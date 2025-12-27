Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dealt with the southern issue in Yemen as a just political matter that cannot be ignored or reduced to individuals or exploited in conflicts that do not serve its essence or future, emphasizing that its resolution must be through consensus and dialogue, not through force or reckless adventures.

Prince Khalid bin Salman explained in a post on his account on the "X" platform that the Kingdom responded to the request of the Yemeni legitimacy and gathered brotherly countries to participate in the coalition to support legitimacy, within the frameworks of "Operation Decisive Storm" and "Operation Restore Hope," with significant efforts aimed at restoring the Yemeni state's control over all its territories, noting that the liberation of the southern provinces played a pivotal role in achieving that.

The Minister of Defense pointed out that the Kingdom has been keen since the beginning to gather various Yemeni components at the Riyadh Conference to establish a clear path for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, including addressing the southern issue, indicating that the Riyadh Agreement ensured the participation of southerners in power and opened the way for a fair solution to their issue that everyone agrees upon through dialogue.

The Minister of Defense noted that the Kingdom blessed the decision to transfer power, which allowed southerners to have an active presence in state institutions, and established the principle of partnership as an alternative to exclusion or imposing the status quo by force, along with the economic support and development and humanitarian projects and initiatives it provided, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and enhancing their resilience in the face of difficult economic conditions.

Prince Khalid bin Salman affirmed that Saudi Arabia and its allies in the coalition have made significant sacrifices with their sons and resources, alongside the people of Yemen, to liberate Aden and several other Yemeni provinces, stressing that these sacrifices were made to restore land and state, not as an entry point for new conflicts or to achieve narrow gains.

He explained that the unfortunate events that took place in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra since the beginning of December 2025 led to a rift in the ranks in facing the enemy, wasting what the sons of the Kingdom and the sons of Yemen sacrificed for, and harming the just southern cause.

His Highness praised the conscious and wise role demonstrated by many components, leaders, and southern figures in supporting efforts to end the escalation in the two provinces, contributing to restoring societal peace, and preventing the secure southern provinces from being dragged into futile conflicts, as well as their awareness of the magnitude of the major challenges facing Yemen and the region.

The Minister of Defense stressed that the southern issue will remain present in any comprehensive political solution and will not be forgotten or marginalized, affirming the necessity of resolving it through consensus, fulfilling commitments, and building trust among all Yemenis.

Finally, Prince Khalid bin Salman called on the Southern Transitional Council, at this sensitive stage, to prioritize reason, wisdom, the public interest, and unity, and to respond to the Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts to end the escalation, withdraw its forces from the camps in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and peacefully hand them over to the National Shield Forces and the local authority.