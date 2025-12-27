كشفت جمعية القلب الأمريكية عن صلة وثيقة بين أمراض اللثة وخطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، مشيرة إلى أن إهمال صحة الفم قد يكون له آثار أعمق بكثير مما يعتقده الكثيرون.

ووفقًا لبيان نُشر في مجلة Circulation، فإن التهاب دواعم السن — الشكل المزمن من أمراض اللثة — لا يقتصر تأثيره على الفم، بل يمتد إلى مجرى الدم، حيث تسمح البكتيريا الناجمة عنه بالدخول إلى الدورة الدموية، ما يسبب التهابًا مزمنًا قد يسرّع عملية تصلب الشرايين، ويزيد من احتمالية الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.

وأوضحت الجمعية أن هناك تراكمًا متزايدًا للأدلة التي تربط بين أمراض اللثة وتطور أمراض القلب التاجية، واضطرابات نظم القلب، وفشل القلب، وحتى مرض الشرايين المحيطية. كما تبين أن التهاب دواعم السن يصيب أكثر من 40% من البالغين فوق سن الثلاثين، وتزداد نسبته بين من يعانون من السمنة، أو داء السكري، أو ارتفاع ضغط الدم، وكذلك لدى المدخنين. ورغم أن الدراسات لم تثبت بعد علاقة سببية قاطعة، إلا أن الحد من الالتهاب المزمن المرتبط بأمراض اللثة قد يمثل خطوة مهمة في الوقاية من مضاعفات القلب.

ودعا الخبراء إلى العناية الجادة بصحة اللثة من خلال التنظيف المنتظم بالفرشاة والخيط، وزيارات دورية لطبيب الأسنان، مؤكدين أن هذه العادات لا تسهم فقط في الحفاظ على الابتسامة، بل قد تكون درعًا واقيًا لصحة القلب، خصوصًا لدى الأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية.