شهدت موريشيوس حادثة مثيرة للجدل بعد القبض على البريطانيين سينيد هارت (22 عامًا) وتوماس لي مونرو (29 عامًا) في محاولة فاشلة لتهريب أطنان من القنب بقيمة 3 ملايين جنيه إسترليني إلى الجزيرة الاستوائية. وتم توقيفهما عند وصولهما على متن رحلة لشركة إير فرانس من مطار شارل ديغول في باريس إلى مطار سير سيفوساغور رامغولام الدولي.


أثار تصرف هارت ومونرو شكوك رجال الأمن بعد ملاحظتهم سلوكًا غير طبيعي أثناء استلام أمتعتهما، ما دفعهم للتفتيش الدقيق. وأسفر الفحص عن العثور على 19 طردًا تحتوي على القنب، موزعة بينهما (10 طرود بحوزة هارت و9 طرود مع مونرو).
ادعى المتهمان أن شخصًا في بريطانيا سلّمهما الأمتعة، لكن التحقيقات أكدت تورطهما المباشر في محاولة تهريب المخدرات.

شبكة أوسع للتهريب تتكشف

بمساعدة وحدة مكافحة المخدرات والتهريب (ASDU)، ساهم المتهمان في تنفيذ عملية مراقبة لفندق بلو باي، ما أدى إلى القبض على روشان رامدين وكيني سيرونغون أثناء استلامهما المخدرات.
وعثر في غرفة رامدين وزوجته على حبوب هيروين وبريجابالين، بالإضافة إلى بذور القنب وأموال وهواتف محمولة، بينما ضبطت أجهزة مشابهة في غرفة سيرونغون، فيما تم لاحقًا احتجاز زوجة رامدين بعد محاولتها لقاء زوجها أمام المحكمة.

الملاحقات القانونية

يحتجز هارت ومونرو حالياً دون كفالة، استعدادًا لمواجهة تهم متعددة تشمل الاتجار بالقنب ضمن ظروف مشددة وفق قانون المخدرات الخطرة. ويأتي هذا بعد سلسلة من الاعتقالات السابقة التي طالت نساء وبريطانيين آخرين متورطين في محاولات تهريب مشابهة، أبرزها ضبط 212 كيلوجرامًا من القنب بقيمة 4 ملايين جنيه إسترليني في مايو الماضي.ش

وتشير هذه العمليات إلى تنسيق محكم بين مهربين دوليين، وتعكس التحديات الكبيرة التي تواجهها السلطات الموريسية في مكافحة شبكات المخدرات المنظمة، مع تأكيد جهودها المستمرة لضبط المخالفين وحماية الجزيرة من تهريب المخدرات.