على هامش زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الحالية إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وضمن فعاليات منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، وقّع معهد الإدارة العامة مذكرة تفاهم مع مركز التعليم التنفيذي بجامعة كاليفورنيا- بيركلي، إحدى أبرز الجامعات العالمية في مجال التطوير القيادي، وذلك بهدف تطوير برامج قيادية نوعية تسهم في رفع جاهزية القيادات الحكومية وتعزيز القدرات الإدارية، وتطوير محتوى تدريبي مبني على جدارات قيادية متوائمة مع رؤية السعودية 2030، إلى جانب تبادل الخبرات الأكاديمية والبحثية، بما يسهم في دعم التحول الحكومي ورفع كفاءة رأس المال البشري، وتمكين القيادات الوطنية من قيادة التغيير المؤسسي.

وبهذه المناسبة، أكد مدير عام معهد الإدارة العامة الدكتور بندر بن أسعد السجان أن مذكرة التفاهم بين المعهد ومركز التعليم التنفيذي بجامعة كاليفورنيا بيركلي تأتي كجزء من المبادرات النوعية المصاحبة لزيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء – حفظه الله – إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، مشيرًا إلى أنها تمثل خطوة مهمة في مسيرة تطوير القيادات الحكومية.

وأضاف أن الشراكة مع مركز التعليم التنفيذي بجامعة كاليفورنيا -بيركلي تعكس حرص المعهد على بناء تعاون عالمي يدعم جودة التعليم التنفيذي.

وقال مدير عام معهد الإدارة العامة الدكتور بندر بن أسعد السجان: «نعمل في المعهد على توسيع نطاق شراكاتنا الدولية، وتقديم برامج ذات أثر مباشر على تطوير القيادات الوطنية، وتمثل هذه المذكرة امتدادًا لالتزامنا بتقديم تدريب عالي المستوى يواكب احتياجات المرحلة ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030».

وأشار الدكتور السجان إلى أن المذكرة ستسهم كذلك في إعداد قيادات قادرة على تبني منهجيات حديثة في الإدارة وصنع القرار، ورفع كفاءة الأجهزة الحكومية عبر برامج نوعية متقدمة.