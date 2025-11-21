شهدت أعمال النسخة الثانية من منتدى الاستثمار السعودي-الأمريكي عقد جلسة رفيعة المستوى؛ لاستعراض مستقبل العمل والإنتاجية في ظل التطوّر المتسارع للذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات، ترأسها وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة، بمشاركة المؤسس، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«XAI» و«تيسلا» و«سبيس إكس» إيلون ماسك، إلى جانب الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «NVIDIA» جينسن هووانغ، وأعلن إيلون ماسك وجينسن هووانغ، خلال الجلسة، مشروعات نوعية جديدة تشمل تطوير جيل متقدّم من مراكز البيانات فائقة القدرة داخل المملكة، ونشر نماذج Grok على نطاق وطني، إلى جانب مشروع حوسبة عملاق بقدرة 500 ميغاواط، وخطط لنشر مسرّعات ذكاء اصطناعي بالتعاون مع AWS، وNVIDIA، بما يعزّز مكانة المملكة محوراً عالميّاً لحوسبة الذكاء الاصطناعي.
فيما أوضح هووانغ، أن شركته تعمل مع المملكة على بناء منظومات حوسبة فائقة، إلى جانب توسيع التعاون مع شركات مبتكرة مثل هيومين لتنفيذ مشروعات حوسبية واسعة ومصانع رقمية متقدمة عبر منصة Omniverse، مشيراً إلى القدرات الحوسبية المتنامية التي تُبنى داخل المملكة عبر شراكات إستراتيجية.
وقدّم وزير الاتصالات خلال الجلسة نماذج من الابتكار السعودي في اكتشاف المواد الجديدة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطوير روبوتات نانوية لعلاج الأمراض الوراثية، مبيناً ما تتيحه هذه التقنيات من آفاق واسعة في البحث والتطوير.
The second edition of the Saudi-American Investment Forum witnessed a high-level session to review the future of work and productivity in light of the rapid development of artificial intelligence and robotics, chaired by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawaha, with the participation of the founder and CEO of "XAI," "Tesla," and "SpaceX," Elon Musk, alongside the CEO of "NVIDIA," Jensen Huang. During the session, Elon Musk and Jensen Huang announced new qualitative projects that include the development of an advanced generation of high-capacity data centers within the Kingdom, the national deployment of Grok models, in addition to a giant computing project with a capacity of 500 megawatts, and plans to deploy artificial intelligence accelerators in collaboration with AWS and NVIDIA, which enhances the Kingdom's position as a global hub for artificial intelligence computing.
Meanwhile, Huang clarified that his company is working with the Kingdom to build supercomputing systems, in addition to expanding cooperation with innovative companies like Humain to implement large-scale computing projects and advanced digital factories through the Omniverse platform, pointing to the growing computing capabilities being built within the Kingdom through strategic partnerships.
The Minister of Communications presented during the session examples of Saudi innovation in discovering new materials through artificial intelligence and developing nanorobots to treat genetic diseases, highlighting the wide horizons these technologies open up in research and development.