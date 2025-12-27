The American Heart Association has revealed a close link between gum disease and the risk of cardiovascular disease, noting that neglecting oral health may have far deeper implications than many believe.

According to a statement published in the journal Circulation, periodontal disease — the chronic form of gum disease — does not only affect the mouth but extends into the bloodstream, where the bacteria resulting from it can enter the circulatory system, causing chronic inflammation that may accelerate the process of atherosclerosis and increase the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

The association explained that there is an increasing accumulation of evidence linking gum disease to the development of coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, and even peripheral artery disease. It has also been found that periodontal disease affects more than 40% of adults over the age of thirty, with higher rates among those suffering from obesity, diabetes, or high blood pressure, as well as among smokers. Although studies have not yet established a definitive causal relationship, reducing chronic inflammation associated with gum disease may represent an important step in preventing heart complications.

Experts have called for serious attention to gum health through regular brushing and flossing, along with periodic visits to the dentist, emphasizing that these habits not only help maintain a smile but may also serve as a protective shield for heart health, especially for those at greater risk of cardiovascular disease.