2025 أدت إلى شق الصف في مواجهة العدو، وإهدار ما ضحى من أجله أبناء المملكة وأبناء اليمن، والإضرار بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة.
وأشاد سموه بالدور الواعي والحكيم الذي أبدته العديد من المكونات والقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية في دعم جهود إنهاء التصعيد في المحافظتين، والمساهمة في إعادة السلم المجتمعي، وعدم جر المحافظات الجنوبية الآمنة إلى صراعات لا طائل منها، وإدراكهم لحجم التحديات الكبرى التي تواجه اليمن والمنطقة.
وشدد وزير الدفاع على أن القضية الجنوبية ستظل حاضرة في أي حل سياسي شامل ولن تُنسى أو تُهمش، مؤكداً ضرورة حلها عبر التوافق والوفاء بالالتزامات وبناء الثقة بين أبناء اليمن كافة.
وأخيراً دعا الأمير خالد بن سلمان المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، في هذه المرحلة الحساسة، إلى تغليب صوت العقل والحكمة والمصلحة العامة ووحدة الصف، والاستجابة لجهود الوساطة السعودية الإماراتية لإنهاء التصعيد، وخروج قواته من المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليمها سلمياً لقوات درع الوطن والسلطة المحلية.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dealt with the southern issue in Yemen as a just political matter that cannot be ignored or reduced to individuals or exploited in conflicts that do not serve its essence or future, emphasizing that its resolution must be through consensus and dialogue, not through force or reckless adventures.
Prince Khalid bin Salman explained in a post on his account on the "X" platform that the Kingdom responded to the request of the Yemeni legitimacy and gathered brotherly countries to participate in the coalition to support legitimacy, within the frameworks of "Operation Decisive Storm" and "Operation Restore Hope," with significant efforts aimed at restoring the Yemeni state's control over all its territories, noting that the liberation of the southern provinces played a pivotal role in achieving that.
The Minister of Defense pointed out that the Kingdom has been keen since the beginning to gather various Yemeni components at the Riyadh Conference to establish a clear path for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, including addressing the southern issue, indicating that the Riyadh Agreement ensured the participation of southerners in power and opened the way for a fair solution to their issue that everyone agrees upon through dialogue.
The Minister of Defense noted that the Kingdom blessed the decision to transfer power, which allowed southerners to have an active presence in state institutions, and established the principle of partnership as an alternative to exclusion or imposing the status quo by force, along with the economic support and development and humanitarian projects and initiatives it provided, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and enhancing their resilience in the face of difficult economic conditions.
Prince Khalid bin Salman affirmed that Saudi Arabia and its allies in the coalition have made significant sacrifices with their sons and resources, alongside the people of Yemen, to liberate Aden and several other Yemeni provinces, stressing that these sacrifices were made to restore land and state, not as an entry point for new conflicts or to achieve narrow gains.
He explained that the unfortunate events that took place in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra since the beginning of December 2025 led to a rift in the ranks in facing the enemy, wasting what the sons of the Kingdom and the sons of Yemen sacrificed for, and harming the just southern cause.
His Highness praised the conscious and wise role demonstrated by many components, leaders, and southern figures in supporting efforts to end the escalation in the two provinces, contributing to restoring societal peace, and preventing the secure southern provinces from being dragged into futile conflicts, as well as their awareness of the magnitude of the major challenges facing Yemen and the region.
The Minister of Defense stressed that the southern issue will remain present in any comprehensive political solution and will not be forgotten or marginalized, affirming the necessity of resolving it through consensus, fulfilling commitments, and building trust among all Yemenis.
Finally, Prince Khalid bin Salman called on the Southern Transitional Council, at this sensitive stage, to prioritize reason, wisdom, the public interest, and unity, and to respond to the Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts to end the escalation, withdraw its forces from the camps in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and peacefully hand them over to the National Shield Forces and the local authority.