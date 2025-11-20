إغلاق جزئي لأعمال الصيانة في جسري طريق الظهران - الجبيل تقاطع شارع الملك عبدالعزيز والبيروني بالقطيف.. غداً

أعلنت أمانة المنطقة الشرقية، بالتعاون مع إدارة مرور المنطقة الشرقية، بدء أعمال الصيانة ورفع كفاءة الطريق وتحسين وسائل السلامة المرورية، والتي تشمل استبدال فواصل التمدد وإعادة السفلتة، على جسري طريق الظهران–الجبيل السريع عند تقاطع شارع الملك عبد العزيز وتقاطع شارع البيروني بمحافظة القطيف، وذلك ابتداءً من يوم غدِ الجمعة 30 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ، الموافق 21 نوفمبر 2025.
وسيتم خلال فترة الأعمال، إغلاق جزئي لجسري طريق الظهران–الجبيل السريع باتجاه الدمام، تقاطع شارع الملك عبد العزيز، وتقاطع شارع البيروني، مع استمرارية حركة المركبات جزئيا، ولضمان انسيابية المرورية، سيتم تحويل حركة المركبات على شارع الملك عبد العزيز إلى شارع البيروني للمتجهين إلى الدمام.
يأتي ذلك في إطار خطط الأمانة الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى تطوير ورفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق المحورية، والجسور والأنفاق، وتحسين البنية التحتية، وتحسين وسائل السلامة، وضمن إطار برنامج متكامل يستهدف رفع جودة الطرق، وتعزيز مستويات السلامة المرورية، وتقليل الحوادث.
ودعت الأمانة جميع مستخدمي الطريق إلى التعاون والتقيد بالإرشادات المرورية، واتباع اللوحات التوجيهية المؤقتة لضمان سلامتهم وسلامة الآخرين، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الجهود تأتي لتوفير طرق أكثر كفاءة وأمانًا تخدم الجميع وتسهم في دعم التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المنطقة الشرقية.
The Eastern Province Municipality, in collaboration with the Eastern Province Traffic Department, has announced the commencement of maintenance work to enhance the road and improve traffic safety measures. This includes replacing expansion joints and resurfacing on the bridges of the Dhahran–Jubail Expressway at the intersection of King Abdulaziz Street and the intersection of Al-Biruni Street in Qatif Governorate, starting from tomorrow, Friday, 30 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 21, 2025.
During the work period, there will be a partial closure of the bridges on the Dhahran–Jubail Expressway heading towards Dammam, at the intersection of King Abdulaziz Street and the intersection of Al-Biruni Street, while allowing partial vehicle movement. To ensure traffic flow, vehicle movement on King Abdulaziz Street will be redirected to Al-Biruni Street for those heading to Dammam.
This initiative is part of the municipality's strategic plans aimed at developing and enhancing the efficiency of the main road network, bridges, and tunnels, improving infrastructure, and enhancing safety measures. It is also part of a comprehensive program targeting the improvement of road quality, enhancing traffic safety levels, and reducing accidents.
The municipality has urged all road users to cooperate and adhere to traffic instructions, following the temporary directional signs to ensure their safety and the safety of others, noting that these efforts aim to provide more efficient and safer roads that serve everyone and contribute to the comprehensive development witnessed in the Eastern Province.