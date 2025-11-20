أعلن الأمن العام بأن شرطة منطقة الرياض ضبطت 8 أشخاص ظهروا في محتوى مرئي يتشاجرون أمام إحدى المدارس وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم وإحالتهم لجهة الاختصاص، وجار القبض على من وثق ونشر ذلك لمخالفته نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية.