شهدت أعمال النسخة الثانية من منتدى الاستثمار السعودي-الأمريكي عقد جلسة رفيعة المستوى؛ لاستعراض مستقبل العمل والإنتاجية في ظل التطوّر المتسارع للذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات، ترأسها وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة، بمشاركة المؤسس، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ«XAI» و«تيسلا» و«سبيس إكس» إيلون ماسك، إلى جانب الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «NVIDIA» جينسن هووانغ، وأعلن إيلون ماسك وجينسن هووانغ، خلال الجلسة، مشروعات نوعية جديدة تشمل تطوير جيل متقدّم من مراكز البيانات فائقة القدرة داخل المملكة، ونشر نماذج Grok على نطاق وطني، إلى جانب مشروع حوسبة عملاق بقدرة 500 ميغاواط، وخطط لنشر مسرّعات ذكاء اصطناعي بالتعاون مع AWS، وNVIDIA، بما يعزّز مكانة المملكة محوراً عالميّاً لحوسبة الذكاء الاصطناعي.

فيما أوضح هووانغ، أن شركته تعمل مع المملكة على بناء منظومات حوسبة فائقة، إلى جانب توسيع التعاون مع شركات مبتكرة مثل هيومين لتنفيذ مشروعات حوسبية واسعة ومصانع رقمية متقدمة عبر منصة Omniverse، مشيراً إلى القدرات الحوسبية المتنامية التي تُبنى داخل المملكة عبر شراكات إستراتيجية.

وقدّم وزير الاتصالات خلال الجلسة نماذج من الابتكار السعودي في اكتشاف المواد الجديدة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطوير روبوتات نانوية لعلاج الأمراض الوراثية، مبيناً ما تتيحه هذه التقنيات من آفاق واسعة في البحث والتطوير.