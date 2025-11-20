أعلنت أمانة المنطقة الشرقية، بالتعاون مع إدارة مرور المنطقة الشرقية، بدء أعمال الصيانة ورفع كفاءة الطريق وتحسين وسائل السلامة المرورية، والتي تشمل استبدال فواصل التمدد وإعادة السفلتة، على جسري طريق الظهران–الجبيل السريع عند تقاطع شارع الملك عبد العزيز وتقاطع شارع البيروني بمحافظة القطيف، وذلك ابتداءً من يوم غدِ الجمعة 30 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ، الموافق 21 نوفمبر 2025.
إغلاق جزئي لأعمال الصيانة في جسري طريق الظهران - الجبيل تقاطع شارع الملك عبدالعزيز والبيروني بالقطيف.. غداً

وسيتم خلال فترة الأعمال، إغلاق جزئي لجسري طريق الظهران–الجبيل السريع باتجاه الدمام، تقاطع شارع الملك عبد العزيز، وتقاطع شارع البيروني، مع استمرارية حركة المركبات جزئيا، ولضمان انسيابية المرورية، سيتم تحويل حركة المركبات على شارع الملك عبد العزيز إلى شارع البيروني للمتجهين إلى الدمام.
يأتي ذلك في إطار خطط الأمانة الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى تطوير ورفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق المحورية، والجسور والأنفاق، وتحسين البنية التحتية، وتحسين وسائل السلامة، وضمن إطار برنامج متكامل يستهدف رفع جودة الطرق، وتعزيز مستويات السلامة المرورية، وتقليل الحوادث.
ودعت الأمانة جميع مستخدمي الطريق إلى التعاون والتقيد بالإرشادات المرورية، واتباع اللوحات التوجيهية المؤقتة لضمان سلامتهم وسلامة الآخرين، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الجهود تأتي لتوفير طرق أكثر كفاءة وأمانًا تخدم الجميع وتسهم في دعم التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المنطقة الشرقية.