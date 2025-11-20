إغلاق جزئي لأعمال الصيانة في جسري طريق الظهران - الجبيل تقاطع شارع الملك عبدالعزيز والبيروني بالقطيف.. غداً

The Eastern Province Municipality, in collaboration with the Eastern Province Traffic Department, has announced the commencement of maintenance work to enhance the road and improve traffic safety measures. This includes replacing expansion joints and resurfacing on the bridges of the Dhahran–Jubail Expressway at the intersection of King Abdulaziz Street and the intersection of Al-Biruni Street in Qatif Governorate, starting from tomorrow, Friday, 30 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 21, 2025.



During the work period, there will be a partial closure of the bridges on the Dhahran–Jubail Expressway heading towards Dammam, at the intersection of King Abdulaziz Street and the intersection of Al-Biruni Street, while allowing partial vehicle movement. To ensure traffic flow, vehicle movement on King Abdulaziz Street will be redirected to Al-Biruni Street for those heading to Dammam.



This initiative is part of the municipality's strategic plans aimed at developing and enhancing the efficiency of the main road network, bridges, and tunnels, improving infrastructure, and enhancing safety measures. It is also part of a comprehensive program targeting the improvement of road quality, enhancing traffic safety levels, and reducing accidents.



The municipality has urged all road users to cooperate and adhere to traffic instructions, following the temporary directional signs to ensure their safety and the safety of others, noting that these efforts aim to provide more efficient and safer roads that serve everyone and contribute to the comprehensive development witnessed in the Eastern Province.