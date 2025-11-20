أعلن الأمن العام بأن شرطة منطقة الرياض ضبطت 8 أشخاص ظهروا في محتوى مرئي يتشاجرون أمام إحدى المدارس وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم وإحالتهم لجهة الاختصاص، وجار القبض على من وثق ونشر ذلك لمخالفته نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية.
الأمن العام: ضبط 8 أشخاص تشاجروا أمام مدرسة
20 نوفمبر 2025 - 14:56 | آخر تحديث 20 نوفمبر 2025 - 14:56
«عكاظ» (الرياض)
The Public Security announced that the Riyadh region police arrested 8 individuals who appeared in a video content fighting in front of a school. Legal actions have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the competent authority. Efforts are underway to apprehend the person who recorded and published the incident for violating the Cyber Crimes Law.