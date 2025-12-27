Mauritius witnessed a controversial incident after the arrest of British nationals Sinead Hart (22) and Thomas Lee Munro (29) in a failed attempt to smuggle tons of cannabis worth £3 million to the tropical island. They were detained upon their arrival on an Air France flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.



Hart and Munro's behavior raised suspicions among security personnel after they noticed unusual conduct while collecting their luggage, prompting a thorough search. The inspection resulted in the discovery of 19 packages containing cannabis, distributed between them (10 packages with Hart and 9 packages with Munro).

The defendants claimed that someone in Britain had handed them the luggage, but investigations confirmed their direct involvement in the drug smuggling attempt.

A Broader Smuggling Network Unfolds

With the help of the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ASDU), the defendants contributed to a surveillance operation at the Blue Bay hotel, leading to the arrest of Roshan Ramdin and Kenny Serongon while they were receiving the drugs.

In Ramdin and his wife's room, heroin pills and pregabalin were found, along with cannabis seeds, cash, and mobile phones, while similar devices were seized in Serongon's room. Ramdin's wife was later detained after attempting to meet her husband in front of the court.

Legal Proceedings

Hart and Munro are currently being held without bail, preparing to face multiple charges including cannabis trafficking under stringent conditions according to the Dangerous Drugs Act. This follows a series of previous arrests involving women and other British nationals implicated in similar smuggling attempts, notably the seizure of 212 kilograms of cannabis worth £4 million last May.

These operations indicate a tight coordination among international traffickers and reflect the significant challenges faced by Mauritian authorities in combating organized drug networks, while underscoring their ongoing efforts to apprehend offenders and protect the island from drug trafficking.