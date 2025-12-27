أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أن المملكة العربية السعودية تعاملت مع القضية الجنوبية في اليمن بوصفها قضية سياسية عادلة لا يمكن تجاهلها أو اختزالها في أشخاص أو توظيفها في صراعات لا تخدم جوهرها ولا مستقبلها، مشدداً على أن حلها يجب أن يكون عبر التوافق والحوار، لا من خلال القوة أو المغامرات غير المحسوبة.

وأوضح الأمير خالد بن سلمان، في منشور له عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن المملكة استجابت لطلب الشرعية اليمنية وجمعت الدول الشقيقة للمشاركة في تحالف دعم الشرعية، ضمن عمليتي «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، بجهود كبيرة هدفت إلى استعادة سيطرة الدولة اليمنية على كامل أراضيها، مشيراً إلى أن تحرير المحافظات الجنوبية كان له دور محوري في تحقيق ذلك.

وأشار وزير الدفاع إلى أن المملكة حرصت منذ البداية على جمع مختلف المكونات اليمنية في مؤتمر الرياض لوضع مسار واضح للحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، بما في ذلك معالجة القضية الجنوبية، مبيناً أن اتفاق الرياض كفل مشاركة الجنوبيين في السلطة، وفتح الطريق أمام حل عادل لقضيتهم يتوافق عليه الجميع من خلال الحوار.

ولفت وزير الدفاع إلى أن المملكة باركت قرار نقل السلطة الذي أتاح للجنوبيين حضوراً فاعلاً في مؤسسات الدولة، ورسخ مبدأ الشراكة بديلاً عن الإقصاء أو فرض الأمر الواقع بالقوة، إلى جانب ما قدمته من دعم اقتصادي ومشاريع ومبادرات تنموية وإنسانية أسهمت في تخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني وتعزيز صموده في مواجهة الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة.

وأكد الأمير خالد بن سلمان أن السعودية وأشقاءها في التحالف قدموا تضحيات كبيرة بأبنائهم وإمكاناتهم، جنباً إلى جنب مع أبناء اليمن، لتحرير عدن وعدد من المحافظات اليمنية الأخرى، مشدداً على أن هذه التضحيات كانت من أجل استعادة الأرض والدولة، لا مدخلاً لصراعات جديدة أو لتحقيق مكاسب ضيقة.

وأوضح أن الأحداث المؤسفة التي شهدتها محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر 2025 أدت إلى شق الصف في مواجهة العدو، وإهدار ما ضحى من أجله أبناء المملكة وأبناء اليمن، والإضرار بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة.

وأشاد سموه بالدور الواعي والحكيم الذي أبدته العديد من المكونات والقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية في دعم جهود إنهاء التصعيد في المحافظتين، والمساهمة في إعادة السلم المجتمعي، وعدم جر المحافظات الجنوبية الآمنة إلى صراعات لا طائل منها، وإدراكهم لحجم التحديات الكبرى التي تواجه اليمن والمنطقة.

وشدد وزير الدفاع على أن القضية الجنوبية ستظل حاضرة في أي حل سياسي شامل ولن تُنسى أو تُهمش، مؤكداً ضرورة حلها عبر التوافق والوفاء بالالتزامات وبناء الثقة بين أبناء اليمن كافة.

وأخيراً دعا الأمير خالد بن سلمان المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، في هذه المرحلة الحساسة، إلى تغليب صوت العقل والحكمة والمصلحة العامة ووحدة الصف، والاستجابة لجهود الوساطة السعودية الإماراتية لإنهاء التصعيد، وخروج قواته من المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليمها سلمياً لقوات درع الوطن والسلطة المحلية.