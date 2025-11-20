On the sidelines of the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the United States of America, and as part of the activities of the Saudi-American Investment Forum, the Institute of Public Administration signed a memorandum of understanding with the Executive Education Center at the University of California, Berkeley, one of the leading global universities in the field of leadership development. This aims to develop high-quality leadership programs that contribute to enhancing the readiness of government leaders and strengthening administrative capabilities, as well as developing training content based on leadership competencies aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, in addition to exchanging academic and research experiences, which contributes to supporting government transformation and improving the efficiency of human capital and empowering national leaders to drive institutional change.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Bandar bin As'ad Al-Sajjan, confirmed that the memorandum of understanding between the institute and the Executive Education Center at the University of California, Berkeley, comes as part of the qualitative initiatives accompanying the visit of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister – may God protect him – to the United States of America, noting that it represents an important step in the journey of developing government leaders.

He added that the partnership with the Executive Education Center at the University of California, Berkeley reflects the institute's commitment to building global cooperation that supports the quality of executive education.

Dr. Bandar bin As'ad Al-Sajjan, the Director General of the Institute of Public Administration, stated: "We at the institute are working to expand the scope of our international partnerships and provide programs that have a direct impact on the development of national leaders. This memorandum represents an extension of our commitment to providing high-level training that meets the needs of the current phase and contributes to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

Dr. Al-Sajjan pointed out that the memorandum will also contribute to preparing leaders capable of adopting modern methodologies in management and decision-making, and enhancing the efficiency of government agencies through advanced qualitative programs.